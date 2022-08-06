There are many mail carrier services in the United States that ship to hundreds of countries across the world. USPS is one such mail carrier service that is operated by the government. It is an agency under the federal branch of the American government. It is the oldest carrier service that ships to all the corners of this country. Furthermore, it has been operating for more than 2 centuries delivering posts and packages. When you think of using a carrier service, there are also private ones which you can choose. But it is undeniable that USPS is still a dominant player in the mailing service industry. As I have said, except for a few countries, USPS ships packages to hundreds of other countries. But, What about the Philippines? Will USPS ship to the Philippines? What is the cost of shipping to the Philippines through USPS? Read on to find out.

Will the USPS Ship Packages to the Philippines?

Yes, USPS dos hip packages to the Philippines as of 2022. The Philippines is a major economic player in the Pacific region. This group of islands is known for its cheap labor who are employed to do multiple tasks around the country. When a Philippine leaves the country and comes to America to get a better life, he/she is bound to send packages and posts back to pacific county. It may be gifts or some other items that can only be found in the United States. Many of them use USPS to mail those packages back to their family and friends in the country. There are multiple mailing options that USPS provides to ship packages to the pacific country.

The two fastest mailing options that USPS provides are Priority Mail Express International and Global Express Guaranteed. These two are the fastest, but also the most expensive options that are there. But although expensive, the recipient will get the delivery in just 1 to 5 business days. There are other options like First-Class International Package Service and Priority Mail International, which are the less expensive ones. It is up to you to choose which option you want as per your budget.

How Much Does USPS Charge to Ship to the Philippines?

The most obvious thing to consider when using USPS to ship packages to the Philippines is the cost. The mail carrier charges a delivery fee depending on the size, dimensions, and weight of the package. As I have said, there are 4 shipping options that USPS provides. Each of them is priced differently. Based on your urgency and the need to deliver the package as soon as possible, you can choose an option that fits your preference. Here’s the cost for those 4 shipping options that USPS provides.

Service Name Starting Price of the Service First-Class Package International $19.99 Priority Mail International $54.05 Priority Mail Express International $73.90 Global Express Guaranteed $105

These are the prices of each of the shipping options that you can use to mail your package through USPS. You can choose the after options if you need your package to be delivered as soon as possible. But if there’s no hurry, then simply choose the more economical options to save money. The important thing to take note of is that these are just the starting prices. If you need to know more detailed pricing based on the size, weight, and dimension of the package, then here is the official USPS price calculator option on its website. Keep in mind that the prices may have changed since this article had published.

What is the Delivery Time for the USPS International Shipping Options?

The delivery time for your packages depends on which shipping option you choose. The main things to consider when you are mailing a package in the time and the budget. Based on these two things, you need to select an option that is right for you. Here’s a table showing the delivery time for different USPS shipping options.

Shipping Option Delivery time for that option First-Class Package International 1 – 4 weeks Priority Mail International 6 – 10 business days Priority Mail Express International 3 – 5 business days Global Express Guaranteed 1 – 3 business days

These are the delivery times for each of the shipping options that are provided by the USPS for international shipping. Keep in mind that these are just the estimated shipping times given by the mail carrier. Sometimes the recipient may receive the package sooner, or there may even be delays.

Who is the One That Delivers Mail to the Package’s Recipient?

The important thing to take note of is that, While USPS is the one that ships your packages to the Philippines, it is not that one that hands the packages over to the recipient. Once your package reaches the pacific country, it is picked up by the Philippines postal service. They are the ones who finally deliver the mail to its designated address. USPS does not have the manpower or enough resources and information to deliver the package themselves. As the locals are more aware of the country’s geography and locations, they have a clear idea of where to deliver the package.

The thing you need to take note of is that as the package changes hands between the carrier services, there may be some unforeseen complications and delays. But for the most part, the recipient will receive the package without any issues.

What Are the Items That You Can’t Ship to the Philippines?

There is a wide range of items that you can’t ship to the Philippines. When you think of sending something to a family member or friend in that pacific country, you need to check if that item is restricted or not. Such items may be hazardous to ship, or maybe just illegal or restricted as per the laws of the Philippines. Here’s a list of items that you can’t ship to the Philippines.

Lottery tickets, circulars, or advertisements for those lotteries are restricted

Firearms and weapons, replicas of weapons, ammunition, and parts for those firearms.

Coffee in all its forms.

Radioactive materials

Gambling devices and their equipment

Perishable infectious and non-infectious biological substances.

These are the items that you can’t ship to the Philippines. So if you have plans to ship some good coffee back to your relative in the Philippines, then I suggest you drop those plans. There are many other items that may be added to this list since the publishing of this article. So it is better if you check the shipping laws of the Philippines whether any new items are restricted.

Can You Track Packages Shipped to the Philippines Using USPS?

Yes, you can track the item, which you have shipped to the pacific island country by USPS. But it depends on which shipping option you have used for your packages. For example, you can see the delivery status using the tracking tool on the USPS website for both Priority Mail Service and Express Guaranteed. But you can’t track the package when you choose the first-class international service. You can also track packages shipped using USPS Priority Mail International service. But Keep in mind that you cannot track flat rate boxes and flat rate envelopes.

What Other Mail Carriers Ship to the Philippines?

There are other mail carriers that ship to the Philippines. If you don’t want to ship through USPS, you can use companies to do the job. All of them charge differently to ship to USPS, they also provide different shipping options to choose from. Here’s a list of mail carriers that ship to the Philippines.

UPS

DHL

FedEx

These are the companies that offer shipping services to the Philippines. All the ones I have listed are private corporations, unlike USPS, which is a government agency. You can use any of these other options if you don’t prefer USPS.

Conclusion

USPS does ship to the Philippines. There are various shipping options for you to choose from. It depends on your urgency and budget on which option you wish to select. There are 4 main shipping options that USPS provides for the Philippines, namely, First-Class Package International, Priority Mail International, Priority Mail Express International, and Global Express Guaranteed. All of these have different shipping rates. The cost of shipping not only depends on which option you choose, but also on the size, weight, and dimensions of the package. In case you don’t want to ship through USPS, there are options that you can choose from.

FAQs – Will USPS Ship to the Philippines?

Will the USPS ship packages to the Philippines? Yes, USPS does ship packages to the Philippines. There are many shipping options for you to select from How much does it cost to ship to the Philippines? The cost of USPS shipping to the Philippines depends upon the size and weight of the package, and also which shipping service you choose. But the starting rate is $19.99. What are some other mail carriers that ship to the pacific country? DHL, UPS, and FedEx are some other mainstream and popular packages that ship to the Philippines.