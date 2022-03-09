Zayn Malik Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, Relationships

There is no one in the whole wide world that hasn’t heard the name Zayn Malik unless you are a caveman. That’s how popular the British singer is. IT’s been more than a decade since the singer became famous by joining the band, One Direction. While he did not stay long with the band, he did do quite a few songs with them. Even after the split, Zayn is still going strong in his career, so many you might be wondering, what is Zayn Mailk’s net worth?

What’s Zayn Malik’s Net Worth?

With no b.s, let me get to the point, currently, Zayn Malik’s net worth is $75 million. He got this kind of market value from his 12 years of career in the music industry along with many other brand deals and endorsements. Zayn’s music is pop and R&B genre three albums, 1 mixtape, and several singles. The singer was featured in many music videos of his own and other artists as well.

Previously, Zayn had a net worth of $65 million, but this increased in the year 2022. When he was in One Direction, they made quite an enormous revenue from their tours and performances. In just a year, from 2013 to 2014, the band was able o bring in $75 million in revenue. This is nothing compared to the staggering $282 million revenue which came from the “Where We Are” tour.

The band had also made a revenue of $130 million between 2014 and 2015. The $282 million was something that made history as the band became the second vocal group to generate that kind of gross amount. Even after he parted ways with One Direction, he did pretty well for himself. So far, he had one Platinum and one Gold Certified album. This is still a pretty great achievement considering he had only 3 studio albums.

Name Zain Javvadd Malik Age 29 Nationality English Profession Singer Genre Pop, R&B Net Worth $30 million Date of Birth January 12, 1993 Place of Birth Bradford, West Yorkshire, England Partners Gigi Hadid (2015-2021) Children 1

Brand Endorsements and Deals

Zayn might have released many albums, but he is always busy either by collaborating with other artists for their songs or by working with some brand promotions. Two years after he quit the band, Zayn scored a good deal with Versace. He was made the creative director for the brand capsule collection, the financial deeds of this weren’t disclosed to the public but you can expect at least six-figure earnings from this deal.

After this collection was launched in May 2017, they decide to donate a certain percentage of the profits to charity, which they later did. Just a month after that, the singer announced on his social media platform that he going to work again with Donatella Versace to release another collection. Last year, the former “Dusk Till Dawn” singer also signed a deal with Arnette and became their brand ambassador. Then again, the details about how the singer was paid, are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Zayn has also signed deals with brands like TikGames, Tom Ford, The Kooples, and Giuseppe Zanotti Design. Even if the exact earnings aren’t revealed from his brand deals, we can guess that he made quite a fortune from since. That’s because luxury products that come from huge designers aren’t cheap.

Properties Owned by The Singer

Since Zayn is making loads of money from his music career as well his brand deals, he did some of that money into buying luxury houses and mansions. Malik had purchased multiple properties so far and sold many of them. Zayn once bought a home in North London that cost him $5 million and then later decided to sell it for $4.6 million. It is not known if he did sell it, otherwise, he could still own this.

Zayn bought a property in the Bel Air neighborhood of LA in 2015. This was a $3.1 million house, which he again put in the market for $3.5 million in 2018. Unfortunately, he didn’t go for the price he was expecting. Even after trimming the price to $3.2 million, the house eventually got sold for $2.94 million. A bit of a loss.

This loss continued with another property that he bought in 2018. This time it was a property that he bought for a whopping $10.8 million in the Soho neighborhood of New York. This property was a penthouse that measure 3,600 square feet in space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, there’s also a roof with private space. Finally, this property fetched a price of $9.45 million in the market, which was again a loss for the singer.

Apart from these houses and mansions, the singer apparently brought a farm in Pennsylvania. It is also believed that his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid is close to this property.

Zayn’s Car Collection

Zayn has a unique kind of car collection that includes luxury cars and also a sedan. All his cars could amount to around $1 million price range, which just shows that he likes to have all kinds of cars. Cadillac Escalade($96,000), Ferrari 458 Speciale($288,000), Range Rover Vogue($144,000), Mercedes Benz V-Class($70,000), and Bentley Continental GT($202,000).

These are the cars that you will find in his garage.

His YouTube and Other Social Media Handles

If we talk about Zayn’s YouTube channel then he has quite a good number of subscribers. The channel currently has 104 videos with 14.7 million subscribers, and a colossal 4.393 billion total video views. The video is huge for any singer, but not surprising since two of his video have more than a billion views. The track “Dusk Till Dawn” has 1.8 billion views, while “Pillow Talk” has 1.1 billion views.

With such a huge number of subscribers and video count, Zayn earns around $8.6K – $137.8K in a month and $103.4K – $1.7M every year. This amount is generated from AdSense. The channel’s subscriber count seems to have had a steady increase in the last 30 days with 100k new subscribers. In the last 30 days alone, the video count was 34.45 million on his channel.

Zayn is also active on his other social media handles like Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. He updates his fans and followers about his life and work, through these accounts. On Instagram, he has 44.69 million followers, whereas his Twitter handle has 31.03 million followers. The singer probably earns a good amount per post through them as well.

On Spotify, the singer’s account has 20.5 million monthly listeners which is a good number on the streaming service. In 2021, when Zayn came back with his “Nobody is Listening” album, it has got 300 million streams on Spotify. Fun fact: Zayn had creative control over this album, and he even made the album art.

Life Before Becoming a Huge Artist

Born on January 12, 1993, to Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik. His father was a Pakistani Muslim immigrant who married a British woman with Irish roots. Zayn was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire in a Muslim household, but he doesn’t practice Islam. He has 3 other siblings, one is an older sister while the other two are younger sisters.

Zayn went to Lower Fields Primary school and then continued his education in Tong High School. He was into music from a young age and started listening to hip hop, R&B from his father’s music collection. When in school, he joined courses on performing arts and even did a few school productions. Along with that, he started writing raps.

Malik wasn’t always into a music career and dabbled in boxing for two years from 15 to 17 age. He also had plans to become an English teacher for which he wanted to go for an academic degree in English. His life changed when he decided to go into The X-Factor and had auditioned in 2010. While Malik got into the next round after the audition, he was eliminated before you could reach the finals.

The story doesn’t end here though, Zayn Malik along with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles were grouped together by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger. They took these people to form a boy band to make them perform in the show. This is how One Direction was formed.

One Direction

After the inception of the band, Simon Cowell signed them with Syco Records for a £2 million contract. Along with that, the band also signed with Columbia Record in North America. The band became hugely popular in the UK and US, and their debut song “What Makes You Beautiful” topped the charts in 2012.

Before Zayn parted ways with the band, they had released a total of 4 albums. Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, and Four. Their last album sold 3.2 million copies and was at the #1 spot in multiple countries. After the Four album, Zayn went single, but the band later released another album called “Made in the A.M” in 2015.

Zayn’s Discography

Malik started his solo career in January 2016, with the release of his single “Pillow Talk”. This was after he signed with RCA records in 2015. It was a smashing hit in both UK and US charts, it currently has 1.9 billion views on YouTube. In March 2016, he released his debut solo album, “Mind of Mine“. Some of the songs in this album featured other artists like Lil Wayne and Chis Brown. This album was certified Platinum by RIAA.

Two years after that he released his second album, “Icarus Falls“. And last year, he released his third album “Nobody is Listening“. During the time between these albums, he worked on and released multiple singles as a lead artist. In many of them, he collaborated with other artists too. He even got featured in other artist tracks like “Back to Sleep”, “Cruel”, “Freedun”, and “Rumors”.

Personal Life

Zayn Malik has dated a lot of women so far, since the time he started his career. Malik first dated Geneva Lane, who was a fellow X Factor contestant. Then he dated Rebecca Ferguson and Stephanie Davis one after the other in the same year. Malik then got engaged to Perrie Edwards from the Little Mix band in August 2013 after dating for some time. After 2 years, the couple decided to call it off.

It was the year 2015, Zayn started dating Gigi Hadid, an American model. The couple had been in an on-off relationship for quite some time. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s net worth is around $104 million, which is a combined value. The couple then became parents to a daughter in 2020. . In the following year, they broke up due to Zayn assaulting Gigi’s mother Yolanda.

Wrapping Up

Well, there are a lot more things to talk about Zayn Malik, his career, and his personal life. For now, let’s settle with the fact that you now know “What’s Zayn Malik’s net worth?”, “Who is Zayn Malik’s wife?”– spoiler alert! No one. Check out the article to understand all about his carer and earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s net worth? The couple has a combined net worth of around $104 million. While Zayn Malik’s net worth is $75 million, Hadid’s is $29 million. How many certified Gold albums does Zayn Have? So far, two of his studio albums “Mind of Mine” and “Icarus Falls” have been certified Gold. Is Zayn Malik married? No. Zayn Malik has never been so far. He was once engaged to Perrie Edwards, but the couple broke the engagement. He was in a long relationship with Gigi Hadid but broke up last year. How old is Zayn Malik? Malik was born on January 12, 1993. He is currently 29 years old.