What Is IKEA?

IKEA is a Swedish multinational company, that has its headquarters in the City of Delft in the Netherlands. Moreover, this company operates a chain of Home Furnishing Retail Stores, that offer various types of products such as Home Accessories, Kitchen Appliances, and Ready to Assemble Furniture. Besides, the IKEA company is operating 458 stores across the world in multiple countries such as the United States of America, North America, Oceania, Middle East, North Africa, East Asia, India, etc.

Why Is Ikea Shipping So Expensive?

If you have ordered products from the IKEA store before then you must have already known that the shipping charges filed by the company are expensive compared to those of other furniture retail stores. Mainly because this company charges customers for each order instead of the product. This is why sometimes when the customers order one product they have to pay more tax, while the customer ordering multiple products in the same order can save more money.

And not just that, the IKEA stores are not accessible across the country, as there are only a limited number of them. So most of the people order from IKEA stores online and end up paying more charges for orders as well as the delivery process. However, if they have an Ikea store nearby then they can save more money by directly visiting the store or picking up the order by themselves. Apart from this, if you have to ship from the IKEA store in another state then the shipping costs, in general, will be high.

What Are Some Ways That You Can Save Some Money on Ikea Shipping?

As the title itself suggests, here in this section, we are going to list some ways that the customers can make use of to avoid paying more money while shopping from IKEA Stores. First of all, if you are purchasing large orders or multiple products at the same time, then make sure you set this order during the exclusive discount period, which occurs during special days such as Holidays. Secondly, the customers must book multiple products in one order, so that they won’t be paying extra money for every order separately.

Thirdly, if the customer is on budget and he/she cants spend more money directly buying from the IKEA platform, then he/she can use the Amazon online platform to buy the products from the IKEA company. In this way, the customers will be able to save more money on purchasing products from IKEA Brand, while also paying less for orders than usual. Fourthly, the customers can also use the IKEA Click and Collect Service, which means the individuals can book and pick up the products from the stores directly. Furthermore, even if the store is not located nearby your locality, you can contact the FedEx company and pick up your orders.

What Are Some Things You Should Keep in Mind While Shopping from IKEA?

If you are a person who want to go shopping at the IKEA stores, but you are on a tight budget. Then this section, we help you out, as we will talk about the aspects you must keep in mind while shopping at the said stores and online platforms.

Measure Your Furniture

One of the most common mistakes performed by the people who are purchasing furniture is that they do not measure them beforehand, however, this will be a very costly mistake at the IKEA Stores. This is why we suggest the customers measure the furniture and verify whether it will fit into their home or not. If not, then they can look for other similar furniture within the size they are looking for.

Grab a Map

If you have visited the IKEA stores before then you must have known they are big, and the customers always get lost in them trying to find the product they are looking for and also purchase products impulsively. And impulsive buying is a real problem at IKEA stores, and many people often end up purchasing multiple products at times. Thus, to avoid all this, the individuals must request a map, mark the locations where the products are, and avoid running around the store all day.

Loyalty Programs

One of the best ways to get amazing deals at the IKEA Stores or the IKEA online shopping platform is through loyalty programs. This loyalty program will allow the customers to get discounts on various types of products, as well as save more money through free delivery options. Then there are the gift cards which will also help the customers to get more exclusive discounts while purchasing from these stores.

In-Store Restaurants

The IKEA stores have one more unique feature in the form of in-store restaurants, which is very beneficial for the people who come to the stores from long distances. And not just that, it can also be useful for the customers who are planning to buy multiple products at the stores. Besides, this restaurant consists of various food varieties, which are very cheap compared to others. So the next time, whenever you visit the nearby IKEA stores, for a long day of shopping, make use of the in-store restaurants.

As-Is Section

Not all the people who visit the IKEA store know this, that the best products with amazing discounts are usually found in the As-Is section. This section at the stores is filled with discontinued products, returned items, default pieces, or pieces with minor damage. So if you are a customer who is not willing to spend more money on new products, and are quite comfortable with these products, as they are much cheaper, then you must visit the As-Is section at the store on your next visit.

What Are the Different Types of Discounts and Offers You Can Choose to Apply to Your Purchase When You Are Buying From Ikea?

First of all, if the customers want to purchase furniture at discounts at the IKEA store, then they must do so during the discounted period that usually happens during the holidays when they can bag exciting deals. Secondly, the best way to get discounts on products every time you visit the store is to join the loyalty program offered by the company. Through this program, the customers can get huge discounts on various products, as well as get other perks and benefits such as free shipping, etc.

Thirdly, as stated in the above section, the As-In section might be useful, as here the customers can find multiple types of products that are just half the price of the original value. Fourthly, there is another option the coupons and gift cards, which will help the customers to buy the expensive products available at the store for discounted rates. These are the different types of discounts and offers one can get by purchasing products from the IKEA stores.

Why Should You Purchase Products from IKEA?

As you know these days, the IKEA stores are gaining popularity and customer base across the world. So here in this section, we will discuss some of the features and benefits offered by the company.

Affordability – The various types of products here at the IKEA stores and online platform are affordable compared to other furniture stores across the country.

– The customers visiting the IKEA stores are prone to find a large variety of products here, which are of very high quality.

– This is one of the best places to find many types of resources and guides, that will help the customers design their products according to their liking and interest.

– Unlike other home furnishing stores across the country, the IKEA stores have in-store restaurants where the customers can find tasty snacks, which will refresh them, and give them the energy to continue shopping.

– Another best thing about the IKEA store is that the customers can find various home furnishing ideas here, which will help them furnish their home with products that offer multiple purposes.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

