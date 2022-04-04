When a company grows, the complexity of its functioning also increases. In recent years, Amazon has witnessed unbelievable growth and expansion. In order to serve its customers, it has built its own global supply chain network. It is transporting millions of products to people from all over the world. It is serving millions of people on a daily basis. Amazon has roped in thousands of people to run its giant system efficiently. Yet, it is experiencing a slowdown. How did this happen? What could have caused this? Well, let us take a keen look at the reasons that are delaying the Amazon delivery.

Top 8 Reasons for Amazon Shipping Delays

There are more than 8 reasons for Amazon shipping delays. I will explain how each reason is affecting the Amazon delivery system.

Amazon Delayed In Transit

Amazon’s supply chain has been overloaded since there is a continuous addition of new merchandise to their list. As a result, the employees at the warehouse are processing a huge volume of goods and parcels every day. When humans are involved in work, errors are a common thing. Similarly, the workers are accidentally doing mistakes such as,

Mislabeling, which would deliver the product to the wrong destination

Taping the boxes in a way that covers shipment labels. This will delay the shipping process.

This type of mistake increases with an increase in the number of parcels the worker has to process. Therefore, if the shipment is taking too long to arrive, the customer can contact Amazon’s customer care support. Otherwise, the customer can use the tracking feature to know the current location of his shipment.

Weather Factor

The parcel you order sometimes travels a long way around. In such cases, the cargo vehicle carrying your parcel may face inclement weather en route. Due to this, there would be a short or long period of respite depending on the weather. They cannot take risks as it would damage goods, which is neither good for Amazon nor the customer. Oh, No!! Sorry Dude! Well, people, there is another party who would be affected by this. The people delivering the parcel. This could be life-threatening to them as well. Harsh weather conditions could be due to hurricanes, snowstorms, tornados, and other types of natural disasters. You can easily get to know if your parcel is delayed to harsh weather, by checking the weather condition of the location in which your parcel is present.

Amazon Delayed in Transit

When you are ordering a product that is fulfilled by a third-party vendor, you cannot expect the timeline followed by Amazon with them. In other words, the timeline standard followed by Amazon and the third-party vendors isn’t necessarily the same. In case, you are witnessing a delay, it is probably due to the problems that are affecting the third-party vendor. If you want an update regarding the delay in your package, you should contact the seller. You can do that by going to the “Orders” on your Amazon account and clicking the “Contact Seller” option that would appear after selecting your purchase. The seller would give you a proper reason for the delay.

Small P.O Box.

If you asked Amazon to deliver your package to the post office box, the people delivering would face problems if the package is too large. In other words, the Post Office box is too small. Either way, the issue can be solved if you can provide another address where the large package could e delivered. You can make use of Amazon key feature. This allows the delivery people to deliver the large package either inside your house or in the garage. If you are using the garage, just make sure you have cleared enough space for the package to be delivered there.

Misconception About Two-day Shipping

This is one of the most confused Amazon delivery policies. Many people tend to think that their order should arrive within 2 days of submitting their order. Well, that isn’t how the two-day shipping policy work. The two-day clock starts ticking after the order has finished processing. So, when you get the message that the order is ready to ship, you would receive your packing within two days. At least, that is what Amazon has promised us.

If it is taking so many days for the package to get delivered, the first thing you should do is to check if the order has finished processing. If it has been more than two days since the order has been processed, then you can definitely hold Amazon responsible for it. The delay in processing your order cannot be blamed on Amazon because it is the responsibility of the seller. The role of Amazon here is clear, which is to get the package from the vendor and deliver it to you.

Distance From Fulfillment Center

This is solely based on your location. That is, how far away you are from the Fulfillment center. A fulfillment center is a place where the products from the warehouse end up. From there on, the packages are given to delivery drives. If you are far away from the fulfillment center, you can expect a further delay. This is because the packages from the far away fulfillment have to be transported to another fulfillment center. From there on, you would be getting your package delivered by the delivery drivers.

Amazon would try to set up fulfillment centers at the maximum places possible so that it covers all the regions. However, the network is so complex that sometimes it cannot deliver to people from the same region at the same time. You would continue to receive the packages late until a new fulfillment center is built near you.

Vehicle Breakdown

The major distance of delivery is covered by motorized vehicles. It is impossible for these vehicles to work every time. Many vehicles may experience a breakdown at times. It can be a delivery truck or even a bike. In such cases, we cannot say expect the delay time. If the vehicle is repairable, your package would reach you soon. If the vehicle is totaled, they have to shift all the packages to another vehicle and deliver. This may cause an extra delay. The best way to reduce this type of incident is by good maintenance of vehicles. However, this in turn increases the downtime of vehicles.

Increased Order

During special occasions, Amazon would be flooded with orders. While experiencing a sudden spike in orders, expecting a delay is normal. They have to use the existing transport system to deliver more number of packages. Amazon receives such choke-full of orders during national holidays, Christmas, and new year seasons. Nevertheless, Amazon would alert you if there is a delay. Otherwise, they would reschedule the delivery time. If you want to avoid this type of delay, it is better to order things during off-peak hours. There would be less demand and the speed of delivery would increase. However, you can still expect a delay since there are seven other factors that would

How Can I Track My Package on Amazon?

As I mentioned before, Amazon has developed a feature that customers could use to locate their packages. Where to look for that feature? How to use that? Well, the method is simple. Firstly, sign in to your Amazon account and go to “Your Orders”. Now select the purchase you need to track and later choose the “Track Package” option.

Will I Get a Refund for a Delay in Delivery?

In case, the package arrived real late, or you never received the package at all, then you can ask for a refund from Amazon. You can do the following to get a refund,

Log in to your Amazon account and select the “My Orders” option.

Thereon, you will be redirected to the “My Orders” page.

Now select the order that hasn’t arrived or arrived very late.

In the next step, click on the “Problem with order” option.

Select the “Request Refund” option and give a clear explanation about the problem in the comment box.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, Amazon is doing something that could be considered impossible. It is making use of manpower, technology, and some brilliant minds to run the biggest e-commerce company in the world. However, we have to keep one thing in mind, Amazon is trying to overcome a stumbling block. It has faced this in its previous years as well. I hope, that Amazon would find a solution to this as well. In this article, I have listed the top 8 reasons for Amazon shipping delays. Furthermore, I have explained how each factor is causing the Amazon shopping delay. I hope you found the information in the article helpful. Thank you for reading this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) –Amazon Shipping Delays

1. Are there Amazon Shipping delays experienced by people? Yes. Various reasons have been attributed to it. 2. Whom should I contact if there is a delay in the delivery of my package? Initially, look if your order has been processed by the seller. If the delay is due to processing your order by the seller, you should contact them. If the order has been processed, then you should contact Amazon customer care. 3. What are the chances of an increase in Amazon Shipping delays in the future? Amazon is taking the necessary steps to reduce delays in the future. Hence, we could expect a decrease in Amazon shipping.