The Target store is a name that is mostly known by every other household in the USA. It is one of the top retail chains that has opened its stores in almost all the states of the U.S. The brand didn't reach this notch overnight. It has more than 100 years of history.

Who Owns Target?

Currently, the Target stores located across the USA are owned by the Target Corporation. However, it was known by the name Dayton-Hudson corporation until 2000. The company changed its name for rebranding purposes. As of now, it is running more than 1900 retail stores that are located in all 50 states of the USA. However, who owned the company previously? Where did it all start? How did it grow enormously? We will be answering all these questions. Read the article till the end to know them.

Where Did It All Start?

It all started when George Draper Dayton was born in 1857 in New York. He didn’t start a mega-retailer like Target right away, as it was not even a thing back then. Initially, he started a Dry Goods store in Minneapolis. Even though he was born in New York, he shifted to Minneapolis because he thought this place was more suitable to begin his venture. Back in New York, he worked in the banking sector. After shifting to Minneapolis, he worked in a Minneapolis Loan and Investment Company before opening the Dry Goods store. George Dayton was also conscious of helping the local community. Hence, he started the Dayton Foundation, aiming to improve the lives of the local community.

Evolution of Target Store

As I mentioned before, the founder initially sold only Dry Goods. It was a great success as numerous people began visiting the store. Until then, the company was called Dayton Dry Goods Company. However, after the year 1911, it was changed to The Dayton Company to simplify the name. People began calling the stores Dayton’s Department Store. It was all going well until the workers in the railroad industry called for a strike. This, in turn, stalled all the passenger and goods trains.

Bold Steps

As Trains were immobile, the store didn’t receive any goods. Many customers went out empty-handed after visiting the Dayton’s Department store. This is when George Dayton decided to try something that only a few retailers would do. He shifted his focus towards planes to reactivate the supply chain of his store. George invested in two planes of the company named Curtiss Northwest Airplane. Those planes flew from New York to Minnesota, carrying 400 pounds (ca. 181 kg) of goods. Those planes made history by completing the longest commercial flight at that point in time. This was a big thing. In order to mark this remarkable achievement, a parade was held in order to celebrate it. The public image of the company rose high after this attempt.

Death of George Draper Dayton

George D. Draper achieved great feats throughout his life. However, during the later years of his life, he was diagnosed with cancer. He finally lost his battle when he was 80 years old. When he was alive, he began several foundations to help people. The current Target Foundation was also one among them. After his demise, his son took over the responsibilities of his father. He followed in his father’s footsteps and continued to contribute to society. As a part of his Philanthropic work, George N. Dayton gave back 5% of the store’s pretax profits.

Expansion of Store

Just like his father, his son George N. Dayton continued the success journey of the store. In the year 1950, he witnessed his last day. The ownership of the company was passed down to his son, Donald C. Dayton. However, the other grandchildren of George D. Dayton assumed other leadership positions in the company. Those grandchildren are George II, Wallace, Kenneth, Bruce, Donald, and Douglas. The new faces of the company began redefining the stores. In the year 1951, they added a new called to the store called Interiors. It was a section dedicated to selling fabrics, pieces of furniture, and other Home accessories. We call it Target Commercial Interiors today.

In 1954, the company came up with a plan to expand its store. The first place they selected for the expansion was Rochester. Later, It opened its first store in the first mall in the country. The Southdale Mall housed different stores in one building. Following the success of the first mall, the Dayton Company decided to start more malls in Minneapolis.

The Birth Of Target Store

In the year 1960, the company opened a new department in its store. It was a floral department that had a flower collection from around the world. This was an attempt made by the company to provide more to its customers. It didn’t stop here. Later it decided to become a mass retailer. The industry experts rattled the company about this decision. They feared that by becoming a mass retailer, the company would lose the dominant position it has as a department store. The main motive of the company behind this idea was to sell the goods at a discounted price. Despite all the warnings, the company decided to execute its plan to become a mass retailer.

The company opened a store that had around 75 departments in the year 1961. That was huge. It had so much to offer, starting from fashion to household goods, it had a large collection. They implemented the concept of having wide aisles and quick checkout features. Furthermore, they also built large parking lots. After one year, the company launched the logo of the store and named the company “Target”. The company’s Direction of Publicity, Stewart K. Widdess, was the one who came up with the name and logo. Mr. Stewart thought that the logo of the company aptly symbolized the message of the company. The logo emphasized the goal of a person aiming to hit the bullseye, which in turn insinuated that the shop is the go-to place for shoppers. On the 1st of May 1962, the first Target store was officially opened in Roseville, Minnesota.

Sudden Growth

The first Target store was a banger. Due to the discounted prices along with good quality, people flocked to the store. This gave them the confidence to open alike stores outside Minnesota. The next place the company choose outside Minnesota was the city of Denver, located in Colorado. Additionally, they opened a distribution center in Fridley, Minnesota. Due to unprecedented growth, the company went through a lot of changes. Donald Dayton assumed the position of chairman of the board. The company branched off into five divisions that would function independently. The five branches are Dayton’s Department stores, Target Stores, B. Dalton Booksellers, Dayton Jewelers, and Dayton Developmental Company.

Dayton-Hudson Corporation

In the year 1969, the company witnessed another big change. It joined hands with a Detroit -based company called J.L Hudson. After the merger, the company was called The Dayton-Hudson Corporation. As a result of the merger, the company entered the list of the top 15 largest retailers in the country. Even after becoming one of the largest retailers, the company followed its tradition of offering back to the company. In the year 1973, it hosted a program to help the differently-abled and senior guests. The program was called the Holiday Helpers.

Retirement of Daytons

During the later part of the 1970s, a significant change took place in the leadership of the Corporation. Wallace, Douglas, and Donald retired in the year 1978. The last two members of Dayton’s family, Bruce B. Dayton, and Kenneth N. Dayton also retired in the year 1983. This marked the end of direct ownership the Daytons had over the corporation.

The Birth Of Target Corporation

Earlier I told you the corporation was divided into five divisions, among them, Target became the leading revenue generator for the corporation. As a result, the corporation shifted its focus towards Target. They began expanding the Target stores in the southeastern region of the country. In the year 1989, it opened around 30 target stores in the states such as Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Later in the year 1993, Target set a record by opening around 11 stores in a single day in Chicago.

When the Dayton-Hudson corporation entered the new millennium, the corporation decided to change its name. It was renamed The Target Corporation. This helped customers in relating the ownership of stores by the corporation. By the year 2001, the Target stores were present in around 47 states of the USA.

Who Is the Current CEO of the Target Corporation

The current CEO of the Target Corporation is Brian Cornell, who assumed office in the year 2014. Later, he assumed the chairman of the board position. He was mainly hired because he had a long experience working with retailers. He was previously the CEO of PepsiCo America Foods, Michael’s, and Sam’s Club. However, he started his journey as the CEO of Safeway.

