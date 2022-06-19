Do you remember that creepy clown statue sitting on a bench outside McDonald’s stores? You must have observed that they are nowhere to be seen nowadays. As I kid, I enjoyed eating the hamburger at McDonald’s and still do occasionally. As the most famous and well-known food chain across the world, the fast-food chain has become the top player in the restaurant chain business. Despite the establishment of many new fast-food chains, McDonald’s still occupies the number one rank in the industry. As kids, we all saw Ronald McDonald’s ads on TV, the clown mascot was the official face of McDonald’s. But if you look around today, you’ll hardly find any trace of him. So, Why did Mcdonald’s get rid of Ronald McDonald’s? Read this article to know the answer to that question.

Now, if you have seen the movie called “The Founder” you’ll know how Mcdonald’s came to be apart from how much of an ass Ray Kroc was. The restaurant was first established by the McDonald’s brothers, Richard and Maurice. They are the ones who pioneered the so-called “Speedee Service System”, a system that basically allows you to prepare food at a much faster rate than traditional means. Ray Kroc came later and became the franchise agent of McDonald’s. He went on to establish many franchises of the fast-food restaurant and later bought the Food company from the McDonald brothers.

Ronald McDonald was a fictional character created in 1963 who became the face of McDonald’s company. He was a mascot who wore clown makeup and costume. You must be thinking that if he was such a hit, then Why did Mcdonald’s get rid of Ronald McDonald’s? Well, read the article to find out.

Why Did the McDonald’s Company Stop Using Ronald McDonald?

There are multiple reasons why the fast-food company stopped using the fictional character as its mascot. Some of the reasons are legitimate, while some are just outright silly. Many fast-food companies have their own mascots that they have been using almost since their establishment. Even Ronald was there for more than 50 years, so what prompted McDonald’s to retire him? Well, here are the reasons.

Ronald McDonald Promoted Children to Eat Unhealthy Food

It is no secret that McDonald’s and other fast-food chains items are unhealthy to eat. They have played a major hand in America’s obesity crisis, where more than 1/3rd of the population has become obese. Many of them are children, who are extremely overweight from eating all these junk foods. Such unhealthy eating habits will arise many health complications for those kids as they get older. When it comes to Mcdonald’s, they have many combos and schemes to entice children. Ronald McDonald advertised and promoted these kids to eat these junk foods. This earned backlash from many doctors and other health experts, claiming that Ronald McDonald made kids eat unhealthy foods by enticing them.

Creepy Clown Sightings

Some miscreants placed a terrifying-looking clown in an abandoned parking lot in Wisconsin. Many TV news outlets and newspapers reported this incident. As soon as this issue became viral, such clowns began to appear in many countries like Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. There were also incidents where people dressed like clowns and then started scaring and harassing people in many countries. There was actually a horrifying incident where some man in a Clown costume chased some children with a knife. This killer clown trend made many fancy stores pull out clown costumes. After such incidents, McDonald’s decided to stop using Ronald and retired him.

What’s the History of Ronald McDonald?

There was a popular children’s show in the 60s called, “Bozo the Clown”. It was a much-loved TV show among children. Many sources tell that this TV show’s main character, Bozo, was the inspiration of Ronald McDonald. Willard Scott, the man who played Bozo the Clown, performed on 3 different TV spots as Ronald McDonald in 1963. He actually stated that McDonald’s approached him to create a character to promote children to eat at McDonald’s. He took inspiration from Bozo the Clown and made a new character called Ronald McDonald. But McDonald’s denies Willard Scott’s claims and states he wasn’t the creator of Ronald.

Once the McDonald’s ads featuring Ronald became famous, he became the fast-food chain brand’s front-runner. Almost all ads for McDonald’s food chain had featured him. Children fell in love with the character, and he became an instant hit. After seeing the success of Ronald’s character in America, Mcdonald’s started using him for advertising in many countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Thailand, Japan, China, etc.

Who Are Some People That Acted as Ronald McDonald?

As Ronald McDonald was a character, there were many people who played him over the years. They acted as the brand ambassador of McDonald’s and visited many places to promote the fast-food restaurant. People who play as Ronald, travel the world and visit many restaurants to surprise their customers, especially children. This was done as a marketing gimmick to make McDonald’s appear unique from its rivals like Burger King, Wendy’s, etc. Here are the people who played Ronald McDonald over the years.

George Voorhis

Ray Rayner

Bob Brandon

Squire Fridell

David Hussey

Bev Bergeron

Michael Polakovs

Viv Weekes

King Moody

Jack Doepke

Brad Lennon

These are the people that played Ronald McDonald character. Each of them played the character at different periods of time. They were paid quite some money for traveling to different places. They were paid close to $100,000 a year for doing more than 400 shows. Ronalds that appeared in commercials earned more than $300,000. But mostly their pay depends on satisfied is the McDonald’s company with their work.

How Popular Was Ronald McDonald?

People tend to forget how p[popular was Ronald, not only in the United States, but around the world. There was a time when almost no child was unaware of who Ronald was. The famous caption of Ronald, “the smile known around the world” has some truth in it. As per a survey, Ronald McDonald was only second to Santa Claus in terms of recognition of children in America. The survey also stated that more than 96% of school children in America know who the clown is. The character was at its peak in the 90s, when almost every country’s TV played McDonald’s ads depicting Ronald.

But after much backlash by health experts for enticing children to eat unhealthy food, in addition to the various creepy clown incidents that occurred around the world, his popularity started to fade. There were also many movies depicting killer clowns. Such movies and even books about serial killer clowns put the fear of clowns in many people’s minds. This fear of clowns is called coulrophobia., where both adults and children have irrational sections when they see a clown or are in the presence of clowns.

When Was the Last Commercial of McDonald’s That Featured Ronald?

McDonald’s stopped appearing in commercials from the year 2003. Instead, the fast-food chain launched its new marketing campaign called “I’m Lovin it!”. This new marketing campaign has become McDonald’s main slogan. As the love for clowns was replaced with fear for many children, it wasn’t feasible anymore to use Ronald. But despite the absence of Ronald, the burger chain is still very successful. With more than 40,000 of its restaurants having a presence in 120 countries, McDonald’s is the largest food chain in the world. This shows that its popularity is still the same even with Ronald McDonald promoting for them.

Conclusion

Ronald McDonald, the clown that had been the front-runner for McDonald’s is no more. There are multiple reasons why McDonald’s is not using him anymore for promoting its brand. But the main reason is because of the various killer clown figures that appeared in many countries across the world. It also didn’t help that there were dimwits dressing up in scary clown costumes and harassing people. These incidents were the main reason for McDonald’s not using Ronald anymore. There were even petitions from many health experts stating that Ronald was enticing children to eat unhealthy food.

The fear of clowns became natural with movies and books like “IT”. The idea of a killer clown became very famous in pop culture. It also didn’t help that the Infamous serial killer, Jon Wayne Gacy, was also known as “Pogo the Clown” because he performed as a clown in children’s hospitals and charitable events. So, to conclude, although Ronald McDonald’s was loved by many during his inception, there’s no love lost between the people and him anymore, and I’m one of those people.

FAQs -Why Did Mcdonald’s Get Rid of Ronald McDonald?

Why did the Mcdonald’s company stop using Ronald McDonald? Many killer clown figures appear in various parts of the world, in addition to idiots dressing as clowns and harassing people prompted McDonald’s to retire Ronald. When was the Ronald McDonald character created? Taking inspiration from “Bozo the Clown”, McDonald’s Introduced Ronald McDonald to the public in 1963. Will Ronald McDonald come back? Even though the fast-food company stopped using Ronald in commercials, he is still active on social media and at other events.