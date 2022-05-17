Why Was Walmart Price Check Scanner Removed?

Walmart is introducing so many initiatives to help customers. The Walmart price check scanner was one of them. It helped people check the price of the products that are sold at Walmart. However, recently, it removed all the Walmart Price Check Scanners from all the Walmart in-stores located across the USA. The scanner had great acceptance among the customer, and people found it very useful. Yet, Walmart removed all of them. Why did Walmart do this? Will it reintroduce in the future? Well, this article is all about answering these questions. Keep reading to get your queries cleared.

Does the Removal of Walmart Price Check Scanners Cause Trouble for Customers?

You will be surprised to know that customers are not affected by the removal of price scanners. The main reason for this is that Walmart introduced a feature on mobile. That feature helped customers to scan the items present in Walmart, which showed the price. If you have to use this feature, you have to download the Walmart app, available on both iOS and Android. The feature is included in the Walmart app. You can use the app for other purposes as well.

Why Did Walmart Remove the Walmart Price Check Scanner?

Firstly, the maintenance of the price scanner was expensive. This forced Walmart to remove the Walmart Price Check Scanner. Secondly, it came up with a better method to help people get to know the price of the product. It was less expensive, required less maintenance, and was easy for customers to use as well. The customers can use their own mobiles to scan and know the price and don’t have to depend on the physical price scanner that was common to everyone. Finally, it is a win-win situation for both customers and Walmart. Walmart is able to save money and customer are getting better service from Walmart.

What Was People’s Immediate Reaction to It?

The initial reaction to the removal of price scanners at Walmart in-store was unwelcoming. One poster named QueenofNeon on Reddit posted that the removal of price scanners by Walmart is another attempt to force people to install Walmart’s app on their phones. After looking at the comments for the post, I came to know that people were not ready to use the app to know the price. Numerous people commented that they reached the staff of Walmart to know the price of the items, instead of using the app. Guess what? They didn’t like asking the staff, either.

However, later people started adopting the technology. As days go by, people are becoming aware that getting used to technology is the only way forward to live a comfortable life in this world. Initially, for a few people, technology-based service may look odd and less reliable. However, once they get the hang of it, people become comfortable using it.

Is It Possible to Scan and Pay the Price of the Product at Walmart?

Yes. You can use the app to scan and know the price of it. At the same time, you can use the same app to check out as well. However, you should have a Walmart Plus account in order to do this. When you are checking out, this account allows you to make use of the “Scan and Go”. This “Scan and Go” feature is the one that allows you to pay for all the items you purchased at Walmart in-store. Walmart introduced this feature to reduce the direct contact between customers and the cashier. Now, Walmart has integrated this with the app for additional purposes.

How to Use the “Scan and Go” Feature?

The first thing you have to do is to install the Walmart app on your phone. This app will be available in the Play store on Android phones. If you have an iPhone, you can download it from the App Store. After installing the app on your phone, create a Walmart plus account. Now make sure you are inside the Walmart store. Log in to your account and check on the menu option. Now, click the option called “Service Menu” that will be at the bottom of the page. After this, you will be able to locate the special feature, “Scan and Go”. Now click on the option to scan the barcodes present on all the products and add the products you need in the cart.

As you continue to add the products to your cart, the app will add up the prices of the items you have purchased till then and show you the subtotal. Now, after finishing the purchase, you have to head to the self-checkout area. There, you have to show the QR code that will appear on your phone. Once the scanning is done, payment will be done, and you will get your receipt.

Should Walmart Give Access to This Feature to Other Customers as Well?

This feature makes it incredibly easy for the Walmart plus account holder to shop at Walmart. Previously, the Redditor mentioned that Walmart is forcing people to install the Walmart app. Now, after seeing the benefits provided to the Walmart Plus Account holder, I am guessing Walmart wants its customer to subscribe to Walmart plus accounts. This will bring more money to them. Be it whatever, I am stuck with a question here. Why doesn’t Walmart give access to this benefit to all its customers? I don’t think it will cause any financial loss to Walmart.

It very much looks like bait to me. In the name of privilege, they are trying to exploit money from the customers. The main aim of introducing this feature seems to pull people to subscribe to premium services. Initially, they removed the price scanners in-store as it was expensive to maintain. Now, they have a better and cheaper system that provides various benefits. But they want to restrict the special features to the privileges few.

I see a perfect plan made by Walmart while transitioning from cash scanners to the Walmart app. At first, they wanted everyone to use the Walmart app (as noted by the Redditor) and now they are encouraging people to subscribe for premium services. Walmart knew all along with the number of services that could be offered by Walmart. Yet, it didn’t initially give them. It reserved it for the latter subscribers.

What Are the Products That Cannot Be Scanned Using the Walmart Price Scanner?

You can literally scan all the products using the scanner, except for two types of items. They are alcoholic beverages and product that has to be weighed (the price will be decided based on the weight of the product). As far as products to be weighed are concerned, they had to be brought to the self-checkout station. A weighing machine will be available there. After weighing the product using the machine, you can add it to your cart.

You will not find alcoholic beverages anywhere inside the Walmart warehouse except for the self-checkout station. When you purchase beverages there, you will be asked for your ID card. The staff has to confirm that you are of legal age. After confirmation, they will let you take it.

Can I Use the “Scan and Go” Feature at All Walmart Stores?

Yes. You can use this feature at all Walmart stores located within and outside the USA if you have Walmart plus account.

Why Is My Walmart Scanner Not Functioning?

If you have insufficient memory, you will not be able to use the scanner. In case you try using the scanner to scan the barcode, it will not open. How can you fix it? Well, it is pretty simple. You just have to reboot your phone. This will close all the apps that were running in the background.

Does your scanner open and still your scanner is not working? Well, if that is the case, then the problem is with the Walmart server. Most probably, you will be having trouble loading. Sometimes, when the Walmart server is down, this happens.

Final Thoughts

Technology is helping humans in every part of their life. However, I feel so many benefits of technology are restricted to a few people in the name of premium service. The “Scan and Go” service is one among them. However, not all organizations are like this. Some organizations are generous in sharing all the benefits of technology with people. I hope Walmart gets inspired by them and provide the “Scan and Go” feature to all of its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Price Check Scanner

1. Where can I buy alcohol at Walmart? The Alcoholic beverages are kept at the self-checkout section, where you will be checked of your age by looking at your ID. 2. Can I buy all the products using a scanner? No. Alcoholic beverages and products to be weighed cannot be scanned. 3. Is the scanner option available at Walmart located outside the USA. Yes. The price scanner feature is available at Walmart stores present in both the USA and outside as well.