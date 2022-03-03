If you love playing the multiplayer game, Overwatch. Then you definitely must have heard about XQC, known for his records and twitch streaming of the game. If you are interested to learn more about this internet personality and also finding out how much is xqc worth? In the below sections, we will share some insights from his childhood, and how he started his career in gaming, as well as game streaming on platforms like Twitch. Furthermore, we will discuss the multiple luxury products and properties of the upcoming social media personality. And lastly, share comprehensive details about the recent incident or controversy involving him.

Who Is XQC?

XQC is a Twitch Streamer, Video Gamer, Social Media Personality from Canada. Who became quite popular by playing and streaming the Overwatch game. For this game, the streamer has participated in various exclusive game events such as Overwatch League and Overwatch World Cup. Moreover, in these championship events, XQC played for major teams. However, currently, he is working as a twitch variety streamer for a Canadian Gaming Company.

What Is XQC Net Worth?

The game streamer XQC currently has a net worth between $5 to $9 million. This net worth value depends mainly on his Twitch account, as he is currently streaming on it. Moreover, through this platform, the streamer comes online every day for more than 9 hours a day, averaging around 70k views. Based on the number of hours he streams as well as the viewers for the stream, his daily earnings increase, and decrease. And with the rise in viewers and popularity of the stream, his popularity, as well as personal net worth, increases. In addition to this, the streamer also has his own YouTube channel.

Through this channel, XQC connects with his followers and fellow gamers. And not just that, he posts the game videos on this channel as well as his stream videos. Besides, XQC also collaborates with other streamers all the time and posts these videos on the YouTube platform. He also uses this platform to share insights into his life. Currently, streamer turned YouTube has more than 610 million views on the said platform. Furthermore, he earns income by selling his merch and endorsements deals on social media platforms. Therefore, accumulating all the facts, about his various professions provides additional income sources. We can conclude that XQC Net Worth will rise in the next few years.

Early Life of XQC

Name Felix Lengyel(XQC) Age 26 Height 6'1" Weight 120 Pounds Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $5 to $9 Million

XQC’s original name is Felix Lengyel and was born in Laval City in the Quebec Province of Canada. Growing up XQC loved to play games and always forced his parents to buy new games for him. During his childhood, XQC was very naughty in class and always ended up taking punishment. In one of his videos, he revealed that he often had to spend writing assignments during lunch, while other classmates were enjoying the break. During one incident, he stated that he was using a trick, by attaching multiple pens to the same one and writing 5 or 6 times assignments at the same time.

During which he was spotted by the school principal, who took him to her room and phoned his father. However, his father was not upset by his son’s creativity, instead, he appreciated it. Besides, this type of incident was quite common for their family, as XQC always loved to mess with things. Moreover, XQC attended a Secondary School in his neighborhood, where he studies humanities subjects for some time. However, after some time he switched to Administration, although, he did not complete his graduation as he dropped out.

Career Beginning of XQC

XQC began his career through the Video Game, OverWatch, where he joined the main tank or team at DatZit Gaming Company. This company was based in Montreal, and it used to send teams to participate in the Overwatch competitions. In this way, XQC won his first-ever win in the OverWatch Tournament for the year 2016. Then he went on to join various regional teams like Denial e Sports, GOATS, Gladiator Legion, Arc 6, etc. In the year 2017, he came into the international scene, by getting into the National Team of Canada, for the 2017 Overwatch WorldCup Campaign.

Although, they had major wins in the Tournament, defeating top teams like the Netherlands. They did not qualify for the finals as they lost their match with South Korea, who were at the time defending champions. However, he became quite popular across the world, through this season. Furthermore, he joined the team for the next two consecutive years, even though, they did not qualify losing most of the matches. This is why he decided to move to the twitch platform as well as YouTube which are currently his main income sources.

Luxury Assets of XQC

The streamer, XQC has purchased various houses over the years and sold some of them. Currently, he has a luxury mansion in Texas, where he is residing. Before, this he used to own a $2 million dollar Luxury Home in the Los Angeles City, which had various luxury features and amenities such as a swimming pool, gaming room, amazing views, top kitchen cabinetry, multiple bedrooms, private garden, covered patio, parking garage and many more. However, he had to sell this house, as his stream followers located it, and has disturbed his streaming multiple times to meet him.

This is why he had to change into multiple houses, and sometimes he co-lived with other streamers. However, currently, he is in Texas, in his new mansion. Not much is known about the mansions, but it is said to have many luxury features. Moreover, XQC also has amazing luxury cars in his collection. Currently, he owns an all-electric, Tesla model 3 as well as an amazing supercar, 720 S from McLaren. Besides, this he recently bought a BMW X6M Performance with added customizations. Combined together, all of his cars can value up to $1 million. Apart from this, he also had some other daily driving cars in his garage.

XQC Getting Banned

The Streamer, XQC has been involved in a lot of controversial incidents over the years. Which ended up with him getting banned or suspended from the site, for a set period of time. The most popular one was due to him using the reporting system to report and target his fellow teammates. This in turn led to him getting banned from the platform for a period of 72 hours. And not just that, he got banned multiple times for various reasons, such as not playing well to help the other team, abusive chat, and many more.

Besides, he also ended up paying hefty fines and suffered suspension on accounts on the platform various times. This involved him using abusive comments, racial slurs, homophobic remarks, etc. So far the highest fine he has paid was $4000 which is almost equal to his daily earnings. However, he apologized and returned to the platform soon. He always gets into trouble as he did in childhood. And certain times, this caused him to leave teams, and yet he has not fully changed.

XQC recalls Breaking and Entering Incident

During the stream, XQC has recalled the incident which led to him leaving the house in Los Angeles City permanently, and they plan to sell this house. In the last year, when XQC was busy streaming on the platform, an unknown man with a crowbar broke into his house. The man stated XQC owed him something, and this terrified XQC and forced him to leave the house for good. And not just that, the house in question had several breaking and entering incidents all the time. Which disturbed the streaming of the XQC, as well as threatened his and his family’s safety. And that is the reason why he did not share any more details about his new mansion in Texas, or any of its features.

Conclusion

