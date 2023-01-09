The American rapper, Jay Wayne Jenkins goes by many names like Jeezy, Lil’J, The Snowman, etc. But the most popular name for his fans is “Young Jeezy”. Yes, this article is about the Columbia-born rapper, Young Jeezy, who started his career in 1997. Before signing with Def Jam Recordings, Young Jeezy was part of a gangsta rap group called “Bayz n da Hood”. After leaving the group, Young Jeezy established a musical group called “United Streets Dopeboyz of America” (U.S.D.A.) in 2005. The group is still active as of this writing (but is on hiatus) and consists of Young Jeezy, Slick Pulla, and Blood Raw. However, Blood Raw a.k.a. Bruce Falson bid adieu to the group in 2010. United States Dopeboyz of America released an album titled “Cold Summer” in 2007 and singles “White Girl” and “Corporate Thuggin”.

Young Jeezy became an overnight star after the release of his first album titled “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” in 2004. Some most recognized works of Young Jeezy include Thuggin’ Under Influence (T.U.I), Soul Survivor, I Luv It, Go Getta, Put On, etc. Not only this, but Young Jeezy has also been featured as a guest singer in other artist’s songs like Christina Milian’s “Say I”, Akon’s “I’m So Paid”, Rihanna’s “Hard”, Usher’s “Love in This Club”, and many more.

What is Young Jeezy Worth?

The American rapper, Young Jeezy is the sole owner of a massive $10 million net worth as of this year. Young Jeezy earned a large share of his fortune from his career as a successful rapper. In addition to this, he also made millions of dollars from his business ventures and investments. For his musical achievements, Young Jeezy has earned numerous nominations and has won most of them. He has been nominated for the BET Award 3 times, of which he won an award in 2010. Jeezy is also the winner of a BET Hip Hop Award for “Best Hip-Hop Collaboration” for the remix song “I’m So Hood”.

Young has also been presented with 2 Ozone Awards during his career. He won his first Ozone Award in 2007 for his album “The Inspiration” in the “Best Rap Album” category. Jeezy won his second Ozone Award for “Best Rap/R&B Collaboration” for the song Love in This Club. Aside from this, Young Jeezy has also earned 5 Grammy nominations throughout his career, but unfortunately, he won none. In 2007, Jeezy also received 2 American Music Awards nominations. Check out how much does Young Jeezy make? in the below paragraph.

Name Young Jeezy Net worth $10 million Birth 28 September 1977, Columbia, USA Nationality American Age 45 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 79 kg Profession Rapper, Actor Partner Jeannie Mai Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Young Jeezy Make?

As you have already read that Young Jeezy net worth is $10 million, and his annual earnings are reported to be at least $2.5 million. He acquires his wealth from his career as a rapper. Young receives money for record sales, musical tours or concerts, stipends from record labels, royalties, and digital streaming. In addition to this, he also makes money by featuring as an actor in movies and television. Young earns a considerable sum of money from his investments and business ventures.

Also, he reportedly earns thousands of dollars from brand collaborations and media partnerships. Furthermore, his social media accounts like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. work as an additional (or) passive source of income for Young Jeezy. Young Jeezy’s earnings from these works are over $200k a month. The projected weekly earnings of Young Jeezy are considered between $48k to $50k. Read in detail about Young Jeezy’s earnings in the next section.

Young Jeezy Earnings

Before signing with Def Jam Recordings, Young Jeezy released a few songs and an album. However, those were independent releases, and thus there isn’t much information on Young Jeezy’s earnings from record sales. After joining Def Jam Recordings in 2004, Young started working on his debut album titled “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101”. This album opened to favorable reviews from the public, selling over 172k record units in the first week of its release. Eventually, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 earned two platinum RIAA certificates.

Many critics and music enthusiasts still believe that this album is one of the best albums released in this century so far. As of this writing, Let’s Get It recorded over 2 million record sales in the United States alone. The earnings of Young Jeezy from his debut album are somewhere around $3 million to $4 million. After this, Young Jeezy released “Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration” in December 2006. This album is the follow-up of “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101”. The Inspiration also received positive reactions from the audience and critics.

However, this album proved to be inferior when compared to its predecessor. The album received platinum certification from the RIAA as it sold over 1.2 million records across the United States. The earnings of Young Jeezy from this album are reckoned to be over $2 million. Two years later, Young released “The Recession” and it earned 1st place on US Billboard 200. Like the previous albums, this album was also named ‘platinum’ by RIAA. Young reportedly made over $1.5 million from the album sales.

Other Earnings

After this, Jeezy started working on his 6th album in 2009, but it wasn’t released until 2011. This was mainly due to delays and interruptions in the schedules. Finally, in December 2011, Young released “TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition” which featured artists like Ne-YO, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z, Wiz Khalifa, etc. TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition managed to sell over 233k copies within the first week and as of this writing, it sold more than 1 million copies. For a musical concert or tour, Young Jeezy makes $200k per performance. And for making a guest appearance in movies or television shows, Young reportedly charges $100k per feature.

From his YouTube channel, Young Jeezy reportedly earns up to $2.1 million a year. His channel features over 1.8 million subscribers, and it has more than 1.7 billion overall lifetime views. The channel reportedly garners over 44.2 million average monthly views. His channel “Jeezy” reportedly brings somewhere between $11.1k to $176.9k a month. The monthly earnings of Young Jeezy from his YouTube channel depend on views.

On the other hand, Jeezy’s Instagram handle has over 5.2 million followers. He reportedly makes money from brand partnerships and collaborations and promotes his client’s interests through Instagram stories, photos, or videos. For a story, he reportedly makes $770 and for every paid image he charges between $1k to $2k. And for every video, Young posts he receives $3k per post.

Young Jeezy Real Estate

The American singer, Young Jeezy bought a home in Phoenix for a sum of $1.32 million. The house was 2 floored residency, and it featured 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Later in 2014, Young listed the place on market for a million dollars. Eventually, he accepted around $950k for it. After this, the singer purchased a house in Atlanta. As per records, the home covers 9,000 square feet of area and Young paid over $1.5 million for this property. Aside from this, Young Jeezy is also the owner of a 3 story abode, which is located in Georgia. Originally, the cost of the home was $730k, but after making negotiations, Young got the property for $685k.

Young Jeezy Car Collection

Jeezy has some impressive cars in his possession. He is said to be the owner of a Ferrari California and the price of the car is somewhere between $200k to $220k. Young bought the ride in the year 2011. Aside from this, he also possesses a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 as well. The former car is worth over $320k and the latter was purchased by Young Jeezy for a little over $265k. Young Jeezy is the keeper of a Cadillac Escalade and Bentley Mulsanne worth $80k and $120k respectively.

Young Jeezy Early Life and Career Beginnings

The former Boyz n da Hood member, Young Jeezy was born on the 28th of September 1977 in the capital of South Carolina i.e, Columbia, United States. Young Jeezy’s parents went their separate ways and as a result, Young was raised by his relatives. He relocated to many places like Atlanta, Hawkinsville, Macon, etc. Due to the absence of his parents, Young Jeezy fell into bad habits and eventually joined a street gang called “Crips”. Later in the year 1994, Young was found dealing narcotics and as a result, was admitted to Youth Challenge Academy (YCA) to mend his ways.

Then in 1998, Jay established a record label along with his Crips member, Kinky B. The record label was named “Corporate Thugz Entertainment” also known as CTE. Then in 2001, Jay Jenkins adopted the stage name “Lil J” and released his first independent album titled “Thuggin’ Under the Influence”. After this, he released “Come Shop Wit Me” and in 2005, Young signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Young Jeezy Personal Life

Jeezy has had many romantic flicks with numerous women and also fathered children with them until he settled down with Jeannie Mai. Jeannie Mai is a popular anchor and fashion stylist. Both Mai and Young got married last year and earlier this year in January welcomed a child.

Conclusion

During his career Young Jeezy gave many hits. He is widely regarded as one of the best singers in the world right now. Young Jeezy recently took a break from making music as he is keen on dedicating his time to his wife and his newborn.

Frequently Asked Questions About Young Jeezy

1. What is Young Jeezy worth? A. According to reports, the American rapper, Young Jeezy net worth is $10 million as of November 2022. 2. How old is Young Jeezy? A. The American rapper, Jay Wayne Jenkins who is otherwise known as “Young Jeezy” was born in September 1977, and he is 45 years old as of this writing. 3. Who is the wife of the American rapper, Young Jeezy? A. Young Jeezy was involved romantically with many women in the past, and he also had children with them. Young married his wife, Jeannie Mai last year. Jeannie Mai works as a television anchor and makeup stylist. Young and Mai welcomed a child earlier this year. 4. How tall is the rapper, Young Jeezy? A. Rapper, Young Jeezy is reported to stand 5 feet and 9 inches tall.