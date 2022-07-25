When your vehicle battery is down, you will need to take it to an auto repair center to charge it back. Many times people experience their ignition not starting because of low battery. To avoid that, you need to check if your car battery’s charge from time to time. When you leave your engine off for a long time, the charge may be drained from the battery. If the car is on low battery charge because of leaving it unused for a long time, you need to take it to an auto service center to charge the battery. There are many places where you can take the battery to get it charged, but What about AutoZone stores? Can you charge batteries at AutoZone stores? If yes, then how much does it cost? These are the questions to which you will find an answer in this article.

Do AutoZone Stores Charge Batteries?

Yes, you can have your car battery charged at any AutoZone store in the United States. You can either take your car there or the battery itself. The staff there will charge it for you without any complications. The AutoZone company is the largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. They sell many automotive parts and items that are needed for your vehicle. As the largest seller of auto parts, it only makes sense that they also offer some auto-related services.

In case there is any trouble with the battery, then the employees at AutoZone will test it to check if there’s any problem. If there is a problem, then the store will help you remove the old one and replace it with a new one. This way, you can have a new battery installed in your car in a simple manner.

What Does It Cost for AutoZone to Charge Your Battery?

AutoZone won’t take any fee for charging your battery. It is a free service at all the company’s stores. You won’t have to pay anything extra to get the service done. But it sure is appreciated if you pay a tip for the person who charges your battery as a token of goodwill. Even if you go there only with the battery and not the car, the store will charge it for free. This battery charging service is one of the other free services which the AutoZone stores provide.

How Long Will It Take for AutoZone to Charge Batteries?

The time taken to charge your battery depends on the type of battery. But usually, it will take somewhere around 30 to 40 minutes. Most AutoZone stores use Duralast fast charger devices to charge the battery, and they typically take 30 minutes to fully charge an empty battery. The employee responsible for charging your battery will first use the device to check its amperage of it, so the machine can determine how much charge the battery needs. After that, the machine will start charging up your battery and signal when the charge is done.

Can You Charge the Battery at All AutoZone Stores?

Yes, you can charge your battery at all AutoZone stores in the country. There are currently more than 6,100 AutoZone stores in America. They are present in all 53 American states and territories. The battery charging service is free at all of these stores. As the largest and most popular Automotive parts retailer in the country, it is obvious that they offer simple services like battery charging at all its stores. In Case, you have a high-end car whose battery is hard to access, then the store’s employees may recommend you to go to another place to get the job done.

Do AutoZone Stores Charge Every Type of Battery?

Yes, AutoZone charges all types of batteries. There may be many brands of car batteries, but the working model is the same for most of them. As the company’s stores sell various brands of batteries, the employees are aware of how to charge and install them. You don’t have to worry about the biggest automotive retailer not being able to charge a car battery. But in case you need to replace the car battery, you can only choose one from AutoZone’s catalog.

Does AutoZone Charge for Installing a New Battery?

If you purchase the car battery from them, then AutoZone stores will install it for free. But in case you bring them a battery to install in your car by replacing the old one, then they may charge you a fee. The fee depends on what kind of battery you want them to install. But generally, it will cost you somewhere between $10 and $100 depending upon the complexity of installing the battery. Such a protocol is common for every automotive part and accessory retailer in the country.

Does AutoZone Offer to Charge Batteries at Home?

It depends on the store whether they offer to install or charge the car battery at your home. When you find it difficult to take out the battery, or if it is hard to access the battery, then you can ask your local AutoZone store if they can send an employee. If the stores have a portable charging machine, then the store’s employees will come to the store to charge your car battery. This is helpful for people whose car’s battery charge went down when they are traveling on the road. If the car’s battery power is down, then you can simply call up your nearby AutoZone and ask them if they can come and charge it back up.

What Car Batteries Are Available at AutoZone?

AutoZone stores sell many brands of batteries at its stores. You can choose whichever one you want as per your budget and preference. If you don’t know, which type of battery your car needs, then simply ask the staff there for assistance. They will guide you on which battery is most suitable for your car. Here are the types of batteries available at AutoZone.

Duiralast

AcDelco Advantage

Optima Red Top

Odyssey

Valucraft

Econocraft

These are the battery brands that most if not all AutoZone sell at its stores. There are many other types when it comes to Duralast batteries, there are 4 types to be exact. Each of them is different from one another in its functioning. So, be sure to do your research before buying which battery is the best suitable for your car.

Will AutoZone Be Able to Receive a Dead Battery?

When your car battery is completely out of charge and dead, then you can do nothing much other than taking it to an AutoZone store to try and revive it. The employees at the store will try and revive it for you by giving it a charge. In case the battery is still not able to revive by giving it a charge, then it is most probably permanently damaged. If that’s the case, your only option left is to replace it with a new battery. As AutoZone stores sell batteries, you don’t have to search for a place that sells batteries.

What Are Some Signs That Indicate Your Battery is Low in Charge?

There are many signs your car shows when its battery is low on charge. It is up to you to identify those signs and charge the battery up. If in case you don’t know how to identify those signs, then here’s a guide on how to do that.

If your battery is low on power, then when you turn on the ignition, your car will have a slow and dragging start. When such a thing happens, then you need to immediately take it to the nearest car battery charging station. If it still has this problem, then it’s probably due to some malfunction in the electrical system.

If the headlights turn on, but your car doesn’t, then it is another indication that your battery is low in power. The headlights also appear to be more dim than usual. You have to take it to an AutoZone store to charge the battery and see if the issue is resolved.

Another sign that your battery is down is when the radio doesn’t work.

These are some of the signs that you can easily notice by paying attention. If you experience any of these problems, then you need to charge your battery as soon as possible to avoid permanent damage to it.

Conclusion

Most AutoZone stores have battery charging devices. You can take your car there to charge up your car battery. They won’t charge any fee for this service, which means you can get your battery charged for free, There are more than 6,100 AutoZone stores. It will be easy for you to find one, especially if you live in an urban location. If your battery is permanently damaged, then you can simply buy a new battery at the store and have the staff there to install it. They won’t charge an installation fee if you purchase the battery from them. So, notice the indication that your car gives you about low charge in your battery and have it recharged as soon as possible to avoid permanent damage.

FAQs – Can You Charge Batteries at AutoZone Stores?

Do AutoZone Stores charge batteries? Yes, AutoZone does charge batteries at its stores. You can simply go to your nearest AutoZone store to have your car battery recharged. Does AutoZone demand a fee to charge your battery? No, you don’t need to pay anything to the AutoZone store to recharge your battery. It is a free service at all of its branches across the country. How long will AutoZone take to recharge a battery? The Duralast charging stations that AutoZone stores use topically take a maximum of 30 to 40 minutes to recharge the battery, depending upon the type of battery.