Since the inception of good Rx in 2011, it has assisted many people in getting medicines at discount prices. With the growing number of pharmacies in the United States, people are facing a dilemma in choosing the right pharmacy store to get their medications. There are many pharmacy chain stores that like Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, etc. As the competition between the pharmacies in America is getting more and more aggressive, they are always looking for new avenues to increase their respective customer bases, this is where Good Rx comes in. In this particular article, we’ll be focusing specifically on Walgreens and its relation with Good Rx, and to answer your question, will Walgreens accept Good Rx?

Walgreens is a pharmacy store company, that operates a chain of drug stores across the United States of America. It is the second-largest pharmacy chain, just behind CVS Health. Founded in Chicago in 1901, Walgreen’s first store was just a small food store that mainly sold food. In the coming years, it would transition to the drug business and become one of the leading members of that industry. Unlike other major retailers that expanded at a rapid pace, Walgreens sure took its time to become the huge corporation it is today. This slow growth of Walgreens is mainly due to the two world wars, and the great depression. But it now has more than 9000 drug stores spread across 50 states, the District of Colombia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Coming back to the main topic, What is Good RX? Will Walgreens accept Good Rx? How does the Good Rx system work at Walgreens? What are some alternatives to Good Rx? There are some of the questions that you’ll find the answers to in this article.

What Is Good Rx?

Good Rx is a healthcare company that is catered to assisting people living in America to get better deals and prices on their medications across various pharmacies and drug stores. This non-profit company’s sole purpose is to provide an avenue for people to compare prices and decide on where to get their medicines. They also offer coupons that can be used to get discounts on medications at different pharmacy chains and other drug stores. Good Rx checks the price of medications in more than 75,000 pharmacies present in America.

There is also something called Good Rx gold. It is a membership that costs $9.99 per month. By being a Good RX member, you can get drugs at discount rates. If you want discounts on medications for your entire family, then there is also a gold family plan membership, which will cost you about $19.99 per month. As per Good Rx’s website, with the Gold membership, you can get over 1000 prescriptions under just $10. This may enable you to get savings up to 90%, this could even be lower than most insurance co-pays.

Will Walgreens Accept Good Rx?

Walgreens does accept Good Rx coupons at most of its locations. But as it isn't a member of the Good Rx gold program, you cannot receive gold member discounts at Walgreens. Walgreens and Good Rx got into a contract, meaning that Walgreens is technically obligated to accept coupons from the healthcare platform. You can happily save some money on prescriptions with Good Rx at Walgreens, but remember that Walgreens doesn't accept Good Rx if the quantity of the medication exceeds the insurance limit for your prescription.

How to Get Discounts at Walgreens Through Good Rx?

Getting a Good Rx discount is an easy process. Many people freely get discounts at various stores without having to pay anything for it, this is all thanks to Good Rx. You can freely get coupons from the healthcare company not only for Walgreens but many other pharmaceutical retailers like CVS, Walmart, Target, etc. Here are the steps that you need to take to get those free coupons.

Firstly, visit the Good Rx website or download the app.

On the website or app, there will be a search bar that you can find on the homepage. In the search bar, enter the name of the medication that you wish to purchase.

Once you have entered the name of your prescription or medicine, Good Rx will show you the prices of that medication at various pharmacies.

Just beside the rate of the prescription at each pharmacy or drug store, you’ll find the Good Rx discount coupon. Select the coupon of the Walgreens store.

Once you have selected the coupon, your next step is to decide how you want the coupon.

You can get that coupon either by text, email, or just print a physical copy of it.

Then take that coupon to your local Walgreens pharmacy and submit the coupon to the store’s employee during check out. They are contractually obligated to accept the coupon and give the discount.

The above-stated steps are the same for the other drug stores listed on Good Rx. This easy process is what made many people buy medications using Good Rx. Walgreens provides such discounts on many of its pharmaceuticals. It is a very cost-effective way to get your medications, so be sure to use Good Rx the next time that you wish to purchase medicines.

What Are Some Other Major Retailers That Accept Good Rx?

There are plenty of major retailers that accept Good Rx across the United States of America. As the cost of medicines is increasing gradually, many people aren’t able to afford these medicines without insurance. This health care platform is making people fill up their prescriptions at affordable rates with little to no cost. Here are some other major retailers that accept Good Rx.

Albertsons

CVS Pharmacy

Costco

Kroger Pharmacy

Rite Aid

Safeway

Target (CVS)

Walgreens

Walmart

Good Rx is accepted in all the above-listed retailers. To get discounts, you’ll just have to get the Good Rx coupons from their app or website. There are more than 70,000 pharmacies in America that accept Good Rx. This makes it easy for you to find a local drug store near you that will give discounts on medicines by taking Good Rx coupons.

Will Walgreens Accept Good Rx Coupons for Controlled Substances?

There are many people that take controlled substances, most of these substances tend to cost more than the normal ones. So, it’s natural for people to think about saving some money when buying controlled substances by using coupons. When it comes to Walgreens, some stores accept coupons while others don’t. This inconsistent policy regarding coupons for controlled substances at Walgreens is often criticized. But the management has left it to each individual store owner to decide upon this issue for themselves.

As there is no law or rule that prohibits the sale of controlled substances using coupons, the discretion is entirely up to the pharmacist. So be sure to check with your local Walgreens pharmacist if he/she accepts Good Rx coupons for your codeine or Xanax medications.

Conclusion

To recap everything that’s there in this article, yes, Walgreens does accept Good Rx coupons at all its stores. All you have to do is to visit the good Rx website or install its app and search for the medication you are looking for. Once you have entered the name of the medication, Good Rx will show you the different prices and discounts for that medication. In that list of pharmacies, find the Walgreens price among others and compare it. If you now wish to get the coupon, then just download it either in a text or email form, you can also print it. Give the coupons at the counter with the medication, and then you’ll get a discount on the medication.

Since Walgreens and Good Rx have a contract with each other, Walgreens is obligated to give discounts if they get a Good Rx discount. But be aware that Good Rx’s gold membership savings are not given at Walgreens. When it comes to controlled substances, it is entirely up to the individual drug store’s owner or pharmacist whether to accept Good Rx’s coupons or not. You’ll have to check the coupon policy for controlled substances at your local Walgreens.

There are many other retailers that accept Good Rx coupons. Retailers like Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Target, etc. all take Good Rx coupons. You have many options to get good deals, in case Walgreens doesn’t have your prescribed medicine.

FAQs – Will Walgreens Accept Good Rx?

