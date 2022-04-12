Millions of people around the globe use Walmart to shop in-store as well as online, as it offers great deals in addition to a wide range of products that include groceries, clothing, household items and appliances, electronic products, beauty, and personal care products, etc. Nothing can be more convenient than having all you need on your doorstep, saving all your energy and time. But what if you ordered something from Walmart and your order is under processing for so long. I know it’s frustrating to see the order status as processing for so long. If you had a similar experience, then let’s understand the reason behind it and what steps you can take to get your order on time.

What Are Some Reasons Your Walmart Order Is Still Processing?

Walmart orders show the status of processing for a long time because of the unavailability of the product at the store. If the products you ordered are not available at the store, Walmart doesn’t cancel the order, they just wait for the new inventory to arrive to ship the products under your list. Also, the delay of products from the supplier’s end can be a reason for the delay in the shipping of the product.

In addition to the stock discrepancies and shipment delays, the shipping of your product may be delayed because Walmart doesn’t have its delivery service, it uses third-party delivery providers such as FedEx, USPS, etc. to deliver its online orders to the customers.

As Walmart is a large e-commerce service provider, receiving millions of orders daily, any small break in the chain of supply of products, may result in a delay of the delivery of the products thereby showing your order under processing for a longer time.

What Is the Average Time It Takes for You to Purchase an Order From Walmart?

If you order certain products from the store, the store is provided with 4 hours to complete your order. Though they try to complete the order within 2 hours, it may get delayed due to the unavailability of the items and finding a replacement for the same. So, you can expect your order to be ready within 2-4 hours if you are ordering in stores. Additionally, the time at which you place an order also plays an important role, If you order late in the evening, there is the possibility that your order can get delayed by a day.

Though most of the brands available at Walmart mention their processing time in the order details, The shipping time is usually between 2-4 weeks. Some customers have also experienced as long as 2-10 days for moving their orders from the processing stage to the shipping stage. So, if there is any longer delay in processing, the Walmart representative may reach out to you and inform you about the inconvenience.

What Are Some Decisions You Can Make to Process Your Walmart Order Quickly?

As, the entire process of packing, shipping, and delivery depends upon the availability of the items, the product supplier, and the delivery partners, there is nothing you can do to speed up the process of delivery. But if you are ordering from a store, some grocery or household items, then you can increase the chances of getting your order quickly by placing the order in the early hours of the day or before 2 pm.

Also, if your order is in the processing stage for a long, and you don’t want to wait, you can cancel the order and get your complete refund. If you are not interested in canceling the order, you can call Walmart customer service at 1-800-925-6278 and ask for compensation for the inconvenience caused to you in the form of store credit or discounts. Walmart is reported to provide its customers with discounts if they are at fault for the delay in the deliveries of the orders. Several customers have received a $20 discount on their bill by calling customer service and informing them about the inconvenience or the delay in the delivery.

What Are the Different Ways That You Can Track an Online Order at Walmart?

If you have ordered something and waiting for its arrival, it’s better you track the order and get the estimate of the day the order will arrive. You can do this with Walmart orders as well. Once your order is shipped, you can track the status of your order. Well, here we will discuss the different ways to track your order.

Through Shipping Email

Once, your order is shipped, you will receive a shipping confirmation mail that consists of all the details of the product along with an order tracking link. You can click on this link to track your order anytime. It will give you the status and the current location of your order.

On Walmart.com

You can track your order on Walmart.com, by following the below steps

Visit the website Walmart.com

Sign in to your account by using the credentials of the account you used to order.

Once, you sign in, click on Accounts and then on Purchase history.

Select the order you want to track and click on Track Shipment.

You will get the status of your order.

Also, if you don’t want to sign in or don’t have an account, you can still track the shipment

Visit the website Walmart .com

Select the Purchase History option below the Create an account option.

Now enter the Email ID and the Order number to get the status of your order.

On Walmart App

If you have a Walmart app installed on your mobile phone, you can easily keep a track of your order by

If you have not signed in, just sign in on the app.

Select the Account and click on the Purchase History.

Scroll and select the order from the list you want to track.

Click on the Track shipment to get the details of your order status.

Now, you can easily have access to your order status by following any one of the above processes.

Does Walmart Provide Accurate Tracking Status?

Usually, the order status provided by Walmart is accurate. But at certain times when there are more delays, it may not show the correct status. In that case, you can always rely on the carriers tracking details as they scan the product when they place in the vehicle or when the order reaches the location. You can rely on Carrier’s data, as it’s more updated than the Walmart tracking data.

How Does One Locate the Closest Walmart Store?

Sometimes, we can’t wait for 4 hours for pickup or get the items delivered, as we need them urgently. In such a case, it’s better to find the nearest store and get the things quickly. Also, if you want to buy certain products by physically visiting the store, then you will surely opt for the store that is nearest to your home. For this, Walmart has provided its customers the facility to locate the nearest Walmart store. You can locate the closest Walmart store by following the step below

Visit the website Walmart.com/store/finder

Enter the Zip code or the name of the city or state you live in.

Now click on Set location to access all the nearest Walmart store

You can visit the closest possible store from the list of the nearest stores that will save your travel time and energy.

Conclusion

I hope you have got the answer to your question, ‘Why is my Walmart order still processing?’ Also, certain reasons that cause the delay includes the unavailability of the products at the store, delay in the shipment of products from the suppliers, and the use of third-party shipping by Walmart. You can anytime cancel the order if your order is in the processing stage for so long. If you don’t want to cancel, you can even ask for compensation for the inconvenience by calling Walmart customer service.

Additionally, you can track your Walmart order by using the link provided in the shipping confirmation email, by visiting walmart.com, and also through your Walmart app. Also, note that the order status provided by the Carriers is more accurate than the Walmart order status. You can easily locate the closest store by using the Store finder facility provided by Walmart to its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

