Wiz Khalifa is one of the biggest rappers in the world. He has released many successful singles and albums which have been listed on the top of the Billboard charts. Wiz Khalifa debuted with his album in 2006 and is still continuing to make great music. He has toured around the world and is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. Now, obviously, he has an insane net worth, but the question is how much is Wiz Khalifa worth? Let us find out after we have a look at what he has done in his career to have a big net worth.

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, if you do not know who that is, it is Wiz Khalifa’s real name. He was born on 8 September 1987 in Mint, North Dakota, United States of America, and his parents were serving in the military. Wiz Khalifa would move around regularly because his parents were in the military. Wiz Khalifa had lived in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and would finally settle in Pittsburgh, United States of America. It was here that Wiz Khalifa developed his interests in writing and performing. After this, he adopted his stage name. His first name is shortened from the word wisdom and his last name is an Arabic name that means successor. He said his grandfather was Muslim and that he gave him that name. After getting his stage name on his 17th birthday, he got a tattoo of his stage name. But Wiz Khalifa would start making his music and was recording it regularly in a music studio which was called I.D. Labs. He was allowed to use the music studio for free as the management of the studio were extremely impressed with his talents, they let him use it.

In the year 2004, the president of Rostrum Records Benjy Grinberg heard a mixtape in which there was a contribution of Wiz Khalifa, in which Benjy Grinberg was very interested. He was finally able to meet Wiz Khalifa when he was only 16 years old. Impressed with the talents Wiz Khalifa had for music, he was ready to work with him. Wiz Khalifa would sign the label after a short period and would go into a 7-year artist development period. In the year 2005, Wiz Khalifa released his first mixtape and titled it, Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvania. The mixtape gained a lot of recognition for Wiz Khalifa, which led him to release his first studio album, Show and Prove. He released the Show and prove album in the year 2006. The album did well and would only sell 10,000 units in the United States of America to date. The album was mainly promoted with its lead single, which was called Pittsburgh Sounds. Show and Prove was mainly produced by I.D. Labs, but it had a few other producers as well, such as The Resource, Nesia Beatz.

In the year 2007, Wiz Khalifa would go to sign a contract with Warner Bros. Records. At the same time, he would release 2 more mixtapes under the Rostrum Records name. The mixtapes were titled, Prince of the City 2 and Grow Season. Grow Season was hosted by DJ Green Lantern. After releasing these mixtapes, Wiz Khalifa would release his first single under the Warner Bros. Records name. The single was titled Say Yeah and would be listed at number 25 on the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40 and number 20 in the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks. A year after the release of the single, Wiz Khalifa would go on to release another mixtape which was titled Star Power in September 2008. He released another mixtape named Flight School in April 2009.

Later in the year, 2009 Wiz Khalifa would announce that he would be parting ways with Warner Bro. Records as they had been delaying the releases of his first album under the Warner Bros. Records name, which was titled, First Flight. He gave an announcement of him parting way with Warner Bros. Records on July 2009 in the Amphitheater at Station Square, which is located in Pittsburgh.

After he split from Warner Bros. Records, he would continue working for Rostrum Records. He would release a single Teach You To Fly and would later release a mixtape named Fly High which he released with a collaboration with Curen$y. He released the single and the mixtape in the same year, which is 2009. The album was unique as it introduced different styles. It showed alternates versions of Wiz Khalifa singing and rapping. In the same year, he released another mixtape called the Burn After Rolling. After this, Wiz Khalifa Released his second album which was titled Deal or No Deal in the same year. The album was launched by Rostrum Records, iHipHop Distributions. The production was mostly done by I.D. Labs. The album did quite well and would sell about 5,900 units in the first week of its release and sold more than 167,000 units to date in the United States of America.

By the year 2010, Wiz Khalifa was named the Rookie of the Year by The Source. In the same year, Wiz Khalifa released the mixtape Kush and Orange. He released the album for free. The mixtape became the number one topic and the most searched topic on Google and Twitter. In the same year, Wiz Khalifa would release a single titled Black and Yellow. The song was produced by Stargate and was a big hit. It would debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States of America. In the year 2011, Wiz Khalifa would release his third studio album titled Rolling Papers. The same album was his debut album under the Atlantic Records name, which he signed in 2010. Rolling Papers was a massive success and would be listed as number 2 in the Billboard 200 in the United States of America. It sold 197,000 units in the first week of its release. In the month of June, Wiz Khalifa was even nominated for the Best New Artist in the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2011.

In the year 2012 Wiz Khalifa released his fourth studio album which was titled O.N.I.F.C. which is an abbreviation for Only Nigga In First Class. The album was released in the month of December and was a big hit. It was his second studio album under the name of Atlantic Records and featured at number 2 in the Billboard 200. O.N.I.F.C. sold 131,000 units in the first week of its release. The album included 2 hit singles which were Work Hard, Play Hard and Remember You. The single Work Hard, Play Hard was even certified Platinum. In the year 2014 Wiz Khalifa launched his fifth studio album which was Blacc Hollywood it was released under the names of Rostrum Records and Atlantic Records. It had featured many famous artists such as Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Curren$y, Chevy Woods, Ghost Loft, Niki Minaj, etc. the album was a hit and featured at number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the United States of America. Blacc Hollywood sold 90,000 units in the first week of its release. By the year 2016, the album had sold 327,000 units and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

During the same year, Wiz Khalifa released his twelfth mixtape, which was titled 28 Grams. The release of the mixtape was on May 25 the same day Wiz Khalifa was arrested for the procession of Marijuana in Texas. It was thought to be delayed because of his arrest. But he was released hours later and the mixtape was released. He even released the lead single from the album Blacc Hollywood in February.

As of 2015 March, Wiz Khalifa would release an extended play that would feature Ty Dolla $ign and the extended play would be titled Talk About It in the Morning. During the same time, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth would release the song See You Again, which is a tribute song for Paul Walker, who had tragically died while he was filming Furious 7. Wiz Khalifa would even be featured on a song by Fall Out Boy which was titled, Uma Thurman. After the release of the song, Wiz Khalifa would even go on tour throughout the United States of America with the Fall Out Boy and Hoodie Allen in the Fall Out Boy tour called The Boys of Zummer Tour. Later during the same year, Wiz Khalifa would launch a mixtape which was titled Cabin Fever 3. The mixtape was launched by Rostrum Records and Taylor Gang Records. The mixtape is the third version of Cabin Fever.

In the 2016 Golden Globe Award, Wiz Khalifa announced that he would be releasing his next album. Shortly after his announcement, he released the album, and it was titled, Khalifa. The album was released under the names of Atlantic Records and Rostrum Records and featured many artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Rico Love. It even featured Wiz Khalifa’s son Sebastian. The album would be featured on number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States of America. It sold 45,000 units in the first week of its release. In the same year, he launched the lead single for his album Rolling Papers 2. The song was titled Pull Up and was used for the promotions for the album Rolling Paper 2 which was released in the year 2018. During this year, Wiz Khalifa sued Rostrum Records and Benjy Grinberg. He sued them because of a 360 deal that he had signed and said that it was not fairly treated. Wiz Khalifa sued them for $1 million and attorney fees. Due to this Wiz Khalifa and Benjy Grinberg split after having a 10-year partnership.

As of 2020, Wiz Khalifa released a new extended play, which was titled The Saga of Wiz Khalifa. Artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Logic, Tyga, Mustard were in collaboration in the making of this mixtape. During the same year, Wiz Khalifa also featured in a new song which was titled Drums Drums Drums and the song also featured Travis Drummer.

As we have seen that Wiz Khalifa has given many successful singles, mixtapes, and albums, it is obvious that he has made a lot of money. Initially, in 2011, Wiz Khalifa made about $11 million and in 2018 he made a total of $28 million. As of 2019, he earned $18 million. Wiz Khalifa’s total earnings from 2011 to 2019 are about $149 million. So what is Wiz Khalifa net worth? He is estimated to be worth $60 million as of 2022. This puts him in the list of the top 50 richest rappers of 2022. Making this kind of money is not easy, especially when you come up all by yourself, which is what makes his net worth very impressive. But what does Wiz Khalifa spend his money on? Let us find out.

With that kind of money, you can buy anything you ever wanted, and that is what Wiz Khalifa did. Let us begin this list with his cars. Now, Wiz Khalifa has a huge car collection, so we are going to include only a few which we think are best. Firstly, he owns a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT 8 which can cost nearly $50,000. He owns a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, which can cost nearly $60,000. Wiz Khalifa has a lot of classic cars. He owns 2 1969 Chevy Chevelle, one of which is a convertible, it can cost nearly $64,000. He also owns a 1962 Chevy Impala SS, which costs around $56,000. The Chevrolet El Camino SS can cost nearly $30,000. Wiz Khalifa also has a 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, which can have a price tag of $35,000. Now coming to Wiz Khalifa house, he owns a mansion in Los Angeles that is worth $4.6 million. He also purchased a house in 2019 in San Fernando Valley for $3.4 million.

Wiz Khalifa has a massive net worth and is on the list of the top 50 richest rappers of 2022. He has made nearly $150 million from the year 2011 to 2019. With that much money in his bank, you can imagine what all he can buy, and Wiz Khalifa sure does know how to spend his money but, more importantly, he knows how to spend it well.

