Young Thug is one of the legendary American rappers who influenced Hip-Hop music with his unique vocal. He first came into the limelight of mass when he released singles such as Stoner and Danny Glover in the year 2014. His popularity rocketed when he appeared in the song of Camila Cabello. That song was a huge hit that it featured in the list of Billboard Hot 100. He soon became a mainstream American rapper and singer. Music was one of the biggest sources of income for Thug. For the year 2022, the Young Thug net worth is estimated to be around $5-8 million.

Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia. Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter, singer, Born on August 16, 1991 Age 30 Height 6'3" Weight 76 kg Net Worth $5-8 million

Young Thug Childhood

Atlanta was the city Young Thug was born in. Atlanta has also given rise to other famous rappers such as Waka Flocka Flame, Ludacris, Peewey longway, and 2 Chainz. Young was one of eleven children to his parent, and he was their 10th kid. Young Thug has to discontinue his studies at a very young age because he indulged in violence at school. He broke the arm of his teacher due to which he was sentenced to jail. He spent around four years in Juvenile prison.

Young Thug Music Career

Young Thug began his journey with Music in the year 2010 by making a guest appearance on TruRoyal’s song. He released a series of mixtapes in the years 2011 and 2012. The title of this mixtape series was “I Came from Nothing“. This brought him under the focus of a famous rapper who also hailed from Atlanta, Gucci Mane. He noticed the young talent of Thug and recruited him. Thug released his first mixtape after signing the contract with Gucci Mane’s label “1017 Brick Squad Records” in the year 2013. Music critics noticed the novelty and originality of the music and praised Thug for his talent.

This mixtape made it into the list of the 50 best albums of 2013 which was prepared by Complex. FACT, a music publication, claimed his fourth mixtape as the best mixtape of the year 2013. He finally became a mainstream rapper after the release of this mixtape. After this success, he released his first song called “Stoner”. It became very viral among the audience and other rappers. Many rappers began releasing the remixed version of this song. Nevertheless, Thug hated went other rappers began producing remixes, and he openly expressed his disappointment with those rappers.

Young Thug Debut Album

Fans were so eager for him to release a legit album and not a mixtape. So, he decided to release his first album in the year 2015. Thug announced that he would title his debut album “Carter 6”. This title was inspired by the album “Tha Carter” which was produced by a big hip-hop star Lil Wayne. He saw this as a form of tribute to Lil Wayne. However, Lil Wayne was not happy with this idea and advised his fans to stop listening to Young Thug. Finally, thug gave up his idea of naming his debut album “Barter 6” instead he kept the title as “Hy!£UN35” which meant Hitunes. However, he continued releasing mixtapes after this unfortunate incident.

It took more than 4 years before he finally released his first record album. The title of Thug’s first album was “So Much Fun”. The first single of the album was released on the 23rd of May 2019, and it featured J. Cole in it. This song topped at number 12 on the list of US Billboard Hot 100. After 5 months, the second single was released. The name of the song was “Hot” and it topped at number 11 in the list of US Billboard Hot 100.

This album was Young Thug’s remarkable feat. So Much Fun was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America(RIAA). He earned the money worth of 131,00 record sales, although only 5000 pure albums were sold. It was Thug’s first album to become a US number-one album. He gained pan-USA recognition with this and became a popular face throughout the USA.

Young Thug’s Second Album

Thug released his second album titled “Punk” in the year 2021. Punk received great reviews from the public and music critics. It topped the list of US Billboard Hot 100. He sold more than 90,000 equivalent album units in the long run. The 90,000 number came by sales of 12,000 record albums, 1000 individual track sales, and 77,000 units from streaming. However, this was his third-largest equivalent album units sales. The highest was his debut album.

Between the release of his first and second album, Thug joined hands with Chris Brown and released a mixtape titled Slim & B. The first single of this mixtape made it into the list of US Billboard Hot 100. In the year 2021, Young Thug collaborated with Gunna and released “Slime Language 2”. This album witnessed around 113, 000 equivalent units sales. This is so far his second-highest sales.

Legal Issues

During the years 2014 and 2015, Thug was arrested twice for different felonies. For the first time, Thug was arrested committing crimes such as possession of illegal drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless conduct. In the year 2015, he was arrested for bigger crimes such as having drugs and weapons at his home. The police who raided his house found various illegal drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

Young Thug and Birdman were at loggerheads with Lil Wayne for a few years. In April 2015, a California-based street gang attacked the tour bus of Lil Wayne. After this incident, Young thug and Birdman were accused of plotting to kill Lil Wayne. These charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence. The biggest blow for Young Thug happened when a lawsuit was filed against him for withstanding the rental amount for the house he purchased recently.

Young Thug’s Expenditure

Thug spends as much as he earns. When lockdowns were announced through the world, Young thug said how his income has taken a toll due to lockdown. He revealed that he might spend more than 1 million during quarantine. He mostly spent the money on himself and his family. Thug also told that he would be incurring loss during the lockdown phase because even though he is not performing, he will not stop spending.

Young Thug’s First Mega Deal

Young Thug signed the biggest contract, worth $8.5 million in the year 2014. The contract was signed between him and Freebandz record label, founded by another famous rapper. He later signed with labels such as YSL records,

How Much Is Young Thug Worth?

As we discussed previously, the net worth of Young Thug is somewhere around $8 million. His annual income is estimated to be about $1 million. However, we cannot calculate the net worth of Young thug based on his income because we know Thug is a spendthrift. He crossed the $1 million net worth in the year 2012. His net worth was $1.7 million by the end of the year 2012. In just 2 years, the net worth humped to $4.2 million. By the end of 2016, his net worth was around $6 million. Thug must have been earning more than $1 million dollars each year.

Young Thug Real Estate

Young Thug spent a huge amount of money to buy the Roxboro Road mansion that was constructed in the year 2000. The living space in that mansion extends to an area of 8,700 square feet (ca. 8 a). The mansion had seven bedrooms, 11 bedrooms, and a spacious garage. On the outdoor of the Roxboro mansion, there was a swimming pool and a hot tub. He bought this house for $2.4 million. This was one of the thug’s biggest expenditures.

Thug used this mansion to host one of the noisiest parties. This was a huge headache for the people living in the mansion’s surroundings. According to police records, his mansion has registered 34 noise complaints and 55 police calls in just five months.

Young Thug faced issues regarding loan payments. After three years of fighting in court, he finally gave up. He sold the property to Popvitches for a staggering $1.8 million. But the parties went unhindered in that mansion again. Those parties were a huge nuisance to people who were staying with their families. On top of all, it was illegal for one to use single-family residences as short-term rentals. The Atlanta police department filed charges against Popovitch, the operator, in the year 2019. This put an end to the noisy parties in that mansions.

Young Thug and Charity

Young Thug began his charity work in the year 2016 by joining a campaign to fight against Poverty that was existing throughout America. He said in an interview that he hadn’t done anything to society since the improvement of his financial condition. Thug recollected his childhood experience of being in extreme poverty.

Thug made another big charity gesture in the year 2017. He hosted a show and the money collected by selling those tickets were donated to Planned Parenthood. He shared this with his fans via Twitter. The venue he performed had a seating capacity of 3000. The ticket price ranged somewhere between $30-35. More than 2/3 of the seats were occupied in the show. So we can safely assume more than $60,000 would have been collected. However, neither Planned Parenthood nor Thug disclosed the amount collected to the public.

Many of his fans appreciated his work. Thug who became a father when he was only 17 years old knew the importance of guidance required by parents to raise their kids. After his show, the support for planned parenthood began flowing in. Many people approached individually to help the organization. Planned Parenthood maintained around 650 centers throughout America and rendered reproductive health care services to 2.5 million people every year. The services provided include cancer screening, birth control, STI testing, and abortions.

Thug joined hands with Offset, Rich the Kid, and Saint John to perform a live stream fundraiser show. The online concert was aired live on Facebook. Each rapper performed for 30 minutes in the show. They were collecting funds to help the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Atlanta has produced some of the greatest rappers of America, and it is great to see them coming together to help their hometown.

How Did Young Thug Spend His Money?

Young Thug is a lavish spender. He has a wide range of fancy car collections, and he has invested heavily in them. His car collection consists of a Bentley Continental GT, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, and a Maybach. All these cars together will cost around $3 million. His next big expenditure is on Jewelry. Like any other rapper, Thug too has a great interest in rapping. He bought expensive diamond and pearl necklaces.

Other than this, he spent on his family. As we all know, Thug has a very big family. His family included his parents and 10 other siblings he was born with. He was generous enough to buy all of his 10 siblings a new car. This showed how much important his family was to him. In the year 2021, he spent his money on a different cause. He bailed low-level offenders who were present in Atlanta-based county jail.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you would have come to know how much is Young Thug worth. I have also mentioned how Young Thug’s net worth has increased over the years. I hope you found the information that you came looking for.

