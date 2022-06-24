New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.

As of 2022, there are more than 4,700 Walmart stores in America. These stores are spread across various cities and towns of this country. Nearly 140 million people in America visit Walmart stores, this number is a lot compared to what other major retailers have. You can buy almost anything you want at Walmart, items like groceries, clothing, electronics, etc. are all available at its stores. With the growing number of people buying stuff at Walmart, it is only logical to think that they have multiple stores in the biggest city in America. But in reality, that is not the case.

So why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? It is not like the people in that city don’t care about discounts. Read this article to find out why the people of New York City are not in favor of buying stuff at affordable rates from Walmart stores.

Why Are There No Walmart Stores in New York City?

There is a literal ban on Walmart stores operating inside New York City. It is hard to believe that the most aggressive and expansionist Corporation in the world hasn’t been able to spread its tentacles to one of the largest cities in the world. There are many other major retailers that have a foothold inside the city, but not Walmart. There are multiple reasons why there are no Walmart stores in New York City. Whether it is the high-cost working space in New York City or the strong opposition from many sides of the city’s populace, all these reasons add up for Walmart not being able to enter the city.

Walmart has been trying to enter the city for many decades, but to no avail. The bad reputation that the company gained due to its unfair trade practices, and exploitation of labor, has made it nearly impossible for it to be accepted with open arms by the citizens of New York City. If you want a detailed view of the reasons for no Walmart stores in New York City, then continue reading.

Expensive Real Estate

It is not news that the cost of real estate in New York City is very high. You’ll need millions of dollars just to buy an apartment in a good locality of the city. Imagine what it will cost to establish a huge 180,000-square-foot supercenter. It is not a feasible business plan to buy such an expensive plot of land in the current times. It requires a whole lot of time, investment, and resources that Walmart needs to establish one of its stores in the city. As the financial capital of the world, buying real estate inside the city is highly expensive.

Bad Reputation of the Company

The antiques of Walmart are known by almost all the citizens of America. Their usage of underage labor and enabling behavior of elation of labor in Third World countries has earned it the reputation of a “Big Bad Corporation”. The company’s factories overseas have some of the harshest working conditions. There have been many controversies involving the company. This exploitative behavior of Walmart has made it an evil pariah for the populace of one of the most liberal cities in America. Even though Walmart has tried to correct and polish its image, the damage has already been done, and an opinion has already been formed. This opinion against it has become even more solidified after many reports of the company’s poor treatment of employees came to light.

Strong Opposition From Politicians and Unions

We all know that local politicians act as per the wishes of the majority of the city’s populace. The former mayor of the big apple, Bill de Blasio, has strongly opposed Walmart entering the city. Even the current mayor, Eris Adams also has seemingly no love lost for the corporation. Major unions like the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), etc. are all vehemently trying to not allow Walmart to put up its stores in the city. The local grocery shop owners fear that Walmart will hijack its customer base by implementing predatory pricing strategies, just like it did in all of its locations.

What Are Some Other Cities That Don’t Have Walmart Stores?

New York City isn’t the only city that doesn’t have Walmart stores. There are multiple cities that don’t allow Walmart to open its supercenters and grocery stores within its boundaries. The opposition to Walmart entering these cities is the same as for New York City. Here are the cities that don’t have Walmart Stores.

Detroit

San Francisco

Boston

Seattle

If you observe, all these cities are the liberal hotspots of this country. These cities and their populace are all for fair business practices, and good treatment of employees, which Walmart has failed to implement or provide. In case you wish to visit a Walmart store in one of these locations, then you are bound to be disappointed. The notorious anti-labor company’s associates get booed out of these cities in case there are any attempts by the retailer to establish one of its supercenters. Despite the retailer’s hying of all the jobs and cheap goods and food it will provide, People are still not changing their view about the company.

What Are Some Other Major Retailers That Have Stores in New York City?

Just because there are no Walmart stores in New York City, it doesn’t mean that other major retailers are facing the same fate as Walmart. Millions of people living in the city still want to buy good quality goods at affordable rates and to fulfill this need, there are multiple Big Box retailers conducting business in the city. Here are some other major retailers having stores in New York City.

Sears

Target

K-Mart

Best Buy

All these retailers have stores conducting business in the city. Target has successfully become a substitute for Walmart in the big apple. Although target has faced some similar controversies like Walmart, they are not as high profile. Target’s marketing strategies allowed it to escape the pothole that Walmart fell in. When people of New York and other cities want to get affordable products, they visit these retailer stores.

Does Walmart Deliver Goods to Residents in New York City From Outside the City?

Walmart is cunningly trying to overcome the problems it faces to open its stores in New York City by delivering items to the city residents from outside the city. To implement this strategy, the retailer is launching a dedicated delivery service by teaming up with Uber and other delivery startups. This scheme that Walmart launched is not only for New York City, but for nearly 100 cities all over America. This program’s main feature is to provide same-day delivery of its goods to residents living in New York City.

According to some insiders of the retail corporation, Walmart is trying to expand this program to all the cities where there are no stores of it. This strategy is a clever workaround to overcome the opposition of local unions and politicians.

Conclusion

It is astounding that the largest retailer in the world hasn’t even been able to put up a single store in New York City. As the capitalist powerhouse of the country and home to Wall Street, it is only logical to assume the presence of Walmart there. But that has not been the case for many decades. Even now, in 2022, there isn’t a single Walmart store in the big apple. The bad reputation that Walmart gained for its poor treatment of employees, exploitation of labor, etc. restricted it to enter the city.

Apart from public opposition to Walmart stores, the cost of real estate is highly expensive. This reason is even more applicable to Walmart, as they usually establish huge supercenters for most of its locations. As of now, there isn’t a road for Walmart’s entry into New York City directly.

FAQs – Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

