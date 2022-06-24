There is no person who doesn’t know what Subway is. You see them everywhere in this country, and it is not surprising that Subway actually has the most number of outlets than any other fast-food chain restaurant. There are many people that visit Subway outlets every day to get a taste of their sandwiches. They are one of the most well-known fast-food chains in America. But it seems that for quite a few years, Subway’s sales are decreasing, and also the company is receiving a lot of backlash from the public. People don’t want to visit its outlets anymore like they used to visit. So, why is the largest fast-food chain restaurant with most outlets not making any profits? Why is Subway failing? This article will dwell on the reasons why this is happening to Subway.

Subway has been here for a long time. I’m sure every American has tried Subway at least once in their lifetimes. It is practically impossible to do so when you get bombarded with their ads everywhere. The company has managed to open, there are more than 22,000 Subway outlets in America. In comparison, McDonald’s has about 14,000 outlets, this shows the scale of Subway. New subway outlets get established every day in this country and world. But even then, the restaurant company is failing to make any proper headway, which prompted many of its franchises to close down. What are the reasons for this? Why is Subway failing? These are the question that you will find answers to in this article.

Why Are the Reasons for Subway Failing?

As the largest food chain by the number of outlets, there is nothing wrong with assuming that it is a successful restaurant chain. But that has not been the case, thousands of Subway stores have closed down, and many other outlets are awaiting the same fate. There are multiple reasons for this, whether it is low sales, restrictive contracts, or aggressive expansion, all of these reasons are responsible for the challenges that Subway is facing today. To know the reasons in more detail, then continue reading.

Subway Outlets Make Fewer Sales

It is basic common sense that in order for a business to be successful, the main thing is to increase sales. But as per statistical reports, subway outlets make some the least sales than their rivals. An average Subway outlet makes about $434,000 of sales per year. This is a lot less when you compare it to other major fast-food chains. The average annual net sales of each outlet for Subway’s rival Jimmy John’s is nearly a million dollars. Whereas McDonald’s outlets make more than $4 million per year, this clearly highlights the disparity between Subway and other Fast-Food chain companies. This is one of the main reasons why Subway is failing.

Over Expansion

As per research, there are nearly ten subways per each block in America’s major cities. The sandwich company has always been obsessed with establishing new outlets. There are 4 of its outlets within a 1-mile radius of where I stay. The company is obsessed with expansion and many of its outlets compete over customer base in those territories. It is very common to find one outlet within in walking distance from one another. Such aggressive expansion leads to losses for the franchises. Many franchisee owners complain of another outlet eating up their territory, which ultimately led them to close down the outlet. Such practices make it impossible for franchisee owners to do business.

Demanding a Higher Percentage of Total Sales From the Franchises

Many fast-food chain companies demand a certain percentage of total sales as a royalty fee, and Subway is no different. But the thing is that Subway demands a much higher fee than its competitors. Most restaurant chains get 8% of the total sales of their franchises. But the sandwich company demands a high rate of 12.5% of the total sales. This makes it harder for the franchisee owners to pay. Subway demands 8% as a royalty fee and, unlike other companies, it charges another 4.5% as an advertising fee. This put a lot of financial pressure on the outlets, with many of them resulting in shutting down their operations.

Bad Reputation

Subway has gotten a bad reputation in recent times for providing low-quality sandwiches. There are many complaints from people stating that Subway’s famous Tuna Sandwich is not actually Tuna, but some other fish. There are also questions being raised about its meat quality and supply. In addition to this, the restaurant chain is using low-quality bread that is unusually sweet for sandwich-type bread. Such low quality dissuaded people from visiting the stores. These complaints are becoming more and more common to hear. No one in their right mind would want to visit a Subway after hearing such things. And this ultimately led to people getting sandwiches from other restaurant chain outlets.

Extremely Restrictive of Franchise Operations

The franchise owners have time and time complained about the restrictive nature of the contract between them and the company. All important decisions in the franchises are primarily made by the company. If the company wants to change the menu or reduce the cost of sandwiches, then franchisees are contractually bound to follow those decisions. It doesn’t matter to the company if the franchise incurs losses due to such decisions, all the outlets need to flow these changes. Such unfriendly business practices led to franchisee owners terminating their contracts and leaving the Subway business.

These are the main reasons that are responsible for this downward trend of Subway. Despite the huge money Subway put into advertisements and marketing, its overall sales remain low. The company is not solving these problems or adopting viable strategies to overcome these challenges. Instead, they are making the franchisee owners sign more restrictive and exploitative contracts.

What Does It Cost to Set Up a Subway Outlet?

Subway is one of the cheapest restaurant chains to step as a franchise. To establish a new outlet, the company charges you $15,000 as a franchise fee. This is 1/3rd of McDonald’s fee, which is $45,000. In addition to this, the cost of setting up a new outlet is $166,000 to $267,000, in comparison, you’ll need more than $2 million to set up a new McDonald’s. This shows that it is easier and cheaper to establish a new Subway franchise than most others.

This low cost of setting up the franchise is what makes many people invest their whole savings to establish a Subway outlet. In fact, many Subway outlets in America are set up by immigrants who have come to America with their life savings in search of a better life in this country.

What Are Some Controversies Involving Subway?

Most companies face some sort of controversy at some time, and Subway is not an exception to this. In fact, there are many controversies involving the company, and has been sued by many people for one reason or the other. Here are some of the controversies that the company faced.

There are many reports claiming that Subway uses subpar quality ingredients for its sandwiches. The freshness of its veggie topping has also been called into question.

Subway’s Business Development Agents (BDAs) are known to exploit the franchise owners, who are mostly immigrants. The BDAs shut down their stores for the smallest of violations and take over them at throwaway prices.

The founder of Subway is the subject of many scandals and contr0oversies. As per the Business Insider, the founder, Fred DeLuca, is said to have seduced the franchisee owner’s wives.

These are just some of the controversies that I’ve listed out many. As I’ve mentioned before, the company is said to have many lawsuits against it for its vile and exploitative business practices. It is one of the most controversial fast food companies in the United States.

Conclusion

There are many fast-food restaurants in America that have suffered because of the pandemic, but Subway has been hit the most. Thousands of Subway stores have closed down since 2015, and I believe that this number will grow in the coming years. You can attribute this downward spiral to the company’s declining quality of food at its outlets. Apart from this, the exploitative and restrictive nature of franchisee contracts, the franchisee owners are closing down their Subway outlets. In addition to all this, The company has gotten a bad reputation among people for its unethical practices.

Experts are guessing that this downward trend of Subway will continue to grow in the coming years. Thousands of its outlets are closing down because of various reasons. The number of people that have stopped visiting the sandwich outlets is at its highest. The popularity of the sandwich company is also gaining slowly. Even though all these problems could be solved by the company, the current management is set on expanding the stores rather than maintaining their quality and efficiency.

FAQs – Why is Subway Failing?

Why are the reasons for Subway Failing? There are many reasons why Subway is failing. Some of them are Aggressive expansion, low net sales per year, low-quality ingredients, and the exploitative and restrictive nature of the company towards the franchise owners. All these reasons together are causing the downward trend of the restaurant chain. How many Subway outlets are there in America and the world? There are more than 36,000 Subway outlets in the world, of which 22,000 outlets are in the United States. Who is the founder of Subway? The founder of Subway is Fred DeLuca, whereas the first Subway outlet was financed by Peter buck in 1965.