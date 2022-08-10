Will Walmart Put Old Lenses In New Frames? – Everything You Need to Know

In the age of TV and smartphones, the human eye is bound to get harmed by the constant blue light falling on it. According to reports, more than 60% of the American population wears glasses. People with nearsightedness or farsightedness are sure to wear glasses if they don’t wear contact lenses to see things correctly. There are people who put on contact lenses instead of glasses for aesthetic appeal or convenience. But if you are somehow wearing glasses just like me, then you know how much extra work is it to maintain and clean them constantly. There is also the fear of sitting on it and breaking the glasses. If the frame is broken and not the glasses, you can simply search for a frame that fits those lenses. There are many optical stores that do it for you. But, Does Walmart put old lenses on new frames?

There are many top optical centers in the country, with one of the most popular and well-known ones being Walmart’s Vision centers. If you are looking for an affordable place to get new glasses or frames, then these vision centers appear as a feasible option. So, if you are wondering whether Walmart vision centers put old glass lenses into new frames, then continue reading the article.

Do Walmart Vision Centers Put Old Lenses on New Frames?

Yes, Walmart does put old lenses into new frames, to do that, obviously, first, the lenses should be of the frame size. This is a perfectly common thing that people ask for when their old glass lenses are still intact. By doing this, you will save money on lenses. When you mistakenly break your frame that cannot be repaired, your only option is to get new ones. But in case nothing happened to the lenses, then you can simply choose a frame that is able to fit your lenses. You can easily find a frame that will fit your old prescription lenses, you just have to search for them.

How Much Does Walmart Charge You to Put Old Lenses Into New Frames?

Walmart does not charge you anything to put your old prescription lenses into new frames. When you go to an optical store or vision center to buy new frames, the service charge of putting lenses into them is included. It doesn’t matter if they are old lenses or new ones. So, if you find a frame that fits your old prescription lens at the Vision Center, you can just ask them to put your lenses in them. This rule is not only for Walmart, but the same at most vision and optical centers. Just select the frames you like that fit your lenses, and give them to the employee there to put them together.

Does Walmart Put New Lenses Into Old Frames?

Just like how the frames break and lenses remain intact, the opposite is also possible. If your frame is still intact and perfectly useable while your lenses are broken, you can just pay for the lenses that fit your old frame. This also doesn’t require you to pay any charges. Just make sure that your frames are undamaged and have more life to them, so you won’t have to go back and look for new frames. Some people like their old frames very much and decide not to change them when buying new lenses. You can just request the staff at the Vision Center to make lenses that fit your old frames, and they will do it. Just make sure that your frames to the vision center when you choose to do that.

Will Walmart Put Damaged Lenses Into New Frames?

No, Walmart does not put damaged lenses or the ones that have cracks on them in new frames. There is a certain risk of the lenses breaking when trying to put them in another frame. The retailer’s vision centers do not want to carry the risk of that happening and them being responsible for it. That is why if you take your old damaged lenses to an optical center, the staff will deny the request for putting them in the frames you purchased. It is better to just buy some new lenses rather than having a lens that is fragile, and most certainly breaks at some point.

How Much Do New Frames at Walmart Vision Centers Cost?

Walmart Vision Centers have a large collection of frames that come in many price ranges. They have a collection of both male, female, and Unisex frames. The price of those frames depends on multiple factors like brand, material, design, etc. You can find frames that cost just $15 or ones that cost upwards of $200. But if you ask me, I suggest that you choose the ones that are $40 to $50, as they have both quality and flexibility. If you are unaware of what type of designs are available at Vision centers, then just visit Walmart’s website or app. There, you will find a frame that fits your preference.

But of course, if you are looking to put your old prescript into new frames, then I suggest that you go to your local Walmart Vision Center. There you will have a clear sense of which frames will be able to fit your old lenses.

How Much Do New Lenses Cost at Walmart Vision Centers?

Just like buying frames, you can choose which type of lens you want at your local Walmart Vision Center. The cost of it mainly depends on which type of lens you wish to buy. For example, the basis tinted lenses will cost $40, the polarized ones start from $50, while the transition lenses will set you back a minimum of $65. If you are looking for no-line bifocal lenses, then in total, the Vision Center may charge you $80. This shows the amount of money you need to pay to get quality lenses. You also have various coating options to choose from. If you choose a premium coating for your lenses, then the overall cost of the lenses will increase.

How to Know Whether Walmart Puts Your Old Lenses in New Frames?

Sometimes the Vision Centers may deny your request to put your old lenses into the new frame you just bought. If you don’t know whether your local Walmart Vision center puts your old prescription lenses into the new frames, then just call the store and find out. The employees at the Vision Center will guide you and clear your doubts on this issue. Keep in mind that they won’t put your old lenses in a new frame if they are damaged. In case you have a broken frame is repairable, then you can take it to Walmart’s Vision Centers. If they can repair your frame, then they will do it when you pay some repair charges, which will not be more than $20 depending on the damage.

What Are Some Other Major Optical Retailers in America?

There are many major optical retailers other than the Walmart Vision Centers. They all offer to put your old prescription lens into new frames, depending on the state of your lenses. In case you buy the new from them, then they will put in your old lenses into it free of charge. Not only can you buy lenses or frames, but also contact lenses, just like you can buy at Walmart’s Vision Centers. Here’s a list of major optical retailers other than Walmart.

Vision Source

Luxottica Retail North America

National Vision Holdings Inc.

Vision works of America

Costco Wholesale

EyeCare Partners

Eyemart Express

These are some of the major optical retailers in America that sell a wide variety of frames and lenses. The cost of frames at these retailers’ stores depends on the brand and the quality of the one you choose. If you find that your local Walmart Vision Canter does not put old glasses into new lenses, then you can just go to one of these optical stores.

Conclusion

Walmart offers to put your old lenses into the new frame if you ask for it. You won’t have to pay any additional cost as long as you buy the from them. Keep in mind that if your lens is damaged, then the Walmart Vision center may deny your request to put them in the frame you bought. If you have an old frame that is still useable, you can just buy lenses that fit it. In case your local Walmart Vision Center does not offer to put your old lenses into new frames, then you can always go to some other optical retailer store.

FAQs – Does Walmart Put Old Lenses on New Frames?

