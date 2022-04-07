Why Is Hobby Lobby Closing Stores?

Hobby Lobby is one of the biggest retail companies in the United States of America. The company owns more than 960 stores across 47 states. As of 2018, Hobby Lobby has more than $5 billion. Hobby Lobby, usually rents out huge facilities which were previously occupied by other supermarkets, hardware stores, etc. They occupy these stores in medium to high-income suburban areas. This is done in order to save 50% to 70% on their older building leases. These days, many people ask us if Hobby Lobby going out of business and are they shutting down its stores? All these questions will be answered very soon. We will also be answering a few other common questions such as, what are the products sold at Hobby Lobby, the pros, and cons of shopping in Hobby Lobby, etc. Let us begin.

Is Hobby Lobby Losing Business?

The short answer to this question is no, Hobby Lobby is not losing business. In fact, if we look at the growth of the company and revenue, it is actually doing well. Hobby Lobby is a part of maintaining the trend and is increasing the wages of their employees as well. This is obviously a sign of having good finances and an increase in their business. Most of the reports about Hobby Lobby closing their store started from a false social media post. As of 2022, Hobby Lobby is not losing any business or shutting any stores down.

What Are the Products That Are Sold at Hobby Lobby?

Hobby Lobby mainly deals with products that are related to arts and crafts. Not only that but they also deal with products that are related to decorations, gifts, etc. A few other products that are sold in Hobby Lobby and which have been listed as categories on their official website are,

Art supplies

Party and baking

Floral and wedding

Home decor and frames

Yarn and needle art

Scrapbook and paper crafts

Fabric and sewing

Crafts and hobbies

Wearable art

Beads and jewelry

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Shopping at Hobby Lobby?

When it comes to shopping in Hobby Lobby, there are a few advantages and disadvantages. Let us start by discussing the advantages of shopping at Hobby Lobby.

Advantages

The best thing about shopping at Hobby Lobby is that the experience you will get there is amazing. All the employees working in the store are super friendly as are very helpful. If you are an artist, visiting the store you will be bombarded with all the things that you can find which are related to art and crafts. Furthermore, as the stores of Hobby Lobby are massive, you will be able to get one very quickly. Hobby Lobby also has more than 960 stores throughout 47 states in the United States of America, which means you should have one not so far away from your location. Hobby Lobby not only sells products related to arts and crafts, but also has a wide range of products related to home decors and other decorative items which you can select for your next party.

Disadvantages

As of the shortcoming with shopping in Hobby Lobby is that the company has more than 960 stores in 47 states of the country, there might be a huge chance that there might not a store near your location. Apart from that, you will have to travel a long distance for buying products related to art and crafts. Since the stores are huge, you will also have to do a lot of walking from the parking to the store and then inside the store. This can be very exhausting as you will have to do all this for just a few products.

Who Are a Few Competitors to Hobby Lobby?

Hobby Lobby is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America which means that they are going to have a lot of competition. Even though Hobby Lobby mainly deals with art and craft products, they also have a wide range of other products which we have mentioned in the previous sections. A few of the competitors for Hobby Lobby are,

Walmart

Target

The Michaels Company

A.C. Moore

Jo-Ann Stores

Though, a few of these companies might be much larger than Hobby Lobby in terms of popularity and revenue. Hobby Lobby has more diversity of products and better prices than most of the companies on the above list. While it may not rank as the best at everything, there are a few things about Hobby Lobby that make it a strong competitor for these companies.

Is Hobby Lobby Doing Well Financially?

As Hobby Lobby chooses not to release its financial reports to the public, it is very unclear if they are doing well financially or not. But, as we have mentioned before, looking at their revenue and the increase in the employees wages, it looks like they are doing quite well financially. Even though the number of stores, they own is not as high as their competitors. Hobby Lobby, has not shut down any of its stores. In fact, the number of Hobby Lobby outlets has increased in the past few years. As we have said multiple times now, they have more than 960 stores in 47 states in the United States of America.

At the beginning of 2019, they had only 840 stores in the country and have established more than 120 stores in 3 years. After looking at these statistics, it does not look like Hobby Lobby has any financial issues going on in their company. Furthermore, they have also increased the wages of their employees working in their stores. Today, a lot of employees in Hobby Lobby make about $18 or more per hour. Hobby Lobby also ships its products to 48 states in the United States of America and does not do it internationally. So, we do not think that Hobby Lobby is facing any sort of financial issues currently.

Is Hobby Lobby Permanently Closing?

No, Hobby Lobby is not closing its stores permanently. There are a few reasons why people think that Hobby Lobby is closing permanently. Once in the year 2020, people assumed that Hobby Lobby was closing down because they closed down one of its stores and let go of all the employees without paying them their salaries. Hobby Lobby made an announcement about them closing down one of its stores, and this news started to spread on social media in another way.

People started to say that the company was permanently shutting down. More than a year later, posts on social media started to emerge which would say that Hobby Lobby was closing down permanently. Posts were mainly emerging on Facebook. These posts used a particular letter that was written by the CEO of Hobby Lobby, David Green. The posts on social media took the letter and added some false information. This false information was spread by a lot of people. It was getting so much attention that Facebook had to come in and deal with the matter. This is the reason everyone had a misconception about Hobby Lobby closing down permanently.

Did Hobby Lobby Shutdown Before and Fire All Its Employees?

This was in the year 2020 when Hobby Lobby closed all its stores and gave all their employees leave without pay. This was because of the pandemic and different states issuing stay-at-home orders. After this, the company even gave an official statement and said that they were ending emergency leave pay and were suspending time offs and vacations that were company paid. Nowhere did they mention that they will be firing employees. These employees returned to their jobs around the month of July, when the Hobby Lobby stores were reopened.

Conclusion

Hobby Lobby is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. They have hundreds of stores across 47 states and have thousands of employees working for them. There are a lot of people who had a misconception that the company was shutting down. This is not true, Hobby Lobby is doing well, and it is not closing its stores. We have given details about this in the initial sections. We have later given all the different products that are sold by Hobby Lobby and the pros and cons of shopping in its stores. After this, we have given the list of a few of the competitors that Hobby Lobby has. In the final sections, we have explained whether Hobby Lobby is doing well financially or not and have given comprehensive passages about the false information about Hobby Lobby shutting down its stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Are Hobby Lobby and the Michaels Company Owned by One Company? No, they are not owned by any company. Hobby Lobby is owned by the founder and the family of the founder from the beginning. The Michaels Company is owned by Apollo Global Management, which is a private equity company. 2. Where does Hobby Lobby get its products from? Hobby Lobby spends billions to get their products. They get all these products from China. 3. Does Hobby Lobby deny birth control in their health plans? Yes, Hobby Lobby does deny birth control in their health plan. They do not cover for it. Most health insurance plans should be covered for this and has to be given to employees at zero cost.