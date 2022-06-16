America is called the land of opportunity for a reason. Most of us believe that reasons are our freedoms, liberties, and potential to achieve success. Although they are a part of it, they aren’t the main reason. The main reason is because of the ease of doing business within our borders. The United States of America is not the beacon of democracy, but also capitalism. Using capitalistic strategies and implementing the free market system, this country has become the largest economy in the world. There are multiple corporations and multinational conglomerates that were found on this land. One of which is Lowe’s Companies, Inc. The home improvement retailer is one of many success stories of capitalism. But what is the history of Lowe’s? Who founded Lowe’s? Who’s the current owner of Lowe’s? These are some questions to which you’ll find answers in this article.

Lowe’s is the second-largest retail company that specializes in home improvement products and services, ranking just behind Home Depot. Lowe’s is also the 2nd largest hardware retail chain in the world. This shows how big of a company Lowe’s is. When you think of buying tools, construction equipment, paints, etc. The two main options that come to your mind are most probably Home Depot or Lowe’s, and there’s a reason for that. These two retailers provide all kinds of home improvement services and products at affordable rates for your common man. And they have also used various marketing strategies which basically made them household names across the whole country.

But in this article, we'll specifically talk about Lowe's. One may wonder how Lowe's has become such a profitable and successful company despite heavy competition in this business.

Who’s the Current Owner of Lowe’s?

As a publicly-traded company, Lowe’s is collectively owned by all of its shareholders. But if you are wondering who’s the largest stockholder of Lowe’s, then it’s The Vanguard Group, Inc. They have an 8.24% stake in the home improvement retailer. If you want to know, the current chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) then it is a man by the name of Marvin Ellison. He is the head of the entire company and has been since 2018 when he became a member of Lowe’s board of directors. He currently owns over 75,220 units of Lowe’s stock, which are worth nearly $38 million.

There are multiple stockholders of Lowe’s, with the largest holder of its stocks being The Vanguard Group, Inc. It owns 54,471,732 shares of the company. The Vanguard Group is a registered American investment advisor, with stocks in many companies around the world. But the general public or the individual people who buy stocks in Lowe’s have a 24% stake in the company. There are also many other financial institutions like Lowe’s that hold some percent of stocks of the home improvement retailer. The many financial institutions having a stake in Lowe’s only shows the credibility of the company’s growth and potential.

What Are Some Other Large Stockholders of Lowe’s?

As I’ve mentioned, there are many private financial institutions that own a significant amount of shares of the retail company. These institutions are mostly investment management and hedge fund companies that invest in many companies and capitalize on those companies’ growth. One of those companies is Lowe’s. There are many reasons why such institutions buy stock in Lowes, but the reason is that they must have identified the home improvement company’s growth. Here are the ten largest stockholders of Lowe’s.

Stockholder No.of Shares Owned Total stake in Lowes The Vanguard Group, Inc. 54,471,732 8.24% BlackRock Fund Advisors 29,566,864 4.47% SSgA Funds Management, Inc. 28,776,289 4.35% Fidelity Management & Research Co 20,963,896 3.17% JPMorgan Investment Management 13,860,061 2.10% Geode Capital Management LLC 11,094,789 1.68% Pershing Square Capital Management 10,207,306 1.54% Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC 8,969,970 1.36% Northern Trust Investments 8,226,625 1.24% Norges Bank Investment Management 6,775,117 1.02%

These are the ten various financial institutions and companies that own the largest stake in Lowe’s individually. Apart from these companies, there are other stockholders who don’t have as much stake as these ten companies and investment funds do. Most of these funds and companies are based on Wall Street, which tells you a lot about these stockholders. In fact, even you can become a stockholder in Lowes, currently, each share price of Lowe’s is $191.72. Obviously, this share price must have changed since this article was published.

What Is the History of Lowe’s?

Lowe’s was first established in 1921, by its founder, Lucius Smith Lowe’s. The first store of Lowe’s came to be in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and the store was actually named as North Wilkesboro hardware. The store back then mainly sold dry goods, horse tack, snuff, produce, groceries and other stuff. After Lucius died in 1940, his daughter inherited the store, who then sold it to her brother, James Lowe, in the same year. He then got his brother-in-law, Carl Buchan on board as a partner in 1943. Carl was a smart individual with a lot of ideas for the store. He anticipated that construction would increase at a rapid rate after the end of World War 2. So, under his management, the store heavily focused on hardware and construction materials.

He was right in that sense, as construction took off dramatically in America after the war ended. This made the store to achieve a lot of success, which promoted the partners to establish a second location in 1949, at Sparta, North Carolina. Carl then took complete ownership of the stores in 1952 and incorporated it as Lowe’s North Wilkesboro Hardware. Soon, the expansion of Lowe’s stores grew at a rapid pace, with 6 stores by 1955. The company then never looked back again, as more and more of its stores were established across the country.

When Car Buchanan died of a heart attack in 1961, his executive team, which included Leonard herring and Robert Strickland, took the company public the same year. It went public as Lowe’s Companies Incorporated. The company continued expanding, trying to rival its competitor Home Depot. It went on to become the 2nd largest home improvement retailer with more than 2000 stores in the country.

What Are Some Controversies That Lowe’s Faced?

Although Lowe’s has become a top company in America that is listed on the Fortune 500, it has its own share of controversies. There were many allegations against Lowe’s that have somewhat given it a bad reputation, but not as much as Walmart. Here are some of the controversies that Lowe’s has faced.

“All-American Muslim” Controversy

Lowe’s pulled off its advertisements from a TV show called All-Amercian Muslim, which depicts the daily lives of Muslims in the United States. Lowe’s took out those ads after receiving many complaints, from many sides of the conservative Christian communities, who are the largest customer base of Lowe’s. This caused the home improvement retailer to receive a lot of backlash from Muslim and Arab communities living in the states. Several celebrities and congress representatives have condemned Lowe’s for this action. But despite many requests, Lowe’s declined to change its decision.

Employee Payment System Lawsuit

Lowe’s also faced a cluster of class action lawsuits against it in 2002. Employees had sued Lowe’s for it pay practice system called the “variable rate overtime”. The system basically reduces the pay the more employees work overtime. This made employees not earn the pay for the work they put in. Though the lawsuit at first was small at the time, many employees also joined in the lawsuit, which turned it into a class action. Even Loss prevention managers filed lawsuits against Lowe’s because they were denied overtime pay. They were classified as exempt employees, and therefore not given pay for working overtime. These lawsuits were settled when Lowe’s had to pay $2.95 million in California and $6.2 million in Texas.

Conclusion

There are many companies that are owned by various financial institutions. These financial institutions invest a lot in the company by purchasing its stocks. Lowe’s is one such company where many investment companies and funds have a stake in it. The largest stockholder of the home improvement company is The Vanguard Group, an investment advisor company. As an investment company, Vanguard has a stake in many companies. It has an 8.24% stake in Lowe’s, owing more than 54 million shares in it.

There are other stockholders in Lowe’s like BlackRock funds, J.P Morgan, etc. We have all learned the power of banks and investment funds have during the 2008 financial crises. These private financial institutions only goal is to get more returns on their investments, even if’s at the expense of normal people. So, to conclude, you can also become the owner of Lowe’s by buying its stock.

FAQs – Who’s the Current Owner of Lowe’s?

