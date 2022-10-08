Will Ferrell Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, House, Family, Cars

Best known for his breathtaking, spot-on comical skills, Will Ferrell is one of the most distinguished actors/ comedians of America. In addition to playing the lead role in several films and television series, he has also come through as a producer and screenplay writer. Will’s career is spread over more than 30 years in the industry with a long list of diverse projects adorning his resume. However, some of the most notable titles that have earned him global recognition include “Anchorman”, “Zoolander”, “Step Brothers”, “Elf”, “Talladega Nights” among many others. So, after years of being in the industry, what is Will Ferrell net worth today?

Ferrell cemented his name as one of the highest-earning actors in the world during his career peak thanks to his incredible talent of entertaining people. While he is still busy making his highly prolific entertainment life even more illustrious, he has already amassed a bulky fortune for himself. As of 2022, Will Ferrell net worth is reportedly around $160 million. Are you wonder how did the Hollywood superstar mint so much money?

Let’s take a walk through the life of this popular comedian – how much does Will Ferrell make, career, what is Will Ferrell worth, how old is Will Ferrell to know more.

Will Ferrell Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, and Personal Life and Assets

The “Anchorman” actor, undoubtedly, is one of the richest members of the Hollywood fraternity and as already mentioned Will Ferrell net worth is a flashing $160 million as of today. Beginning his journey as sketch comedy performer, he has come a long way in the race coarse and thus built an drool-worthy bank balance. For all those fans who are curious about what is Will Ferrell worth, well, his current value in the market for new projects his definitely over $20 million given his past records.

How Much Does Will Ferrell Make

Earnings From Movies

According to a few net worth reports, Will Ferrell takes home an annual paycheck of $12 Million that includes the salary from his shows, films, and other endeavors. He has been a part of some high grossing movies in the industry through the course of his career. These clearly have had a huge role to play in adding up to Will Ferrell net worth. Let’s take a look at some of his financially successful movies here-

One of his biggest box office smash was “The LEGO Movie” that generated around $257.7 million from worldwide. “Elf” brought in around $173.3 and “Megamind”, $148 in box office collection. “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “Daddy’s Home” both grossed around $150.

Now, coming to Will Ferrell’s personal earnings, he has taken home some hefty paychecks for some of his films that has significantly added to what is Will Ferrell worth today. For example, His salary for “Anchorman” in 2004 was reportedly $7 million.

For movies like “Bewitched”(2005), “Kicking & Screaming”(2005), “Talladega Nights”(2006), “Semi-Pro”(2008), and “Land of the Lost”(2009), he made a whopping $20 million back-to-back in salary alone for each movie. Whether there was any backend earnings or royalties that he was entitled for is unknown but earning $20 million per movie made him one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

In fact, in 2021, Ferrell also revealed that the “Elf” team approached him for the movies sequels offering him $29 million that he turned down for his own reasons.

Earnings from Saturday Night Live

Aside from the big paychecks from his film projects, Will Ferrell has made quite a significant wealth from his television endeavors as well.

The comedian’s tenure with Saturday Night Live extended for a period of 8 years and by 2001, Ferrell became the best-selling member of the SNL cast. He broke the all the previous records by making a salary of $17,500 per episode which makes it about $367,500 a season. It was a really high number back then. This again made some serious addition to his wealth elevating Will Ferrell net worth significantly.

Other Endeavors

Will’s income stream isn’t just limited to the on-screen undertakings but he has also made good money by engaging in some of the other branches of the entertainment industry like broadways and voice acting. While we do not have the exact details of his earnings from these segments but given his talent and demand in the market, he has likely earned big paychecks from here.

Now that you know what is Will Ferrell worth and how much does Will Ferrell make, let’s delve into his early life and how old is Will Ferrell.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name John William Ferrell Popular Name Will Ferrell Date of Birth July 16, 1967 Age 55 years Place of Birth Irvine, California, United States Parents Father: Roy Lee Ferrell Jr.

Mother: Betty Kay Spouse Viveca Paulin (m. 2000) Children Magnus Paulin Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell, and Axel Paul Ferrell Profession Comedian, Actor, Voice Actor, Producer Net Worth $160 million

How old is Will Ferrell? John William Ferrell, (or Will Ferrell) was born on the 16th of July 1967 in California’s Irvine city. As of 2022, the Hollywood star is 55 years old. He is the son of Betty Kay (mother) and Roy Lee Ferrell Jr. (father). While his mother worked as a teacher in a school and a college to run the family, his father was an artist and played keyboard and saxophone for a band called The Righteous Brothers.

Sadly, Will’s parents parted their ways when he was eight years old for the reason that his father was unable to bring home a steady income from the band and he had to travel a lot. Will reportedly tried to keep his interests away from the show business as a child for this reason so he could have a proper job to support his family.

Education and Improv Training

The comedian initially went to Culverdale in Irvine for his elementary studies, then to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School before graduating from University High school. He was actively into sports during his school days. Aside from being a part of the school’s soccer and football team, he was also the captain of the basketball team.

Will mentioned in an interview that his quiet life in the suburbia of California ignited his entertainment and comical skills. He had outstanding sense of humor right from his early days and started developing interest in acting and voice acting from his high school days. He took part in various comical sketches in school and earned praise from everyone.

After graduating from high school, Ferrell joined University of Southern California to pursue degree in Sports Information and Broadcasting. After earning his Bachelor’s degree in 1990 he tried performing in front of public as a stand-up comedian but soon realized that he needed to have a proper training. In 1994, Will Ferrell joined “The Groundlings”- the comedy troupe in Los Angeles to work on his improv/ acting skills.

Career

Saturday Night Live

Will Ferrell joined Groundlings, and started taking up smaller roles in various TV shows like “Living Single” etc. This helped him work on his acting and comical skills and prepared him for bigger roles that was coming up. At that time, the otherwise popular show Saturday Night Live was losing its popularity and Ferrell along with others got the invitation to audition with the head producer of the show. Will’s talent gave him an entry into the show as the main cast in 1995.

Ferrell’s accurate comical timings and funny mimicries made him popular in no time. Some of the most prominent impersonations of Will during his SNL tenure include Harry Caray, George W. Bush, Janet Reno, James Lipton, Robert Goulet, among many others. The comedian also portrayed several original characters and garnered appreciation from his audiences. Craig Buchanan-the cheer leader, night clubber Steve Butabi etc. were some of the characters he played that was also included in feature films like “A Night at the Roxbury” and “The Ladies Man”, “Superstar” and more.

Ferrell remained in Saturday Night Live for 7 long years and after formally retiring from the show in 2002, he came in as a guest-host several times. He also earned the highest number of vote for ‘best SNL cast member of all time’.

Career in Films

Ferrell began his acting career from the time he was with SNL and some of them during this time include “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, “The Ladies Man”, “Zoolander” among others.

After wrapping up with SNL, the very first film the comedian signed was “Old School” in 2003. His character as Frank “The Tank” Richard earned him appreciation from from both the audiences as well as critics alike. The film was also extremely successful in box office. He then went on to take the lead role in “Elf”, followed by “Anchorman”, “Hutch”, “Starsky” and more. With time, Will continued to give more box office hits like “Stranger Than Fiction”, “Talladega Nights”, ” Step Brothers” to name a few until around 2009.

Although from 2009, Ferrell’s epoch started becoming lighter a bit, after his movie Land of the Lost could do well at the box office, he still continued to successfully deliver the best of him. The comedian-actor still remains to be one of the most eminent faces of the entertainment industry thanks to his incredible ability to make his audiences laugh.

Other Projects

Will Fennell has not only been a great on screen personality but also has a great business capability. He is the co-owner/ co-founder of “Funny or Die”. It is a video website that streams comedy movies that are voted by the visitors of the website. He has been a part of Broadway shows and has given his voice to several characters in various films and television shows like Family Guy, Curious George and more. you can see Will’s producing talent in shows for other channels like HBO. He co-produced “Eastbound & Down” and “Succession” along with his business partner Adam McKay.

In addition to that, Ferrell owns a stake at Los Angeles FC soccer team that brings in revenue to add to Will Ferrell net worth.

Personal Life and Assets

Will Ferrell is a very straightforward man when it comes to family life. He tied the knot his long time girlfriend and actress Viveca Paulin in Aug 2000. The couple have three children together – Magnus Paulin Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell, and Axel Paul Ferrell. The actor is often seen in various efforts that raise money for cancer survivors.

As for his real estate investments, Ferrell has been living in a luxurious home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles which he purchased from Ellen DeGeneres for $9.9 million. Some reports estimate the current value of the property to be more that $20 million as of today’s market.

Summing Up

A talented individual, Ferrell began enjoying success right from the time he set his foot into the industry. He is one of the most entertaining stars of the industry with great sense of humor. His perfect comical timing and delivery has gained him international fame. Will has a huge list of notable films and shows to his credit that have contributed to his magnificent net worth of $160 million. However, with his pace, we are sure to witness a significant raise in this figure in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Will Ferrell? Born on July 16, 1967, Will Ferrell is 55 years old at the time of writing this article. What is Will Ferrell worth? Will Ferrell has an estimated worth of $20 million in an open market given that he has taken home nothing less than $20 million back to back for several movies. His current net worth is $160 million. Who is Will Ferrell’s wife? Will have married his girlfriend from his acting class. His wife is Viveca Paulin and the couple tied the knot in 2000.