Its been close to three decades since “Cheers” wrapped up but the memories of Woody Harrelson’s work among others are still alive. Harrelson is one of the finest actors of America who has charmed people with his comedic skills, and incredible acting talent. Aside from that, he has also made a name for himself in the industry as a screenplay writer. His exceptional capability has earned him numerous awards and nominations including the prestigious Academic Award nomination not once but thrice. After the winding of “Cheers”, Harrelson went on to add numerous other films and series to his credit. So, between films and other ventures, where does Woody Harrelson net worth stand today?

The iconic actor has enjoyed an extremely successful career that spans over 35 years. This has not only gained him a worldwide fame but also resulted in Woody Harrelson net worth of a staggering $80 million as of 2022. His contribution is not only limited to silver screen but also the television and theatre scene. Aside from that, he has some sideline businesses he has invested in that help him add to what is Woody Harrelson worth in the present day.

While Woody Harrelson’s unparallelly great acting and entertaining skill has made him famous today, he has also hit the headlines several times due to his activist moves. That said, if you want to know more about this Hollywood and television player, how much does Woody Harrelson make and more, then you surely landed on the right page. In this posting we will cover some interesting facts from the actor’s life, his earnings and more.

Woody Harrelson Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Woody Harrelson Worth

Harrelson’s illustrious career is the reason why he is so rich today. As of 2022, his net worth stands at $80 million. Clearly, the actor has massed most of this fortune from his acting projects in films, television and theatre productions. Aside from that, he also rakes in a certain significant portion from his business ventures outside the acting career. But with such an impressive value, fans often wonder what might his annual earnings look like that makes him an A-lister.

How Much Does Woody Harrelson Make

Well, the salary of an actor is never constant. Depending the roles they take up and the kind of movie or television series it is, the budget and various other factors, their paycheck varies.

Earnings From Television

The award winning actor did not begin his professional journey with a six figure salary. He reportedly made around $18,000 per episode when he initially joined the cast of “Cheers” in 1985. Harrelson was there in the show from its fourth season of the last one, the show’s finale. This means he worked in the projects for almost eight years 200 episodes. That’s a huge number making a massive contribution to Woody Harrelson net worth.

While he did not get to roll a big dough during the initial years, Woody increased his net worth tremendously within 5 years of his start with the show. Thanks to his laud-worthy acting skills, his net worth spiked to $10 million from $750,000! By the time he reached the finale, he was close to 9 times more worth than what he was. Even though the exact figure of the paycheck he recieved from “Cheers” is unknown, his sky-rocketing net worth is enough to understand that the majority of his wealth is attributed to the NBC sitcom.

In addition to the salary, Woody Harrelson also pocketed a certain percentage of royalties from the series. This also made a significant contribution to Woody Harrelson net worth. He once stated in an interview that the royalties earned from this show was sufficient to live on every year.

It is also worth noting that this is his earnings from just one television sitcom. Woody has worked in dozens of others and you can only imagine how much he would have raked in from this segment.

Notable Earnings from Movies

As for the movies, the ones that Harrelson appeared around the late 80s and early 90s, he reportedly recieved $400,000 per movie. Today, after rising as a megastar, the actor takes home anything between $5 to $12 million or more per movie depending on the films budget, his role, box office performance and various other things.

Harrelson has many film credits that have paid him off pretty well. Here are some of the note worthy earnings of Woody from various films he has been a part of-

Starting with “Kate”, the actor recieved a pay check of $5 million. On the other hand, for “War for the Planet of the Apes”, he reportedly earned $12 million and for “Venom” his salary was $10 million. Some of the other movies and their earning include “Zombieland” ($8 million), “Now You See Me” ($6 million), “The Highwaymen” ($10 million).

In addition to his earnings as an actor, Woody also served as a director and producer for a few movies and shows. His behind the camera career may not be as prolific as that of acting, but they still have helped boost Woody Harrelson net worth in some way. Some of his work in this capacity include “True Detective” (Executive producer), a play called “Furthest from The Sun” (Director), film “Lost in London” (director among others.

Other Ventures Adding To Woody Harrelson Net Worth

When Woody Harrelson is not working in big screen or television, he is probably performing in theatre productions or taking care of his other business ventures. He has written, directed and starred in a number of theatre productions which cannot be ignored when talking about Woody’s wealth.

The actor has also reportedly invested in a vegan seafood label along with some other celebrities like Paris Hilton, Shailene Woodley, and Lance Bass. His love for vegan-food drove him onto this venture. Apart from that, Woody collaborated with a Baltimore-based banker and bought an inn for a price of $4.5 million. They later converted it into a 12-unit deluxe apartment named “Point Place”. It goes without saying that he enjoys hefty rental earnings from here.

Woody has also bought and sold real estate properties and has reportedly rented some of them. This has proved to be highly profitable for him helping in what is Woody Harrelson worth today.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Woodrow Tracey Harrelson Popular Name Woody Harrelson Date of Birth July 23, 1961 Age 60 years Place of Birth Midland, Texas, United States Parents Diane Harrelson (mother)

Charles Voyde Harrelson (Father) Spouse Laura Louie (m. 2008) Children three. Deni, Zoe and Makan Profession Actor, Producer, Director, Business person Net Worth $80 million

How old is Woody Harrelson? Born on 23rd of July, 1961, in Midland, Texas, the actor is 60 years old at the time of writing this article. His given name at the time of his birth is Woodrow Tracy Harrelson but he uses Woody Harrelson as his stage name.

Woody is the son of Diane Harrelson (mother) and Charles Voyde Harrelson (Father). He didn’t quite have a smooth life as a child. His mother worked as a secretary and the actor grew up around her most of the time along with his two other siblings – Jordan and Bret. The main reason was he never had his father around. When the actor was three, in 1964 his parents divorced.

Charles, his father, served 5 years in jail in murder case of a grain dealer after which in 1979, he was again convicted for murdering a federal judge named John H. Wood Jr. Harrelson’s father faced two life sentences and in 2007 he died in prison after suffering from a cardiac arrest. His hardly has any memories of his father since he

Meanwhile in1973, Woody’s family relocated to Lebanon, Ohio, his mother’s native city. He went to Lebanon High School and graduated from there in 1979. The actor once mentioned in an interview that even though his family struggled financially, they never went hungry. After completing his high school, he started working at Kings Island amusement park during summer.

Later, Woody relocated to Hanover in Indiana to pursue his Bachelor’s Degree from Hanover College. While in this institute, he became a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity- a literary society. In 1983, the actor earned his degree in theater and English.

Career

Television Career

Woody entered into professional acting in television with the fourth season of NBC’s popular series “Cheers”. Right from his entry into the show as bartender “Woody Boyd”, he made a solid impression and turned everyone’s head with his performance. He earned many award nominations for the show. Woody worked on this project from 1885 till its finale in 1996. Meanwhile, with his character as Woody Boyd, he also appeared in “The Simpsons” in 1994 and in a few cameos in Frasier, in 1999.

Some of the other television projects of Harrelson include “Will & Grace”, “True Detective”, “Spin City” and “Dear John” among others. He went on to portray the character of Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist in HBO television film “Game Change”.

While maintaining his acting career, Woody also served in the hosting capacity for the comedy series “Saturday Night Live” in the years 1989, 1992, 2014, and 2019. In addition to that, he played the character of Joe Bidden in its 2019, when Will Ferrell and David Harbour were hosting the show.

Film Career

With years in Hollywood, Harrelson boasts a prolific film career with more than 70 films to his credit. While he was still working in “Cheers”, the actor made his entry into the silver screen with a film called “Wildcats” in 1986. He then followed this up with several others like “Doc Hollywood”, White Men Can’t Jump”, “Natural Born Killers”, “Indecent Proposal” among others. By this time he earned a significant name in Hollywood. In 1996, Woody bagged the role of Larry Flynt in the film “The People vs. Larry Flynt” that earned him an Academic Award nomination.

Some of the other notable films of his career include “Zombieland”, “Now You See Me”, “Kingpin”, “Hunger Games” sequels, among others. Two of his movies, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “No Country for Old Men” earned him appreciation from the critics for his outstanding performance.

Theatre Productions

In addition to film and television, Harrelson had a remarkable career in Broadway and theatre world. He only starred in several play but has also been a playwright and director for some of these productions. Some of the best works of Harrelson include 1985’s “Biloxi Blues”, 1987’s “The Boys Next Door”, “The Rainmaker”, “Night of the Iguana” and more. As a playwright his work includes “Furthest from the Sun” which he also directed in a theater in Minneapolis in 1999. Another memorable work of the actor is his play “Bullet for Adolf” which he directed in 2011 in different theatres.

Awards and Accomplishments

Throughout his career, Woody Harrelson has recieved numerous awards and some prestigious award nominations because of his immense contribution in the industry. Some of the notable ones include 5 Primetime Emmy and 3 Academy award. To begin with, his character in “Cheers”, the television series got him the American Comedy Award for Funniest Newcomer in 1987. He also bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1989 for the same. in 2009, Harrelson bagged “Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Award”, “Independent Spirit Award” and a couple of more for “The Messenger”.

Woody was nominated for the Academic award for Best Actor for “The People vs. Larry Flynt”, Best Supporting Actor for for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “The Messenger”.

Personal Life

In 1985, Woody tied the knot with Nancy Simon during their trip in Tijuana. Nancy is the daughter of the famous playwright Neil Simon. The duo, however, was not serious about their relationship and the very next day they went to the divorce office to bring an end to the marriage. But it was closed that day. The couple remained married for the next 10 months after which they separated.

Harrelson started dating Laura Louie in 1987. Laura served as an assistant of the actor during that time when he was working on “Cheers”. In 2001, the duo also launched a website named “Voice Yourself” which creates contents to motivates people to stand against pollution. Although they started dating back then, they tied the knot after almost two decades, in 2008. Their marriage took place in the in their Maui, Hawaii house. Harrelson and Laura Louie have been blessed three daughters – Deni (born in February 1993), Zoe September 1996), and Makani (June 2006).

Woody advocates for legalizing marihuana and had once called the media and planted hemp seeds as a part of a campaign for the same. He is also vegan and earned the titled of ‘Sexiest Vegetarian’ by PETA in 2012. He is also a great fan of chess and graced the World Chess Championship twice in 2016 and 2018 making the first move.

Legal Problems

While Woody Harrelson had enjoyed a highly successful career, he faced quite a few legal problems on the personal front. The actor was arrested on many occasions- once for creating chaos and resisting the cops to arrest him. On another occasion, he was planting hemp seeds which in 1996 which the cops took as marihuana. In 2002, the cops took him into the custody for vandalizing a taxi and trying escape from them later. A photographer of a tabloid sued him for $2.5 million for assaulting him and damaging his camera. However, the actor never had to spend time in prison and for the last one, the case never moved forward because both the parties agreed to an out of the court settlement in 2010.

Summing Up

Woody Harrelson is one of those people who has risen from broken, struggling family to become one of the wealthiest and famous actors of America. He worked really hard for it which paid him off in the best way. Today, Woody Harrelson net worth is around $80 million and he has earned this through his career as an actor and from various other ventures. Woody is known in the industry for his versality in acting that he has proved through various types of roles. His magnetic personality and cheerful nature is what his fans and colleagues love about him. With that we come to the end of Woody Harrelson’s story. Take a look at the FAQs section for quick facts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Woody Harrelson worth? Woody Harrelson net worth is $80 million. The majority of his earnings comes from the salary from his movies and television series. A significant portion of his wealth also attributes to his other ventures like his Vegan sea-food label and real estate. How old is Woody Harrelson? Born on 23rd of July, 1961, in Midland, Texas, the actor is 60 years old as of 2022. Where does Harrelson live? Woody Harrelson reportedly has many homes in different places like 8.5 acre property in Maui, Hawaii, one in Hamoa and $4.8 million luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, California. While it is not known where he lives but reports say that the actor spends his time in different homes depending on his work and vacation. Does Harrelson have children? Harrelson has three daughters with his wife Laura Louie.