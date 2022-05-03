I am more comfortable shopping things online rather than in-store. Firstly, the item gets delivered right to my door. Secondly, I can do the shopping even during my busiest times. Thirdly, I get to shop a huge variety of items at one location. Among online sellers, Amazon is my primary choice. I really love Amazon’s dedication to its customers. I have wondered what more can Amazon do to satisfy its customer. What if someone steals my Amazon package? Does Amazon replace stolen packages? If you have similar questions, continue reading this article.

A Brief Answer to the Question of Does Amazon Replace Stolen Packages

If your Amazon package is stolen, you can request the Amazon seller to refund the money. However, if you are experiencing a hard time getting the money back from the Amazon seller, you can contact Amazon. Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee Protection allows you to file a claim for a refund. I will talk more about Amazon’s Stolen package policy in this article. Continue reading to know the answer.

What Should You Do When Your Amazon Package Is Stolen?

The first thing you should keep in your mind is that Amazon will give a lot of options if your Amazon package is stolen. Hence, reduce your anxiety and be calm. Under certain circumstances, Amazon will not be able to deliver your order at the scheduled date and time. Your order may get delayed due to various answers. Hence, don’t worry if the package hasn’t reached your hands by the scheduled time.

If the delay prolongs, log in to your account. After logging in, check the order status. You don’t have to worry about anything unless it shows delivered when you haven’t received the package. If it shows delivered, inquire your neighbors if you had received any package from Amazon. Sometimes, the package would have been dropped at the wrong house nearby. In case, the package is not with neighbors or anyone you know for the fact, then approach Amazon. You have to report the problem using your Amazon account.

However, the official website of Amazon would suggest you wait for another 48 hours. In other words, even though the order status shows “Delivered”, you will have to wait for another 48 hours. The package may show up on your door before that. This happens to people who live in remote regions where multiple carriers are involved. Nevertheless, this is not the case with urban regions like cities.

How Can You Report That Your Amazon Package Has Been Stolen?

There are two cases when you are dealing with Amazon. The first case is if the product has been sold by a third-party seller or directly by Amazon. In the second case, the product is directly sold by Amazon. Let me explain how to report if the product was sold by a third-party seller.

Case One: Products Sold By a Third-party seller

In the first case, you will be contacting the seller who sold you the product. In order to contact the seller, you have to log in to your Amazon account first.

Now, go to the order transaction details on your account. There you will ve able to find the option to contact the seller.

Send a message explaining what happened with the package, either through the Amazon website or app.

After sending the message, you have to wait for like 24 hours for the seller to respond.

If the seller fails to contact you in any medium, then you can proceed to contact Amazon regarding this.

Now choose the option order under the transaction. If you follow the prompts, it will lead you to the option “Where’s my stuff “.

Once you click the option, either Amazon or the third-party seller will contact you. After contacting and conversing, you both will reach a solution.

Case Two: Products Sold and Fulfilled by Amazon

Similar to the previous case, you have to log in to the Amazon account first.

Now, under option, choose the option view/file claim.

While filing a claim, don’t miss any required fields. Give a clear explanation, including details such as the expected date of delivery and how you never received your package after that.

If you have any evidence, such as footage that shows someone stealing the package, you can share that as well. However, it is not mandatory for you to provide evidence. It is more than enough to give an honest statement.

Wait for a few days for Amazon to respond. If it is taking time for Amazon to respond, you can directly contact Amazon Customer Service.

The Amazon Customer Service would register your complaint.

Can Amazon Refund Your Stolen Package?

In most cases, Amazon would refund the stolen package. This is because Amazon doesn’t want to lose its customers. Amazon wants its customer to keep shopping without worrying about the faults, which isn’t theirs. In other words, Amazon wants its customers to stay in peace. The A-to-Z guarantee of Amazon includes the stolen packages containing items that are sold by both Amazon and third-party sellers. As a result, you are assured to get a refund even if the third-party seller doesn’t reimburse you for the stolen package.

You can check the status of your claim by logging in to Amazon your account. If Amazon finds the claim genuine, the amount would be reimbursed to your card. In case, Amazon finds it fraudulent, it will deny the claim made by you. In another case, if the seller gives proof to Amazon that the product has been successfully delivered to you, the claim will be denied by Amazon.

Are the Cases of Stolen Packages Common?

Are you feeling alone that you are the only one dealing with stolen packages? Well, you are not alone in this. According to a popular estimate, nearly 1.7 million packages are either lost or stolen every day in the USA. Package Theft has become rampant in the USA. It is easy for anyone to guess the majority of those packages are from Amazon, as it is the largest e-retailer in the country. According to a recent survey, around 52 percent of people have reported that they experienced stolen packages while buying a product from Amazon.

However, this doesn’t mean that Amazon is ignorant about package theft. In fact, it has taken several measures to ensure the package reaches the hands of the right person. While ordering from Amazon, you have the liberty to select an option that ensures you are present at home while receiving the product. Furthermore, Amazon would ask for signatures while delivering expensive items. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you have the option to choose types of deliveries such as in-home and garage deliveries. Those delivering would be using Amazon Key.

Still, many Amazon packages are stolen. Let me give you another stat related to package theft in America. At least 1 in every 3 Americans has experienced the case of a Stolen package in their life. The good thing about Amazon is it reimburses you the amount. Just imagine the feeling of disappointment a person would get if someone steals his Amazon package? Worst, isn’t it? It is so fortunate that Amazon keeps its customer happy.

Is It Safe to Buy Expensive Items From Amazon?

Considering all this package theft, you would naturally start reconsidering buying things from Amazon. Especially, expensive items like jewelry, bikes, furniture, and sporting equipment can increase your headache. However, the seller or Amazon is very careful about delivering such items. As a result, if you are buying items whose worth is more than $500, the Amazon delivery guy may ask the one receiving the item to sign. This way, Amazon can ensure that the product has reached the right person. This would increase the safety of your package while buying from Amazon.

The range of products one can buy from Amazon would really amaze you. In many cases, it had been my one-stop destination. I would think twice before finding an alternative to Amazon. In my opinion, Amazon is still a safe option for buying products of any price range. One can be assured that Amazon is taking all the necessary steps needed for safe delivery.

Conclusion

Amazon is trusted by millions of Americans. In fact, it is one of the most desired e-retailer in the USA. Unfortunately, the case of stolen packages that were delivered by Amazon has increased. It is worrying a few people. However, I would tell them not to worry. The policy of Amazon ensures that you get the refund amount. This is irrespective of the seller(third-party seller or Amazon). Still, not getting the product you ordered would be disappointing. Still, neither Amazon nor you can are responsible for these cases. The theft and thieves are everywhere. I guess Amazon takes strict measures to reduce these cases. Yeah. Of course, Amazon is refunding. Still, it is spoiling the shopping experience of the customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Amazon Replace Stolen Packages

1. How to know if my package has been stolen? Check your order status. If it shows delivered, and you haven’t received your package yet, it is probably stolen. Wait for 48 hrs to confirm the case. 2. Whom should I contact if I haven’t received any reply for the claim I filed? You should contact Amazon Customer Service. 3. Will the third-party seller give you a refund? Yes. However, if the seller doesn’t you will be reimbursed by Amazon.