When you are planning to shift at your new house or want to stay away from home for long, you may not want to get your important mail missed, in that case, you may want to set up mail forwarding. As USPS provides its service at every corner of the US, you must have opted for the USPS mail forwarding service to a new location. But have you ever missed your important mail, even after opting for a mail forwarding service? If yes, that may make you think that your USPS mail forwarding is not working.

Why Is My USPS Mail Forwarding Not Working in 2022?

If your mails are not forwarded to the new address, that means your USPS mail forwarding is not working. There could be a few reasons for this, such as you must have provided an incomplete address in the address change form, or have mistakenly written the wrong house number, also it can be a clerical mistake while noting your new address. Additionally, you may not be receiving mail because the mail is not eligible for forwarding. Your mail forwarding may also not work if the mail forwarding service has expired according to the change of address form.

What Is USPS Mail Forwarding?

USPS offers its user this service of forwarding the mail to a new location if you relocate for a while from your permanent address. Mail forwarding is similar to call forwarding, where all the mails on your permanent address will be forwarded to the temporary address you provided while opting for the mail forwarding service. So, when you relocate, all the mails will be forwarded to your new location by USPS and in this way, you don’t miss a single important mail.

To opt for the USPS mail forwarding service, you have to make a request at the USPS with a new address. USPS provides this service for free and gets your mail forwarded to a new address. You can submit a change of address form online or by visiting the post office. If you submit the form online, you may have to pay $1.16 as an identification verification charge, but if you visit in person at the post office, you won’t be charged anything.

Usually, mail forwarding is said to begin within 3 days, it is recommended to submit the address change form, 2 weeks prior to your moving.

How Does USPS Mail Forwarding Work?

Once you request for mail forwarding service by submitting the form, the service may be activated within 3 business days and your mail goes to the central processing facility. Here it is checked for mail forwarding and then delivered to your new address. USPS keeps forwarding the mails as it receives by attaching a yellow sticker that has your new address.

Mail forwarding works best when you shift to a new house. It helps get you all the mails for the duration, till you manage to update your new address officially everywhere such as in banks, companies, and at different service providers, etc. The mail forwarding service has an expiry, which means it is a temporary service provided by USPS so that you don’t miss important mail. You can opt for USPS mail forwarding for a minimum of 2 weeks to a maximum of a year. During this period, your mail will be forwarded to the new address provided by you.

If you have permanently moved to a new place, this is the time you can update your address on various platforms, especially in the banks and government agencies.

How does Mail Forwarding Work for Different Types of Mail Services Provided By USPS?

Once you opt for mail forwarding, you should know how it works with different types of mail services provided by USPS, and it is explained below

All the First class mails and periodicals such as magazines, newsletters, etc. are forwarded to the new address for free.

Also, all the mails through Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express service are also forwarded for free.

In the case of Media Mail and USPS Retail Ground, the mail will be forwarded, but you have to pay the cost of shipping from your local office to the new address.

Make a note that USPS marketing mails are not forwarded even if you have opted for mail forwarding service.

What Are Some of the Reasons Why Your Mail Forwarding Is Not Working?

There can be multiple reasons for not receiving the mail to the new address, even after opting for mail forwarding. You can go through the reasons that are mentioned in detail to understand why your mail forwarding is not working.

If you didn’t receive a confirmation code after applying for mail forwarding online or a letter in case of offline application, then USPS has not received your information or application. So for activating the mail forwarding service, make sure you receive the confirmation after submitting your form.

An incorrect address or wrong zip code mentioned during the address change could also be a possible reason if your mail forwarding is not working.

You can receive the periodicals for free only for 60 days, even if you have opted for longer. Also, the mail forwarding service comes with an expiry of a year or the duration you have opted for. USPS will stop forwarding mail beyond the time duration opted by you.

Mail from government agencies such as gas, electricity, and water bill can’t be forwarded to a new address in addition to media mail.

If the sender of mail has opted for ‘Do not forward’, the mail will not be forwarded to your new address, it will be sent back to the sender.

The above-mentioned could be the possible reasons if your mail is not forwarded to your new address.

What Are the Possible Steps That You Can Take to Ensure That Your USPS Mail Forwarding Can Start Working Again?

As we have discussed the reasons behind the mail forwarding not working, you can go through the steps below to make sure you receive the mail at your new address.

If your request for mail forwarding is not confirmed or there is a mistake in the address, then please visit the USPS website and change the address webpage. Click on view or edit options besides the Have you already changed your address? link and make the necessary changes. Your service may start within 7 to 10 business days.

As the mails from government agencies are not eligible for forwarding, you must contact them and update them with your new address.

If the sender has opted for do not forward request, contact them and update them with the new address.

Check with the duration you have opted for mail forwarding, if it is expired contact all the possible senders and update them with your new address.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of USPS Mail Forwarding?

Go through the pros and cons of using the USPS mail forwarding to decide whether to opt for such a service or not.

Pros of USPS Mail Forwarding

With USPS mail forwarding service, you can get all your mails delivered to a new address for a limited period of time, which is great if you relocate to a new place for some time.

USPS offers free mail forwarding service except for the media mail and USPS ground retail.

If you transfer to a new location, you can still get the important mail forwarded till the time you possibly update your new address on all the platforms.

Cons of USPS Mail Forwarding

Mail forwarding at UPS comes with an expiry, you can opt for mail forwarding for a duration of 2 weeks to 1 year, beyond that the service may stop.

You can’t receive mail from government agencies through a mail forwarding service.

You have to pay an extra charge for forwarding the Media Mail and USPS Retail Ground mail.

If the mail has, a Do not forward option opted by the sender, you may not get it at your new address.

Conclusion

You can opt for mail forwarding either by visiting the post office or online. In the case of online, you may be charged $1.19 as an identification verification charge. Also, you can see how the mail forwarding works and we have also mentioned the steps you must take if your mails are not forwarded to a new address.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

