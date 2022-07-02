Willie Robertson Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Bio, Family, Awards

In this article, we will tell you about the current serving C.E.O. of “Duck Commander” i.e, Willie Robertson. This company was incorporated by the American hunter-turned-businessman, Phil Robertson in 1972. Willie and his other siblings started to support their father Phil in his business when they were children. Later on, Phil declared Willie the serving C.E.O. of Duck Commander. Though it was Phil Robertson who founded the company, it is Willie who is responsible for taking the profits of Duck Commander to new heights. If you are wondering about Phil Robertson, then check out our post on “Phil Robertson Net Worth” to know more about him. Like his father, Willie also became a TV personality for his role in the reality TV show “Duck Dynasty”.

This article has more interesting information on Willie Robertson like, What is Willie Robertson net worth? How old is Willie Robertson? Willie Robertson Career, and How much does Willie Robertson Make?

What Is Willie Robertson Worth?

The American businessman, Willie Robertson net worth is somewhat close to his father’s. He is said to have a net value of at least $10 million, while his father’s Phil Robertson net worth is calculated between $10 million to $15 million. Willie has collected his fortune by helping out his father in business, and also serving as the C.E.O. of Duck Commander. Wondering what is “Duck Commander”? Let me tell you that it is the name of a tool created by Phil Robertson around the early 1970s. This is now used by hunters, farmers, etc. to produce sounds similar to ducks to attract them.

On top of this, Duck Commander is also the name of Phil Robertson’s established duck call equipment manufacturing company. The Duck Commander operations are not limited only to manufacturing duck calling tools, but they are also in the business of making deer hunting tools as well. The company sells deer calling/hunting tools under the banner of “Buck Commander”.

Similarly, the company also makes turkey hunting and fish hunting equipment under the name of “Strut Commander” and “Fin Commander” respectively. Make sure to check out the details on how much does Willie Robertson make? given below.

Name Willie Robertson Net Worth $10 million Birth 22 April 1972, Bernice, Louisiana Nationality American Age 50 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 85 kg Partner Korie Robertson Profession Businessman, Writer, TV Personality Career 2002-Present

How Much Does Willie Robertson Make?

Just like his father, Willie Robertson also easily pulls more than $1 million every year through the Robertson’s family various endeavors. A fair share of Willie Robertson’s takings comes from his position as the current serving C.E.O. of Duck Commander and on top of this, he is also the keeper of a huge stake in Duck Commander company.

In addition to this, Willie Robertson was one of the main cast in the famous TV show “Duck Dynasty”, which raised his net value several times more. Sources reveal that the American businessman makes up to $100k a month. Willie’s takings around weekends are calculated to be between $25k to $30k. Below are the details on Willie Robertson’s earnings.

Willie Robertson Earnings

According to our reports, Willie Robertson’s family business generates more than $20 million in profits every year from its business operations. However, it was not the case during the company’s initial stages. Back in 1973, the company managed to collect just $8k from duck call sales. Despite having a slow start, Phil and his family didn’t give up and today, the company is evaluated to be more than $50 million.

Soon Phil and his family business became famous and thus, TV makers offered them a TV show of their own. Willie was part of the popular show named after his father’s company i.e, “Duck Commander”, which was telecasted on Outdoor Channel. However, the show only lasted from 2009 to 2010. At the time of Duck Commander’s finale, Willie and his family earned more than a million dollars.

Just after Duck Commander’s finale, Jr. Robertson got in talks with another TV show titled “Buck Commander Protected by Under Armour”. The show premiered its first episode in 2010 and Willie has made a huge undisclosed amount from it. Similarly, Willie Robertson appeared in another TV show titled “Duck Dynasty” along with other members of his family. Sources reveal that The Robertson’s earned more than $200k for each episode.

Willie Robertson Publication

Jr. Robertson is also a renowned author. He and his family have written tons of books, which have generated thousands of dollars in sales. Back in 2012, Willie co-authored a book titled “The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family, and Ducks Built a Dynasty”. According to our records, the book managed to generate revenue of more than $12 million in book sales.

He is the author of many other famous books like Duck Dynasty, Everything’s Better With Beard, American Entrepreneur, The American Fisherman, The American Hunter, and many more. Taking a look at the number of books written by Willie Robertson, it makes sense that he makes a huge profit out of them, otherwise, why would he write books in the first place? What’s your take on this?

Willie Robertson Real Estate

There isn’t much data available on how Willie Robertson spends his money. However, we have some data on Willie Robertson’s Louisiana mansion. According to reports, Willie Robertson and his wife and children reside in a 7,800 square feet house, which sits on 11-acre land. The property is said to be situated in West Monroe, Louisiana. The mansion reportedly includes 5 bedrooms and bathrooms and the price of the mansion is not disclosed. Reportedly, Willie and his wife Korie reside on the 11-acre property with their son John, daughter-in-law Mary Kate, and their infant grandchild.

2020 Shooting

Back in the year 2020, Willie and his family were attacked by an assailant. The heart of the matter is that in April 2020, a man named Daniel King Jr. shot nearly 10 bullets at Willie and his family at midday while passing in a vehicle. According to reports, one of the bullets entered his son’s i.e, John’s room where his daughter-in-law Mary and his grandchild were taking shelter.

Later on, the alleged criminal Daniel King was taken into custody by Louisiana Sheriff and was presented in court. The court ordered Kind to serve time in prison and also fined him a sum of $150k. Willie describes that he never knew King in the first place and the motive behind his actions. He went on to add that this experience left him and his family in shock. However, he is also at peace knowing that the assailant has been sent to jail.

Willie Robertson Early Life and Career

Willie Robertson was welcomed by Phil Robertson and Marsha Kay in Tri-Ward General Hospital, which is situated in Bernice, Louisiana, United States. Mary gave birth to Willie on the 22nd of April in 1972. Willie is the third born out of Phil Robertson’s 5 children. Willie and his siblings grew up in harsh environments of woods. Instead of buying food from stores, The Robertsons used to rear cattle and grow vegetables in their backyard.

As Willie grew up, he started helping out his father in business by handling crucial tasks like sales and business calls. Phil sent Willie to the University of Louisiana, where he acquired the necessary skills to expand his father’s business. Soon, he took over the position of C.E.O. at Duck Commander and later on starred in many TV shows. Willie also appeared in the sitcom Last Man Standing and God’s Not Dead as a guest. He also participated in the famous singing show called “The Masked Singer” in season 6.

Personal Life of Willie Robertson

The American author and businessman, Willie Robertson tied the knot with a woman named Korie in the year 1992. The pair is the parents of a total of 6 children, out of which 3 are adopted. Korie and Willie’s eldest child is John Luke. John got married to a woman named Mary Kate in 2015 and later in 2019 welcomed a son named “John Shepherd”. The second child of Korie and Willie is Sadie Robertson, who is a social media influencer.

She married Christian Huff in 2019 and later in 2021, gave birth to a girl named Honey. Willie’s third child is Bella Robertson, who walked down the aisle with Jacob Mayo in mid-2021. Willie Robertson and his wife adopted a boy named “Little Will”, who stays away from the limelight. The American businessman adopted another boy named “Rowdy” around 2016. In addition to this, Korie and Willie have a foster daughter named “Rebecca”.

Final Thoughts on Willie Robertson

Though Phil Robertson founded “The Duck Company”, it was Willie Robertson who made sure that their family business reached new heights. He handled the crucial parts of the business like sales and business calls. Willie has appeared in their family TV series and has also authored several books as well. We are going to see the Roberson family once again on the TV screen in the upcoming American series “Duck Family Treasure”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Willie Robertson

1. What is Willie Robertson worth? A. The American businessman Phil Robertson’s son Willie Robertson net worth is reckoned to be $10 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Willie Robertson? A. The current serving C.E.O. of Duck Company, Willie Robertson age is 50 years. 3. How many children does Willie Robertson have? A. Willie Robertson is the proud father of 6 children, out of which 3 are his biological offsprings. He is the biological father of John, Sadie, and Bella. On the other hand, his adopted children are Rebecca, Willie Alexander, and Rowdy. Willie got married to a woman named Korie Robertson in the year 1992, and the lovers have been inseparable ever since. 4. What is Willie Robertson’s height? A. The American businessman turned TV personality, Willie Robertson’s height is measured to be 5 feet and 8 inches.