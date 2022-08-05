Wolfgang Puck Net Worth: Career, Biography, Investments, Age, Assets, Awards

It is often said that the way to a person’s heart goes through his/her stomach. I personally believe that the saying is true especially when the food is tasty. The food our mom makes is delicious, and the food made by chefs is on another level. So, in this post, we will read about one such chef, who not only makes amazing dishes but is also one of the richest cooks in the world. This article is about Wolfgang Johannes Puck or simply known as “Wolfgang Puck”. Puck hails from Sankt Veit an der Glan, which is a town situated in Austria. Wolfgang Puck is known for his fusion cooking style, and he excels in California and French cuisines. Puck started learning how to cook under his mother’s guidance, who herself used to be a pastry chef. Aside from cooking for others, Wolfgang Puck is also an entrepreneur.

Let’s dive into more amazing information about Wolfgang Puck like What is Wolfgang Puck net worth? How old is Wolfgang Puck? Wolfgang Puck’s business ventures, and How much does Wolfgang Puck make?

What Is Wolfgang Puck Worth?

The Austrian/American chef, Wolfgang Puck net worth is reckoned to be more than $120 million as of August 2022. Puck has built his massive bank balance through his career as a chef and his numerous restaurant ventures. Furthermore, he has also made a fortune from his TV and movie works. Wolfgang Puck has been presented with a Golden Plate Award in the year 1985. Later in 1993, his restaurant “Spago Hollywood” was included in the Hall of Fame list of Nation’s Restaurant News Fine Dining.

In 1994, Wolfgang Puck was honored with a James Beard Restaurant of the Year Award, and later in 2001 he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his show “Wolfgang Puck”. Wait there’s more, Puck was also included in the Culinary Hall of Fame list in 2013. 4 years later i.e, in April 2017, Wolfgang Puck became one of the chosen ones to get his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also in the same year, Wolfgang Puck received an IMFA (International Foodservice Manufacturers Association) Gold Plate award. This year in June, Wolfgang Puck got included in the list of 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality. Below are the details on how much does Wolfgang Puck make?

How Much Does Wolfgang Puck Make?

It is appraised that the Austrian/American chef, Wolfgang Puck receives more than $15 million every year. A massive share of his profits is generated from his restaurant ventures. One of his most successful restaurant ventures is “Wolfgang Puck Companies”. Wolfgang Puck Companies is sub-divided into Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc., and Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Apart from this Wolfgang Puck also earns profusely from his work as a chef and TV celebrity. You will be amazed to know that Wolfgang Puck earns more than $1.5 million every month. Wolfgang Puck’s weekly takings are no less than $280k. You can read about Wolfgang Puck’s business ventures in detail in the next section.

Wolfgang Puck Business Ventures

In this section, we will explore in-depth Wolfgang Puck’s business ventures. Wolfgang Puck is the owner of numerous restaurants, which are located throughout and outside the United States. It is reported that Wolfgang Puck currently runs 20 restaurants that are located in different places like Beverley Hills, Las Vegas, Maui, Singapore, Budapest, Hollywood, Santa Monica, and San Francisco. He expanded his business operations in places like Atlantic City, Orlando, Detroit, Dallas, New York City, Grand Rapids, etc.

You will be stunned to read that “Wolfgang Puck Company” alone generates revenue of over $650 million every year. It is said that his restaurants fetch him more than $200 million a year. Also, Puck’s catering business is evaluated to be greater than $250 million. You must be wondering how can Puck make millions just by catering business. Well, you should know that his company caters to big events like the Oscars (now the $250 million doesn’t seem farfetched doesn’t it?).

Apart from this, Wolfgang Puck also makes a considerable sum of money through merchandise sales. His company also sells home appliances like knives, coffee makers, rice streamers, etc. which fetches Puck plenty of bucks. Wolfgang Puck runs his restaurants in different names like Spago, Cut and Sidebar, Vert, Chinois, Postrio, Trattoria del Lupo, Five Sixty, and CUT. He also runs restaurants under his name like Wolfgang Puck Bart & Grill, Wolfgang Puck American Grille, Wolfgang Puck Grand Café, Wolfgang Puck Express, etc.

Wolfgang Puck Earnings From Books

The world-renowned chef has a few books under his name. His first book titled “Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen” was launched in the year 1980. Wolfgang Puck’s next publication was “The Wolfgang Puck Cookbook”, which was released in the year 1986. In 1991, Wolfgang Puck released his third book titled “Adventures in the Kitchen with Wolfgang Puck”.

Nearly a decade later, Wolfgang Puck released “Pizza, Pasta, and More” in 2000. Two years later, Wolfgang Puck published his book “Live, Love, Eat” and later in 2004 he published “Wolfgang Puck Makes it Easy”. Most of Wolfgang Puck’s authored books were purchased by millions of people, and they were also declared New York Best Sellers. It is estimated that Wolfgang Puck earned more than $20 million from his publications alone.

Wolfgang Puck Television Works

Wolfgang Puck also had a fair share of exposure to the television screen. Thanks to his cooking skills and numerous restaurants, Wolfgang Puck found his way to the television screen as well. His most notable appearances were on the shows Iron Chef America, Las Vegas, Frasier, Food Network, The Chef Show, and Good Morning America. Apart from this, Wolfgang Puck has also graced TV programs like Family Feud, The Simpsons, The Jay Leno Show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and many more. It is reported that Wolfgang Puck charges between $40k to $80k for making an appearance be it on TV or movie. Take a look at Wolfgang Puck’s assets below.

How Does Wolfgang Puck Spend His Money?

The celebrity chef has spent a huge share of his wealth on real estate and cars. Back in the year 2003, Wolfgang Puck spent a whopping $3.6 million for a house in Beverley Hills. According to reports, the abode rests on a 6,000 square feet area. The residency is said to have 5 bedrooms, and it was listed by Puck for sale after a decade. Wolfgang Puck sold the house for an amazing $8.4 million in 2015.

Around 2013, Wolfgang Puck purchased a mansion in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, the villa is called “Villa Les Violettes”. The Villa sits on 1.25 acres of land, and it occupies a space of 12,300 square feet. It is reported that the villa consists of 8 bedrooms, and it has many exquisite features. It has a swimming pool., library, tennis ground, outdoor kitchen, and much more.

As per reports, Wolfgang Puck has paid a whopping $14 million for his Los Angeles Villa. Apart from this, Wolfgang Puck is also said to own properties in Vienna, Austria. He is reportedly said to be the owner of a gigantic house, which is reported to be worth around $7 million.

Wolfgang Puck Car Collection

It seems like Wolfgang Puck has spent a considerable sum of cash on cars as well. He is said to have many classic and modern vehicles in his possession. Puck’s earliest known ride was a Ford Anglia. As per reports, Wolfgang Puck totaled it just after 6 months of its purchase. The cost of a Ford Anglia is no less than $40k. In 1974, Wolfgang Puck bought a Cadillac Coupe de Ville car, which is worth to be around $15k to $20k. Puck’s most preferred ride is said to be a Cadillac Escalade which is evaluated to be worth at least $80k. The chef also reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Silver Spur & Spirit II worth around $30k.

Wolfgang Puck Early Life

The celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck was born to a pastry chef named Maria Topfschnig on the 8th of July 1949 in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria. Wolfgang Puck learned to cook under his mother’s guidance in childhood and went on to start his career as an apprentice at a restaurant. At the age of 24 years, Wolfgang Puck relocated to the United States to pursue his dreams. Puck initially worked at La Tour and later relocated to Los Angeles to work at Ma Maison.

Many of you might not know this, but Ma Maison was one of the earliest business ventures of Wolfgang Puck as he served as the chef and co-owner of the restaurant. In 1981, Wolfgang Puck released his first publication titled “Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen”. Then in 1982, Wolfgang Puck inaugurated his famous restaurant chain “Spago”. Puck went on to establish “Wolfgang Puck Company” in the same year. In 1999, Wolfgang Puck acquired United States citizenship.

Wolfgang Puck Personal Life

The Austrian/American chef has been married thrice. His first marriage was to Marie France Trouillot from 1975 to 1980. After his divorce, Wolfgang Puck walked down the aisle with Barbara Lazaroff, (who is an interior designer) in 1983. Barbara played a crucial part in the establishment of the Wolfgang Puck Company. The pair went on to have two children namely Cameron and Byron. Puck and Barbara ended their marriage in 2003. Later in 2007, Wolfgang Puck got married to Gelila Assefa, who is a designer. During their union, the couple welcomed two sons namely Oliver and Alexander.

Conclusion

It takes a lot of hard work, patience, and (of course) talent to reach the place where Wolfgang Puck currently is. He started as an apprentice and went on to build one of the biggest restaurateurs. Puck’s second wife, Barbara also played a huge role in Wolfgang Puck’s success. Though the pair are divorced, they continue to work together as professionals. Wolfgang Puck is currently 73 years old and looking at his works, it doesn’t seem like his work will stop.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wolfgang Puck

1. What is Wolfgang Puck worth? A. The celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck net worth is computed to be $120 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Wolfgang Puck? A. The American/Austrian chef, Wolfgang Puck turned 73 this year on July 8th. 3. How many children does Wolfgang Puck have? A. Wolfgang Puck is the father of 4 sons namely Cameron, Byron, Oliver, and Alexander. 4. What is the height of Wolfgang Puck? A. The Wolfgang Puck Company founder, Wolfgang Puck stands 5 feet and 8 inches.