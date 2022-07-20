You might haven’t heard the name “Jamell Maurice Demons”, but you might have listened to his music. Jamell Maurice Demons, who is known by his stage name “Melvin”, but is most popular among the fans as “YNW Melly”. If you haven’t heard about him, let me tell you that he is a singer and rapper from the United States. YNW’s songs Murder on My Mind and Mixed Personalities took his career to another level. He is also known for “Suicidal” and “223’s” as well. The singer/rapper is currently serving time in prison while he awaits court proceedings.

You might be intrigued to know why is YNW Melly in jail and awaiting trial? To know the reason you will have to read this article till the end. While you are at it, also check out other information on YNW Melly like What is YNW Melly net worth? How old is YNW Melly? YNW Melly Career, and How much does YNW Melly make?

What Is YNW Melly Worth?

As per our research, YNW Melly net worth is just $100k as of today. Before his imprisonment, YNW Melly net worth was estimated to be between $2 million to $4 million. The American rapper managed to make money from his singing career. YMW released his first album titled “Melly vs. Melvin” back in 2019. The album managed to secure 3rd position and 8th position in the list of US R&B Hip-Hop Charts and Billboard 200 respectively. Last year in August, the 300 Entertainment recording studio released the second album of YNW Melly titled “Just a Matter of Slime”. Though YNW Melly is serving his time in jail, it didn’t affect the album’s success. The album “Just a Matter of Slime” went on to grab the 11th position on the list of US Billboard 200 after its release. Let’s see how much does YNW Melly make?

Name YNW Melly Birth Name Jamell Maurice Demons Net Worth $100k Birth 1 May 1999, Gifford, USA Nationality American Age 23 years Height 5ft 2in Weight 59 kg Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Career 2016-2019

How Much Does YNW Melly Make?

It’s hard to determine how much YNW Melly makes now, given that he is currently serving his time in confinement awaiting court proceedings. Before his imprisonment, YNW Melly was making a handsome $300k a year from his rapping career. He made money through record sales, merchandise sales, royalties, and concerts & live events. In addition to this, his social media accounts like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, etc. brought plenty of money into his pockets as well. Collectively, YNW Melly was making a sweet $35k every month (which isn’t bad given that he was a newcomer in the music business at that time). Also, endorsing brands or products on his social media handles helped him greatly in terms of earnings.

YNW Melly Earnings From YouTube and Instagram

The American rapper has a massive following on Instagram and YouTube. He currently has more than 6.28 million and 4.1 million respectively on YouTube and Instagram. His YouTube channel used to generate revenue of up to $1.4 million annually. Coming to Instagram, Melly would have received at least $21k for endorsing a brand or product on his profile. Unfortunately, the rapper is serving time in prison and his income from these sources has stopped (for now).

YNW Melly House and Car Collection

Many struggle their whole lives just that they can get a roof over their heads. Unfortunately, there are many underprivileged who can only dream of owning a house someday. The rapper, YNW Melly on the other hand bought an expensive residency when he was just 19 years old. According to reports, the rapper purchased the property in Miami, which is said to be spacious enough for a basketball court. The value of the house is evaluated to be more than $2 million as of now.

A rapper would not be called a rapper if he does not own luxurious cars. The same is with YNW Melly as well. He is not only the owner of some pretty expensive cars but has also spent additional bucks to personalize the cars to his taste. For instance, he bought a Ford Mustang car which is worth more than $32k. Additionally, he spent extra cash to equip different parts of his car in gold. The idea behind this is to match his gold grills with his vehicle.

Melly also spent a whopping $241k to purchase a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Supercar. For some reason, the rapper preferred a pink-colored Lamborghini car, which is rare to see. YNW spent an amazing $151k to purchase a Maserati Gran Turismo car and, he also bought a Jeep Wrangler Sahara worth more than $40k. Last but not the least, he is the proud owner of a Bentley Mulsanne car which is said to be worth more than $310k.

YNW Melly Tattoos

Nothing makes a person look more bad*ss than tattoos, and in the case of rappers, they have plenty of tattoos on their bodies to show off. As per reports, the rapper YNW Melly has a total of 7 tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo on his neck which says “JANA” & “JAMIE”. While it’s obvious that the latter name stands for YNW’s mother i.e, Jamie Demons-King. It is estimated that the former name is dedicated to honoring his friend Anthony’s mother.

You should know that one of the reasons YNW is serving time in prison is under the suspicion of killing Anthony (you will find more information on this in the next section). YNW has tattoos below both his eyes. On the right side, he has a tattooed no. “17” which is said to honor the late rapper “XXXTentacion”. On the left side, the rapper has a heart-shaped tattoo. Melly has tattooed the name “MELVIN” above his left eyebrow.

The tattoo is said to be a reference to YNW’s album “Melly vs. Melvin”. Similarly, on the right side (above the eyebrow), the rapper has inked the words “90s Baby” and “YNW”. The American singer also has a tattoo covering his right arm, and also he has a tattoo of a “broken heart” on the upper left side of his forehead.

Why YNW Melly is in Prison?

If you closely study the case of YNW Melly, you will find that he always runs into trouble with the law. Back in October 2015, YNW was taken into custody for “aggravated assault” and firing bullets in public. Post this, Melly was sentenced to serve 1 year in jail and was under probation after his release. Later on, Melly was arrested again for breaching probation and was set free in March 2018. Three months later, YNW again found himself in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and marijuana.

In the following year i.e, in January 2019, Melly was taken into custody once again for marijuana possession. A month later, YNW surrendered himself to the police regarding the case of his friends Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sak” Williams murder’s occurred in October 2018. Both Juvy and Sak lost their lives in a Drive-by shooting incident on 26 October. However, the officials claim that it was a plot devised by Melly and his fellow friend/rapper Cortlen Henry (a.k.a. YNW Bortlen) to murder Juvy and Sak and label it as a drive-by shooting.

On 22 February, Melly and his friend Henry were also booked for murdering a deputy sheriff named “Gary Chambliss” in 2017. Reports were claiming that YNW Melly would be sentenced to death if found guilty of the above charges, but later on 6th July 2022, it was reported that he would no longer receive a death sentence even if found guilty. Currently, YNW Melly is locked in prison.

YNW Melly Early Life

Jamell Demons was born in a poor family, his mother got pregnant when she was just in high school. On the 1st of May 1999, Jamie Demons-King (YNW Melly’s mother) welcomed her son in Gifford, Florida, United States. At that time Jamie was studying in 9th standard and her age was 14 years. After YNW’s birth, Jamie relocated to a less developed area of Gifford. She struggled financially to make the ends meet. There is no information on who fathered YNW Melly, but a rapper called Donte Taylor has come forward claiming to be YNW’s father.

With no one around to guide Jamell, he fell into bad influence and joined a street gang called “Bloods” when he was just a child. Soon, YNW Melly developed an interest in music and by the age of 15 years, he started making songs. YNW uploaded the songs on an online platform called “SoundCloud”. Late in 2015, Jamell was sent to jail for opening fire on high school students. The incident took place near the Vero Beach High School.

YNW Career

The American rapper has released 2 albums so far under the banner of 300 Entertainment & Atlantic Records. He released his first album titled “Melly vs. Melvin” in November 2019. YNW’s second album was released in August 2021 (while he was locked in prison). The album is titled “Just a Matter of Slime”. Apart from this, YNW Melly also released an EP (extended play) titled “Collect Call” in 2017. Between 2018 and 2019, YNW Melly released a few hit songs like Virtual, Melly the Menace, Slang That Iron, 4 Real, Butter Pecan, and Medium Fries. YNW Melly also released a mixtape titled “I Am You” in August 2018.

Final Thoughts on YNW Melly

There is no doubt that YNW Melly is one of the finest talents in the rapping industry. However, his constant troubles with the law have cost him severely. Since his debut, YNW Melly has spent most of his life in prison for various crimes, which include possession of marijuana, firearms, and murder suspect. If only Melly had focused on his career instead of crimes, he would surely would have been a top-rising rapper. However, the rapper is currently in jail awaiting his fate. Let’s all hope for the best.

