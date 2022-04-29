Why Is USPS So Slow? – Everything You Need to Know

When you think of mailing small packages or letters, you surely must have United States Postal Service(USPS), in your mind as it offers good service at comparatively low prices. USPS delivers 400+millions of mail daily by having a root network across the various parts of the US. But, if you have recently used the service for delivering mail, you must have noticed that USPS’s service has slowed down, especially for the first class mail. When there is a delay in the delivery of mail, you surely must be interested in knowing the reason behind it, and USPS does have many reasons for the delay in the service. So, If you want an answer to why is USPS so slow, then you must continue reading the article.

What Are the Reasons Behind USPS’s Slow Service?

Though there are multiple reasons behind the USPS’s slow service, we will discuss some major reasons that are particularly responsible for the delay in the USPS services. Go through the reasons explained below to have a clear idea about why is USPS service so slow

Change in the Delivery Timeframe for First Class Mail Service

The USPS has faced a net loss of approximately $1.5 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022. To overcome this loss and make USPS financially stable, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has taken the decision and announced that the USPS would slow the First Class mail service. The delivery time frame for the First Class mail service has been revised to 1-5 days from the former time frame of 1-3 days in a 10-year plan unveiled by Louis DeJoy.

Though he has slowed down the First class mail service by increasing the delivery time frame to 1-5days, he has defended the plan against the critics by saying that it will only impact the 40 percent population of the US. the rest 60 percent population will experience no delay in their First class mail service. The plan was justified by DeJoy, but a postal service expert has said that the plan might result in mail service as slow as in the 1970s. You can check on the USPS website whether the delay has affected your mails by entering the zip code.

An example of an outcome of the decision made by DeJoy is that the mail is delivered in 3 days than the earlier 1 day just because of rerouting the mail to a distribution center that is far away from the delivery point. Though that has saved USPS on fuel and energy, it has proved to be a great inconvenience to the people in the US. Also, DeJoy has estimated that this plan would save USPS $160 billion.

If You Are Residing in Rural Area

USPS is the only service that reaches the most rural places in the US with its wide network. The delay in the delivery of the mail by USPS may adversely affect the people living in the rural area. Also, no other courier company provides its service in rural areas, as geography makes it difficult for them to serve in such areas. So they don’t have the option to switch to another postal service as well.

Despite the geographic constraints, USPS delivered the mail in rural areas on time, but the decision made by DeJoy will surely impact the people in the rural areas.

Besides, FedEx has recently dropped off a Smart Post service in rural areas. I hope this may help the people staying there.

If You Are Residing Outside the US Continent

DeJoy’s 10-year plan has made it more difficult for delivering the mail outside the US continent. Due to geographical constraints in places such as Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico or Guam, USPS heavily depended on airmail to provide quick delivery. But, the plan has cut the transportation cost and saved on fuel by opting and relying only on Truck transport.

Additionally, USPS has reduced the number of planes carrying mail, thereby causing delays in delivery and waiting hours for people residing outside the US continent.

If the Sender Has Chosen Slower Service

One possible reason for the delay in the delivery of the mail could be the selection of slower service. As USPS offers multiple delivery services, the sender has to choose depending on how fast you need to get your mail delivered. Also, there are possibilities that the sender may get confused between the different delivery services and opted for the slower one by mistake, as a result it may cause a delay in delivery.

If the sender has chosen First class mail instead of the Priority mail or Priority express mail, it may take longer for you to receive your mail, as the time frame is longer for First-class mail.

Limited Trucks for Delivery

DeJoy’s 10-year financial sustainability plan aims at cutting costs in the transportation, fuel, and energy has resulted in a lesser number of the trucks delivering the mail across the US with an increased delivery load. So, if the trucks are not available, you may have to wait a day or two longer than usual to get your mail delivered.

Major Accident on the Delivery Route

It’s quite possible that you don’t receive the mail, on the day you expect it by tracking the delivery details. The tracking details may show that your mail is out for delivery, but in some cases, you keep waiting the entire day, but you don’t get it delivered. One major reason could be a traffic jam due to a major accident on the route of the delivery trucks. This may either delay your mail by a few hours or even by a day.

Major Weather Disasters in the Area

If everything is well with the delivery service, one major reason for the delay could be bad weather. With an increase in temperature across the globe, weather disasters have become more common and occur frequently. So the reason behind the delay could be anything between icy roads, a tornado, or a major hurricane.

If the delay is due to a weather disaster, the USPS tracking service provides you with an update on the delay due to bad weather.

Holiday Seasons of the Year

Most of the Americans shop and order gifts for their loved ones during the festive and holiday seasons such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year, which results in a great delivery load on the USPS. Though USPS hires seasonal workers to provide quick delivery services during the peak time of the season, still, your parcel may get delayed due to the heavy workload on them. Also, during this season, weather plays a major role in getting the deliveries delayed due to heavy snowfall.

If You Are Expecting A Mail On Sunday

If you are expecting a mail on Sunday, then let me inform you that USPS generally doesn’t deliver on Sunday as USPS has a holiday and is not operational on Sunday. So, there may be a delay in delivery if it falls on Sunday.

Additionally, USPS provides the delivery of mail on Sunday if you have opted for the Priority Express by paying $12.5 extra.

If It’s an Election Year

If there is an election, the majority of the population in the US opts for voting through the mail as it’s very easy and convenient. This will result in an increase in the mail-in ballots across the state and ultimately cause an increased workload on the USPS as they deal with the ballots.

So, don’t get panicked if there is a delay in the delivery of your mail, it may be just due to the elections.

Conclusion

In order to overcome the losses and make USPS financially stable, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has slowed down the First Class mail service. The delivery time frame for First Class mail has been revised to 1-5 days. Also, the plan announced by DeJoy has resulted in reduced expenses on transportation, which is also one reason for the delay in the delivery of mail across the US.

Additionally, there are multiple reasons that are beyond human control such as accidents, bad weather including tornados, hurricanes, or heavy snowfall that might result in slow delivery by USPS. Besides, the holiday season, Election through the mail, and no Sunday delivery can also cause a delay in the delivery of your mail.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the effect of the USPS’s 10-year financial sustainability plan on the First Class mail service? The effect of the USPS’s 10-year financial sustainability plan on the First Class mail service is such that the delivery time frame for the First Class mail service has been revised to 1-5 days from the former time frame of 1-3. What are the other effects of USPS’s 10-year financial sustainability plan on the delivery of mails? As the USPS’s 10-year financial sustainability plan aims at reducing the loss and making USPS financially stable, it has cut down the cost of transportation, decreased the number of trucks, and limited the airmail service which has caused a delay in deliveries of mail across the US. Does USPS Deliver on Sunday? USPS delivers on Sunday only if the sender has opted for Priority Express service by paying $12.5 extra. If the mail is sent through any other service, then it’s better you don’t expect deliveries on Sunday.