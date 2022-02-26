You can find new singers and rappers popping up every year, and a few of them can withstand the industry. It ain’t just about luck, but skills and hard work. After the rise of hip hop and rap in the late 1970s, there were many big shots who climbed the ladder of success and became great artists. People like Micheal Jackson, Eminem, Tupac, Beastie Boys, and many others. This wasn’t limited to the 20th Century, but many artists are still rising up.

One such person is YK Osiris, whose actual name is Osiris Jahkail Williams. He is a 23-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter who started his career by recording and releasing his own songs. Now, we are here to talk about Yk Osiris’s net worth and everything about his career and life.

What is YK Osiris’s Net Worth?

Many people at the age of 23 have almost zero net worth, but some people push boundaries with their perseverance to become successful, YK Osiris is one such person. At the time of writing this article, YK Osiris’s net worth is around $1million-$2 million. He became famous with his single “Worth it” which was released in February 2019. Currently, this video has more than 110 million views on YouTube. While this was the song that put him on the map, it wasn’t his first viral song.

A few years before this, his net worth wasn’t even a million dollars, now his market value has reached more than that. The reason for this is simple when you are constantly releasing new music and are under the audience’s radar, then your market value obviously increases. YK Osiris in 2021 had around $1 million net worth, sometime before that in 2018, it was around $500,000. Now it is close to $2 million.

Unlike many other hip-hop artists, his song won’t give you the conventional R&B vibes, but rather it is a bit less soulful and rough. This is something that makes him a unique artist in the ocean of hip-hop players. Some people become famous with just one song and then are forgotten, this isn’t the case with him. Another interesting way of his work is that he doesn’t constantly release music to stay relevant, but only does when he thinks it is perfect. Well, haste makes waste, it is good to prefer quality over quantity.

Name Osiris Jahkail Williams Age 23 Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Genre R&B, hip hop, Net Worth $2 million Date of Birth September 7, 1998 Place of Birth Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.

Brand Endorsements

If you are keeping up the– not the Kardashians — YK Osiris’ journey then you would know that he had also signed a few deals. Though the information on the brands isn’t available, Osiris had himself tweeted saying that he signed a “$1 million” deal. There was also news regarding another deal that he signed, though this didn’t come from the young rapper himself. It was posted by “All Star Magazine” on their social media handles, and the deal is said to be of whopping $6 million. Also, Osiris himself has not confirmed this or any details regarding the same.

Apart from that, his annual income is said to be around $100,000 which he makes from his career as a rapper. He earns this amount from his live performances & songs, and something that he charges for a feature. To be honest, $100,000 for a feature is something that huge stars charge. While he is definitely popular, though not as popular the amount he charges.

Young Star’s YouTube Channel and Other Social Media Accounts

The young rapper already has 1.43 million subscribers on his channel with just a 5-year career. Well, this ain’t a big deal because, in this age of social media, anyone can become famous overnight. His channel has 42 videos and all of them are his songs. According to reports from SocialBlade, he earns between $985 – $15.8K in a month from the YouTube Adsense revenue. When it comes to annual earnings from the same channel the numbers are $11.8K – $189.1K.

While the website does provide pretty close earnings info, the numbers could variate depending on the viewer counts and if sometimes a video goes viral. His channel has total views of 411 million which is a decent number for a young artist. In the last 30 days, his channel saw 3.93 million views for his videos. When it comes to other social media accounts, you can find him on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

His Twitter followers aren’t many as the number is only 97.9k. On the other hand, his accounts like Instagram and TikTok have 2.9 million and 1.7 million followers respectively. It is not known how much does the rapper earns from his other social media handles, which is if he even does.

Where Does YK Osiris Live, and What are his Assets?

We all know how much some people love to show off their expensive car collection, their crib, or any other aspect of their life on social media. Many singers, rappers, and celebrities have a desire to have luxury cars in their garages. Osiris though is not like everyone. He previously owned some expensive luxury cars like Cadillac, Lamborghini, and Rolls Royce. For some reason, he then decides to sell them all and get himself an old, reliable Hyundai.

This would be baffling to everyone who hears this, I mean who sells a luxury car to get a Hyundai? Maybe if you are in huge debt, but that wasn’t the reason why he did that though. After buying a Hyundai, he went on to his social media and said in a post that, he doesn’t need to flaunt his wealth by using and showing off his expensive car collection. He also went on to say that, no matter what car you drive, people are still going to judge you. So materialistic things shouldn’t determine your worth.

Osiris talked about this in his multiple Instagram posts, where he also said that having such things will make you feel humble. Sometimes people forget where they come from and these kinds of things bring them back to their roots. Instagram and the people on it are not going to decide what I do with my money or how I spend my life, said Osiris.

This has led to speculation that he might be going broke since he’s selling his expensive cars. To this, Osiris replied by showing off his mansion which just proves that he is still living his life in style. The price of the property is unknown but we can make a guess that the number is going to be a six-figure.

Life and Start of His Career

YK Osiris’s real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams, and he was born on September 7, 1998, in Jacksonville, Florida. The details about his parents are not known, but he was raised by his mother along with 6 other sisters. When asked about who his inspiration was for his career, he says it was Micheal Jackson, The Temptations, and Bruno Mars. Before going for a career in the music industry, he had to make ends meet by getting involved in some criminal activities. Later, he decided to quit.

He might have gotten recognition at the age of 18, but he was it from a very young age. He started making music at 13 and uploaded his very first song, “Fake Love”. This was uploaded in 2017, and at the time when no one knew him, he had also haven’t taken up his stage name then. This song has enough popularity for him to proceed with his career as a rapper. The song had 1.5 million views on SoundCloud.

Williams then decided to release another song the following year in January, which was called “I’m Next”. This song too received positive reviews and became a hit, but his next song was going to be a huge one for him. In April 2018, Williams released the track “Valentine“, a song about the girl he loved who didn’t reciprocate the feelings and also left by breaking his heart. People loved this track that it became a massive hit and was had gone viral on social media platforms.

This was also his first song that was certified “Platinum”. The song had gone so viral that a remixed version of it was released by Lil Uzi Vert, who is also a rapper.

Shot to Fame

Well, you have a chartbuster song that is going viral all over the social media platforms, then records labels are gonna stand in queue for you. That’s what happened, many labels were basically fighting to sign him. Ultimately, Osiris went with Def Jam in 2018, but then again, the financial aspects of it are kept under wraps. After signing the record label, Osiris released two more singles in 2018, titled “Timing” and “Jun It Up”.

In 2018, he also collaborated first time with other rappers like Big40, and Ride 4 Me(Lil Durk). Then in the following year(2019), YK Osiris proved his mettle again by releasing the “Worth It“. This was again a massive hit for the rapper and proved that the first time wasn’t just luck. The video currently has 110 million views on YouTube and is his most-watched song. And the track also reached #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 which made it his first official entry in the charts.

The “Worth It” track also became his second single to be certified “Platinum” after Valentine. After the success of this track, he released his next album “The Golden Child” on October 11, 2019. The album was certified “Gold”. It was also on the Billboard 200 at #90.

Legal and Financial Issues

We already talked that the rapper didn’t sell his expensive cars because he wasn’t in debt, though that doesn’t mean he didn’t have any debt at all. YK Osiris once owed $60,000 to Canadian rapper “Drake”. Do you know how it paid for that debt? Well, YL Osiris once owed Drake for losing a bet and Drake offered him a simple way to pay it off. He can either pay back the entire amount or sing “Worth It” from him. So Osiris chose the latter and paid off his debt to Drake.

If we talk about his legal trouble, he had been in a few but the most talked-about one was during his birthday party. On his 21st birthday, which was on September 7, 2019, Osiris threw a party. So according to various reports, it is believed that Osiris was charged with aggravated assault on his girlfriend for choking and biting her.

Wrapping Up

This article talks about “what is YK Osiris’s net worth?”, “Where does Yk Osiris live?” among many other things. All his net worth was achieved in just a span of 5 years, which is commendable for a young man like him. We have talked about a lot of things that will help you understand his humble beginnings and his rise to stardom.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is YK Osiris’s net worth? Currently, according to market value, the rapper is estimated to have a net worth of around $2 million. What is YK Osiris real name? The American rapper’s real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams. He took up the stage name “YK Osiris” after he songs getting appreciation. Then he started a YouTube channel and then he took that stage name. What does YK mean in YK Osiris? YK in YK Osiris mean “Young King”.