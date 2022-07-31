Amazon is an e-commerce website that provides various services to its customers. Along with this its services also include cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon is the most influential economical force in the world. It is well known to its customers because of the services it provides. It is founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos in his garage.

So, when you place an order on Amazon, it automatically calculates the shipping time and will provide you the same. Additional to this, it also provides the date by which you will receive your order. This is mostly accurate and authentic.

But there are reports where customers state that the orders have been placed successfully. But then they aren’t shipped within the mentioned duration. If you are also looking for answers then this is the right article for you. Go through the whole article to get more information about the reason behind Amazon’s order not being shipped.

The Reason Your Amazon Order is Not Shipping

The main reason behind the Amazon order not being shipped is any unreasoned delay in the shipping or update. This may be because of any traffic on the website due to the orders being placed in huge numbers. Additionally, the order may not be fulfilled in the fulfillment center. Also, sudden rise in orders being placed, giving importance to determined orders, and other related reasons.

Read further to know much more about the Amazon orders not being shipped, and the reasons. Also, know what is the reason which is causing this.

What Are the Most Possible Reasons for Amazon Order Not Shipping?

There may be several reasons why your Amazon order is not shipping. They may be due to the following reasons.

The most experienced reason by many customers is that the items which are ordered by them may be out of stock after placing an order. The Amazon website may be waiting for it to be restocked to update the shipping status. Once the item is stocked again, Amazon fulfills the customer’s order. Amazon does mention it to its customers if their ordered items are not in stock. It will only update after they are in stock and also will charge their credit card only after that.

If you are not ready to wait till your order is updated then you can cancel your order from the orders page on your Amazon account.

Other reasons for not shipping your order may be heavy traffic on the website, Prioritizing the heavy and other orders, Delivery issues, and other related issues which may have caused the delay.

But, if the order is not updated within the estimated delivery time then it may take some time for the issue to get resolved. You can wait 48 hours from the estimated delivery date to contact Amazon customer support to get help.

Ways to Check Your Amazon Order Shipping Status

The shipping status can be seen from your Amazon account if there is a delay in the shipping process of your Amazon order. This can be easily done by logging into your Amazon account (in which you have placed your order) using your credentials. Then go to your order which is in the top right corner of the page. Browser through your orders and select the order for which you want to check the shipping status. You can find the status updated below the designated order.

Every time a customer places an order, Amazon notifies them via text messages and also email. The message and mail include the link to the status of shipping for their order. Even if the items in the order are “out of stock” Amazon will update it to their customers.

But Amazon suggests checking your account to get regular updates on the shipping of your order. Even if they skip sending alerts on your contact details Amazon updates everything on their website for sure.

Amazon provides an estimated delivery date to all the orders placed on their website along with a designated shipping time. If you find that your order is not shipped for 48 hours after the estimated delivery date, then you may have to contact Amazon customer care to get information regarding the shipping status. You can contact Amazon customer care through their phone number or message them directly on the chat option provided on their official website, amazon.com.

Once you contact them, they will help you with the shipping status of your order. However, if Amazon also is not able to find out your order and the shipping status then they will offer you a full refund for your order or even send you a replacement for that.

What Causes a Delay in Your Amazon Order Shipping?

The main reason behind the delay in the item shipping in your Amazon order is the large streaming of people. It may also be due to high-priority orders. For example, if Amazon receives numerous Prime orders in a single day then Amazon is likely to prioritize them over other small orders.

Amazon is likely to prioritize essential orders over others even at the time of need (like the recent COVID time).

Finally, the cause of the delay in the update of the order shipping may be due to the items in the order being out of stock. Generally, Amazon notifies all the customers who have their items (ordered) out of stock and will update the status once the items are restocked. They will only charge you if the items are in stock and never charge on your credit card if the items are not in stock at the time of placing the order. Amazon refunds all such orders if the customers want to cancel them.

Does Amazon Provide Full Refunds for Orders Which Take a Longer Shipping Time?

If the orders are delivered after the estimated delivery date then or if it isn’t delivered at all to the customer then Amazon will refund the order to the customer. The refund will be made for the full amount. Only orders with an estimated delivery date are provided with a full refund by Amazon. But it is not sure that every order will receive a refund. Every delivery guarantees orders which are not shipped will be provided with a refund. But, all the other orders which do not have a guaranteed estimated delivery date may not be provided with a refund from Amazon.

Why Do Some Items Take Longer Than Others To Be Shipped From Amazon?

The main reason behind the time taken for shipping orders is the stock availability and the prioritization by Amazon. Firstly, if the items are not in stock then Amazon waits for the items to be restocked to ship them. So this may take some time. Or else, in the situations where Amazon prioritizes heavy orders over others.

How Long Does It Normally Take For Amazon To Ship My Order?

The shipping time of any item at Amazon depends on the shipping type of the order. Generally, it may take 5 to 8 days time to ship items by Amazon. But customers will be notified by the estimated shipping time. Even if the shipping time is extended Amazon will provide a full refund for the customers.

Final Word

Almost all Amazon orders will be provided with an estimated shipping date and delivery date. Sometimes the shipping date will not be updated or seen on your Amazon account. This may be because of any traffic on the website due to the orders being placed in huge numbers. It may also be due to high-priority orders. You can wait 48 hours from the estimated delivery date to contact Amazon customer support to get help. You can contact Amazon customer care through their phone number or message them directly on the chat option provided on their official website, amazon.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How long should I wait for my order to ship until contacting Amazon? You may have to wait for 48 hours after the estimated delivery date. Even if then the order isn’t shipped then you have to contact the Amazon associate. You can contact them via phone, chat (website), or in-store. Why do some items take longer than others to be shipped from Amazon? They may be for several reasons for longer shipping time such as traffic on the website, orders may not be fulfilled in the fulfillment center, sudden rise in orders being placed, giving importance to determined orders, and other related reasons. How do I check my Amazon order shipping status? Log into your Amazon account. Browser through your orders and select the order. Now check the shipping status under the order you want. How long does it normally take for Amazon to ship my order? It may take 4 to 8 days, and also it depends on the type of shipping of the order. Generally, the estimated shipping time is noticed to the customers during placing the order.