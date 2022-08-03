When you have a baby to take care of, you need plenty of supplies to take proper care. One of the most important things any baby needs is diapers. Without them, you will suffer a lot, and I am telling this from experience. That is why diapers remain the most sold baby products in the world. Almost every retailer and store sells diapers, as it is an essential product. There are also many brands of diapers that vary in quality, price, etc. One of the famous diaper brands is Member’s Mark. You can find them in all Sam’s Club stores and also on its website. Many people buy Member’s Mark diapers at this Walmart subsidiary company’s stores every day. If you are wondering who makes those diapers, you are in the right place to find out. So, who manufactures Member’s Mark diapers? Read the article to find out.

Who Manufactures Member’s Mark Diapers for Sam’s Club?

Paragon Trade is the company that manufactures the Member’s Mark diapers for Sam’s Club. They are known for making quality premium and economical infant disposable diapers in addition to many other similar products. The company also makes training pants, feminine care products, and adult incontinence products. Paragon Trade is a big company that markets and sells its products worldwide. There are many people that buy those diapers. Sam’s Cub formed a partnership to make Member Mark’s diapers. These diapers are not only economically affordable, but they are also of good quality.

As an initiative to get products that are manufactured in the United States, Walmart is investing hundreds of billions of dollars. The Member’s Mark diapers are entirely made in America and are not imported from China or other countries. This is a positive sign toward becoming less dependent on third-world countries to make our products. Not only will this create jobs, but also rise the economic living standards of our citizens. In fact, this initiative has helped raise more than 800,000 jobs in America.

How Much Do Member’s Mark Diapers Cost?

The price range of Member Mark’s diapers is $15 to $35. You can get a pack of 108 premium Member’s Mark diapers for just $15.98. This is the rate that is shown on Sam’s Club’s website. If you compare the prices of this brand’s diapers with other famous brands like Pampers or Huggies, you will find Member’s Mark diapers cost less. Even though they cost less, many people have reviewed that they are of good quality without causing any kind of leakage. So, if you are looking for good quality diapers at affordable prices, then just buy Member’s Mark brand diapers.

What is the Quality of Member’s Mark Diapers?

Generally, when the price of a product’s brand is lower than other brands, most will be skeptical about its quality. If you are having doubts about Member’s Mark diapers quality, then I assure you that there’s no need to be skeptical about them. Many people have purchased them and have given positive reviews about those diapers. In case you visit the Sam’s Club website and see the reviews and ratings given by customers for this brand’s diapers, you will notice most of them be positive. Almost 80% of the rating are either a 5-star rating or a 4-star rating. So, you can come to the conclusion that they are of good quality.

The comfort and durability of the Member’s Mark diapers are highly praised by the people who bought them. One of the most important aspects of a diaper is its effectiveness. This brand’s diapers have no problem with effectiveness. As I have mentioned, people who put on these diapers on their basis have seldom complained about their effectiveness. These people reviewed that there is no leakage when babies defecate or urinate in these diapers.

Are the Member’s Mark Diapers Exclusively Sold at Sam’s Club Stores?

Yes, the Member’s Mark diapers are only exclusive to Sam’s Club. You can’t purchase this brand of diapers from anywhere else. We all know that Sam’s Club is a warehouse retail company which is owned by Walmart corporation. While you visit Walmart stores to buy products at a low cost, you go to Sam’s Club stores to buy production bulk at a low cost. Diapers are something that you constantly need when tending to a baby. So, when you buy those diapers in bulk, you will have saved a lot of money rather than buying them individually.

That is why people who buy Member’s Mark diapers, purchase them in bulk quantities. Not only will this save you money, but also saves the hassle and time of constantly going to a store to buy them. Of course, there is also the option of ordering them online, without ever needing of going to Sam’s club store to purchase them.

What Are the Types of Member’s Mark Diapers?

Member’s Mark is just a brand, there are plenty of diaper types suited for various needs. You have to select whichever kind you wish to purchase that is best for your baby. As I have said before, the cost varies for each kind of diaper, but the price range is between $15 to $35 for all of them. Take note that Member’s Mark not only sells baby diapers, but also adult diapers for both men and women. Here are the types of Member’s Mark diapers which are available at Sam’s club stores.

Premium baby diapers for both boys and girls.

Unisex baby diapers

Unisex adult diapers

Men’s adult diapers in different sizes

Women’s adult diapers in different sizes

These are the diaper types of the Member’s Mark brand that you can purchase at both Sam’s Club in-store and online shopping platforms. The cost of these diapers depends on the pack and the size. But you can expect all these types to cost between $15 and $35. Keep in mind that some of Sam’s Club stores may not have availability for some of the diaper types which I listed.

What Are the Features of Member’s Mark Premium Diapers?

When buying diapers, you need to thoroughly check its feature as it concerns the welfare of your baby. Although Member’s mark diapers may be more affordable than other brands, they may not be suitable for your baby. Here are the features of premium Member’s Mark diapers.

These diapers have nearly 12 hours of leakage protection.

The design and material used for making these diapers are both soft and comfortable for babies.

Member’s Mark diapers have ultrasoft max liner.

This brand’s diapers come in various sizes and fit babies perfectly.

To prevent sagging of the diapers, Member’s Mark installed Fit grip tabs on them.

These are some of the features of the Member’s Mark diapers. All these are good features that help keep your baby both comfortable and safe when doing the deed. In case you are still doubtful about using them, you can always talk to other people who bought them for their babies and ask what they think.

What Are Other Diaper Brands That Are Available at Sam’s Club Stores?

There are other diaper brands that are available at Sam’s Club stores. If you don’t prefer Member’s Mark Brand and opt for a more mainstream one, then you have many other options to choose from. Here are some other diaper brands which are available at Sam’s Club.

Luvs

Seventh Generation

Alder Creek

Parasol

Huggies

Depend

Pampers

These are the brands that are available at most Sam’s Club stores. You can visit your local Sam’s Club and see most of these diaper brands stocked in the baby section. All these brands have different prices on their diapers. Some cost more, while others cost less. It all depends on how much you are willing to spend. Take note that some of these brands which I listed may not be available at a few of Sam’s Club Locations.

Conclusion

The Sam’s Club Member’s Mark diapers are manufactured by the Paragon Trade Company. The company specializes in making various baby sanitary products. They also make feminine care products, paper towels, starting pants, and many other items. The Member’s Mark diapers are exclusively sold by Sam’s Club and come in the price range of $15 to $3, depending on the type of diaper. Member’s Mark diapers are of good quality and, at the same time, more affordable than other brands. Apart from Member’s Mark, many other diaper brands are available at both Sam’s Club stores and on its online shopping platforms.

