Why Is Amazon So Successful?

The present success of Amazon is partially a result of clever planning and decisions that were taken by the company months or years ago. Hence, to answer the question of why Amazon is so successful, we have to know what it did in the past, and what is it best at doing presently. In this article, I will cover both the past and the present factors that helped Amazon become successful. Continue reading this article, to know the success story of this behemoth, the Amazon.

What Are the Reasons Behind the Success of Amazon?

When you are trying to run and expand an organization, you have to consider several factors into account. However, while considering them, it is necessary to prioritize. Based on the prioritization, an organization’s resources will be directed accordingly. Now, let us start with one of the important factors that made Amazon Successful.

Integration

Initially, Amazon was a small e-commerce site that sold books. How did it end up on the list of Fortune 500 companies? In my opinion, the major reason for Amazon’s success is the innovative structure of the organization. It is an integration of an online store and a marketplace. As an online store, Amazon sells a wide range of products that were bought from other vendors. At the same time, Amazon also enables third-party vendors to sell directly on their platform like a marketplace. By allowing third-party sellers, the market of Amazon increased rapidly. Parallelly, Amazon continued investing in selling its products.

Amazon Fulfillment Center

Having created a unique online platform to purchase, it now to had to deal with creating a customized supply chain. Guess what? Amazon came up with one of the most efficient supply chains ever possible. Let me brief how Amazon did it. They designed a storage facility called Amazon fulfillment center. You may be wondering how this storage facility helped Amazon. Do you remember earlier that I mentioned Amazon allowed third-party vendors to sell on its platform? After that, it went a step further and provided an option for them to store their product at the Amazon Fulfillment center. Additionally, it also delivered the products for them. Those companies are called FBA (Fulfilled By Amazon) sellers. This helped both Amazon and the third-party sellers who opted for FBA.

How did Amazon Fulfillment Center benefit Third-party sellers?

First, let us see how it helped the third-party sellers. Amazon had joined hands with shipping companies, it delivered the product at a lower price. Amazon delivered a few products from third-party sellers for free of cost to Amazon Prime members. At this point, it is important to note that initially, it took a lot of money for the third-party sellers to ship the product to customers. Now, with the help of Amazon, they were able to deliver their products at a lower price.

How did Amazon Fulfillment Center benefit Amazon?

Besides, how did Amazon benefit from the Amazon Fulfillment center? Amazon gained something very hard to get from customers. It is trust. How was that possible? Well, most of the products people bought from Amazon were delivered or fulfilled by Amazon and were on time. Hence, people began trusting Amazon. Lately, the brilliant Amazon erased the difference between the merchandise of third-party sellers, and it’s own. This was reflected by people who purchased on Amazon’s site as well. Henceforth, the brand Amazon became wide and well-known. Especially, in a good way.

Customer Service

Amazon knew the leverage it had in the organization’s infrastructure. One of them is efficient supply chain management. Since most of the products that were purchased on Amazon entered its supply chain via FBA, it had more control over the products that were sold on Amazon. Making use of this leverage, Amazon built an amazing tracking tool that helped customers and the organization. The customers were able to track the location of their order.

In addition to exploiting the organization’s infrastructure, it makes use of social media to service the customer. It is present on various social platforms. Amazon uses them to communicate with customers and receive complaints as well. Especially, the Twitter platform is helping companies like Amazon to quickly address the issue any customer is facing.

The Amazon App

After selling products for a long time on the website, Amazon came up with an app for smartphone users. This increased the reach of Amazon’s service to many people. However, more than the app, it is the way the Amazon team designed the app. The compatibility of the app’s UI helps gives customers a better searching and purchasing experience. Later, the same app is used for giving the customers updates, letting customers track their orders, raising complaints, and many more. It displays the multi-functionality of the App.

Personalized Shopping Experience

Every day, Amazon is serving millions of people. However, it has still managed to give special attention and care to each customer. This personalized shopping experience is one of the primary reasons why Amazon is successful. How is Amazon is able to do it? Well, Amazon uses information such as customers’ browsing history and purchase history. As a customer, you would have experienced it. You would have searched for a product a week or a month ago. Later, after a few days, you will see the product on sale.

Price

Nowadays, Amazon is seen to set a bar on the price of products. When you are shopping offline at retail stores, people demand the retailer sell the product for the same price as on Amazon. Of course, most of the time, the price of products sold on Amazon is lower. One of the main reasons why Amazon is able to sell products at such low prices is because of its efficient supply chain. Additionally, Amazon come up with various pricing policy and offer special deals. Hence, whenever you are deciding to buy a product, Amazon will always be in your consideration.

Innovation

One of the biggest things in the 21st century is innovation. Innovation has been able to solve numerous problems that humans were struggling with for hundreds of years. Additionally, it also helps us create a world that no one would have imagined. In this case, Amazon is seen as a pioneer. One example that I could come out with is launching the voice command device “Echo”. People enjoyed the new experiences from the device echo. Considering the fact that Echo was launched in the year 2014, being able to command a speaker to search and play songs, it was a state-of-art technology. Now, you know Echo as Alexa, an AI that speaks with you.

Currently, Alexa helps you with a hell lot of things other than playing music. You can convert your home into a smartphone using Alexa, as it can control several home appliances present in the home. Alexa has developed to an extent I am confused if I should address Alexa as a person or an object. She can help you to go to sleep by reading bedtime stories, assist you in getting fit, and lastly, she can even steal the job of your maid.

Diversifying Business

This business tactic is being used by many MNC companies. Initially, the companies start off with a few products and services. Later, they keep increasing the types of products and services they offer. Amazon did it as well. However, Amazon, at one point in time, crossed the boundary to step into the entertainment industry. Now, Amazon is providing various services to its prime customers. They are able to listen to music, watch the latest movies and TV shows, buy or rent books and so many others. In a nutshell, Amazon is trying to make you spend all your money on Amazon. However, it is nearly impossible because the established competitors will never allow Amazon or any newbies to outgrow them easily.

Conclusion

It is too hard to cover all the things that were a reason for Amazon to become a successful company. Hence, I have listed only major factors and briefed how they influenced the successes of Amazon. Although I feel, I left out one important major factor which is leadership. Good leadership is essential for any company to grow and shine. Especially, Jeff Bezos has played a major part to rise Amazon to the position it is now. I conclude this article by recognizing the fact that Jeff Bezos redefined what Amazon is.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Why Is Amazon So Successful

1. Who is the current CEO of Amazon? As of 2022, Jeff Bezos is holding the position of CEO at Amazon organization. 2. Which year did Amazon launch Amazon Appstore? The Amazon Appstore was launched in the year 2011. 3. What is the revenue of Amazon in 2022? The revenue of Amazon in the first quarter, as reported at the end of March 2022, was $116.444 Billion. When compared to the previous year’s revenue in the first quarter, there is a 7.3% increase. 4. When did the Amazon company begin? The Amazon company was started in the year 1994. Initially, the name of the company was “Cadabra”. Later, the name was changed to Amazon.com, Inc. He changed it because a lawyer misheard the company name as “Cadaver”. I am happy that Jeff Bezos changed the name of his company. 5. Is Amazon one of the Fortune 500 companies? Yes, Currently Walmart is in the first position, followed by Amazon.