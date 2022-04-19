Verizon is one of the biggest wireless operators in the United States of America. They previously operated as a separate branch of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon wireless. So, here is the situation. You are on a contract with some network company, and you have been offered to switch to Verizon to join their network. So, here we will be discussing whether they will buy out the contract and pay you for joining their network. Not only will we be discussing this, but we will also be talking about a few other related topics, such as the pros and cons of having a Verizon contact. Will your number remain the same if you choose to switch to Verizon? How can one contact Verizon customer service? Etc.

Will Verizon Pay You to Switch to Their Network?

Yes, Verizon will pay you to switch your network and join them. They will buy out the previous contract from the network provider and also give a prepaid gift card. The amount of money that Verizon will pay you will be dependent on if there are any special promotions that are running. As of 2022, Verizon will pay you $650 per line. The company will also pay the early termination fees and buy out the contract from the previous network provider.

What Is the Process of Buying Out Contract From Another Service Provider

There is a lot to keep in mind when it comes to switching the network provider. Before you decide to switch the provider, you will have to look at a few things. They are,

Price

The first thing any customer will look at before switching to another network provider is the cost. You can go online or contact the customer service of different service providers and find out how much the cost of the service plan is per month. The price should include, calling, messaging, data, etc.

Network Coverage

This is also an important aspect to look at before changing the network provider. You will have to research the network coverage the provider is offering. From what we know, AT&T and Verizon offer outstanding network coverage. T-Mobile is another network provider that offers excellent network coverage, but might not be that great in the outskirts or rural parts of the country.

Selection of Phones

Unless you have an iPhone, it will be very tedious for you to change a phone from one carrier to another. AT&T has one of the largest selections of phones when compared to its competition.

Once you have done your research and are sure you want to switch your service provider, you can contact the service provider and get a quote. Getting a quote from companies will not take too long and will be a matter of minutes. You can get a quote on the network provider’s website. Carefully go through the quote and check if there are any additional payments and once you are satisfied you can opt to change your network.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Having a Verizon Contract?

If you are choosing to go with Verizon as your network provider, you should definitely go through a few of the pros and cons of having contact from their network. There are not many disadvantages to having a Verizon contract, and is considered to be one of the best network providers in the market today.

Pros

One of the biggest advantages of having a Verizon contact is that you will have the best network coverage. You will be able to use your phone and communicate without any difficulty from anywhere in the country. Verizon also offers its customers a wide range of plans and phones. Customers can choose from these varieties of plans and phones and select the most suitable one for themselves. Verizon also offers mix and match family plans. By taking a Verizon contract, a customer will also get various streaming benefits and high-speed hotspot data. Verizon’s contract also has great international features in its plans.

Cons

As we have mentioned before, Verizon does not have many disadvantages. Customers who have opted to shift to Verizon do not have any complaints. The only issue with having a Verizon contract would be the cost. The prices of having Verizon contracts are more expensive than their competitors. Apart from the price, we do not see any other disadvantage of having a Verizon contract.

How Does It Compare to the Rest of the Network Service Providers?

There are various networks service providers in the United States of America. A few of them are AT&T, T-Mobile, etc. These 2 network service providers are the biggest competitors of Verizon. Let us compare these 2 network providers individually with Verizon to have a better understanding.

Verizon Vs AT&T

One of the biggest competitors of Verizon is AT&T. When compared to AT&T, there are a few factors that make Verizon stand out. A few of these factors are, that the coverage offered by Verizon is higher than AT&T. Another feature that makes Verizon stand out is that they offer certain perks that are not given by AT&T. Apart from these factors, we do not see anything else that gives Verizon the upper hand. When it comes to prices, AT&T seems to have the upper hand. As they offer much cheaper plans when compared to Verizon. High-speed data is offered by both companies, but AT&T’s 5G service, seems to have much faster data when compared to Verizon’s 4G Lite. Leaving these features and factors aside, Verizon and AT&T have similar plans, good customer service, etc.

Verizon Vs T-Mobile

When compared with T-Mobile, there is quite a big difference between these 2 network providers. The first difference is the 5G coverage. Verizon offers 5G only in 31 cities in the United States of America. While T-Mobiles have much wider coverage. While the Verizon 5G coverage might be lower than T-Mobile, the 4G Lite coverage of Verizon is much higher than T-Mobile. When it comes to price, T-Mobiles has the upper hand as they offer much cheaper prices and plans for their customers. The plates where Verizon has the upper hand is with the perks they offer and with the mobile hotspot data. Apart from these, everything else seems to be similar between Verizon and T-Mobile.

How Good Is Verizon’s Customer Service When Compared to Other Network Service Providers?

In the previous section, where we have compared Verizon with AT&T and T-Mobile. The companies seemed to have many things in common, one of which is customer service. These companies offer excellent customer service. While there might be a few issues regarding complaints. There are a few common complaints that customers have with Verizon are, having misleading ads, billing errors, and sometimes customers also face trouble with the products and services offered by the company. Leaving these aside, Verizon has excellent customer service, data speed, coverage, and perks.

The easiest way to contact Verizon customer service is by calling the company on their tech support number, which will be available 24/7. The number for their tech support is 1-800-837-4966. Another way is by going to one of their branches and directly talking to the staff. They have various branches located throughout the United States of America. A customer can also go to their official website and contact customer service.

Will Your Number Remain the Same When You Switch From Another Service Provider to Verizon?

If the customer chooses to, the number will remain the same even after he/she shifts their network service to Verizon. The process o porting the number is very simple. Just keep in mind that you do not cancel the previous contract till the number is ported. This is important because, if you cancel the contract before the number has been ported, there is a huge chance that the number might be lost.

In order to not lose the number, keep in mind to let the contract from the previous service provider is open. Now, if you want to port the number, just contact Verizon and ask them to port it. You will have to give the company your previous number, area code, and other account information that the company will require. After this, Verizon will take care of porting the number. They will contact your previous network provider and transfer your number to a Verizon account.

Conclusion

Verizon is one of the biggest service providers in the United States of America. If you already have a contract with another company, Verizon will buy out the contract so, you can shift to their network. Verizon will also pay you to switch to their network. The initial sections talk about how much they pay for the customer to move to their network. There is a huge process that goes down for a customer to switch to a network. There are a lot of things that one should keep in mind before switching.

All the factors that one should keep in mind before moving to another network are given in the above sections. Go through them carefully before changing your network. If you choose to move to Verizon, we have given a list of pros and cons of having a Verizon contract. We have even compared Verizon to 2 of its biggest competitors, AT&T and T-Mobile. If you are wondering whether Verizon has good customer service, details on that have also been provided. If you want to contact the customer support of Verizon, we have provided ways to contact their customer support. In the final section, we have provided details on whether you can keep the same number once you shift to Verizon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the early termination fee in Verizon? Verizon has an early termination fee. They charge $350 for the first 6 months of the service. The early termination fee is slowly reduced over the term of the contract. 2. Why is the Verizon contract so expensive? Verizon offers a wide network coverage and has clients from all levels. Apart from this, the company has a lot of infrastructure costs as Verizon brings in the latest technology much faster than their competition. 3. How many subscribers does Verizon have? As of 2021, Verizon has more than 142.8 million subscribers. During the same year, T-Mobile had about 108.7 million subscribers and AT&T had more than 100.6 million subscribers.