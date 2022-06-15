Whenever construction or renovation works of houses start, Home Depot is the place everyone visits. It has everything needed which construction, right from the tools to the construction services. It also provides sheets of wood used for different purposes in our houses. They can be used on the wall, shelves, tiles, and for other purposes.

Have you ever checked out the Home Depot’s flooring aisle? If yes, then you must have noticed several wooden sheets under the name Lifeproof flooring. If not, then this is the article for you to know all the information related to the Lifeproof Flooring. Such as the manufacturers of the brand, retailers which sell them, pros and cons of using them. So, let’s start.

What Is Lifeproof Flooring?

Lifeproof Flooring is a brand that makes sheet vinyl flooring. Sheet Vinyl flooring is flexible and can be used for flooring and carpeting in the house. It is generally a continuous, large sheet of vinyl. It is different from the tiles, which are not flexible and are rigid in nature. These are used in most of the constructions and are very useful as they are waterproof, easy to adjust according to the size of the room, durable, and affordable. But, manufacturing and using these are not so environmentally friendly. Even disposing of them is quite hard.

Can You Find Lifeproof Flooring at Home Depot?

Yes, it is sold at the Home Depot store under the flooring aisle. Lifeproof Flooring is the home brand of the Home Depot store. Lifeproof Flooring is sold in various types in it. They are categorized under the Vinyl flooring, carpet, wood flooring, tile, bamboo flooring, and laminate flooring. Customers can also find their choice of vinyl flooring by selecting from the various features that Home Depot is providing.

Who Manufactures Lifeproof Flooring for the Home Depot?

The Home Depot’s exclusive brand of sheet flooring which is Lifeproof flooring is manufactured by Halstead New England. Halstead is a part of HMTX Industries, which is a global manufacturer of construction-related services. Halstead is one of the top manufacturers of flooring used in construction. The company Halstead is a United States-based company and its flooring is made in China. The other products manufactured by Halstead are Click-lock, Grip strips, Wall plank, and Vanity tops. However, they don’t manufacture individual planks, but their flooring is a continuous sheet that has to be adjusted according to the size of the room.

Where Is Lifeproof Flooring Sold?

Lifeproof Flooring is exclusively sold at the Home Depot store. It is the home brand of the retailer. All the products of Lifeproof Flooring are found in the Home Depot catalog. They don’t manufacture them. The Lifeproof Flooring is manufactured by Halstead, as mentioned above.

Quality of Lifeproof Flooring

The Lifeproof flooring bought from Home Depot provides a Lifetime warranty on their flooring products. And the commercial products are provided with a 5-year warranty. This makes it a durable product and is good for its price, even if it is on the costlier side. They have a large catalog of styles with different features.

It is also thick considering other flooring sheets. Even the installation is an easy process which can be done by yourself or a professional can be hired. These Vinyl sheets go well with any type of flooring such as concrete, wood, vinyl, and tile. The flooring surface is water-resistant and has antimicrobial properties. It is stain-resistant and also scratch-proof. When compared to any other vinyl floorings this is more resistant to skid.

Types of Home Depot Lifeproof Flooring

Vinyl flooring Tile flooring Carpet flooring Bamboo flooring Wood flooring Laminate flooring

Some Trends in Lifeproof Design

Here are some latest trends available in the Home Depot Lifeproof flooring

Wood-look flooring Stone-look flooring Marble-look flooring Concrete-look flooring Textured carpet Patterned carpet Berber carpet Patterned Resilient flooring

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Lifeproof Flooring?

Every product/ item has its own pros and cons. It would be wrong if only one of them is discussed. So here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of Lifeproof Flooring.

Pros

It comes along with underlayment and need not be provided additionally. It has hundreds of styles and patterns available in the Home Depot store. The flooring is radiant to the heat and hot weather conditions. It comes in thin sheets and is lightweight. It is easy to install by yourself or help can be taken professionally, that too at a low cost. Minimum maintenance is required. This flooring is certified in low volatile organic compounds. Home Depot flooring has a great warranty policy. Affordable compared to others in the retail market.

Cons

The manufacturing, usage, and disposal of this flooring are not so environmentally friendly. Its commercial warranty is not as good as the flooring warranty. If a sheet breaks, then the whole sheet goes useless. The Home Depot flooring is only good for indoor use. Not great for resale. The warranty is only for the first buyers. It is easy to install, but has some serious damage issues during installation. Better options can be found in the flooring industry under different brands. Individual sheets are not available, only large continuous sheets are manufactured which have to be purchased and cut according to your need.

What Is a Lifeproof Flooring Product Made of?

The Home Depot Lifeproof flooring is made of a rigid core product called ISOCORE. It has multiple layers of LVT (luxury vinyl tile) which is high in quality. Halstead makes them with the above material, which is considered closed-cell waterproof foam. It is also provided with underlayment which is not present in most of the flooring available in the market. That underlayment is 1 mm thick, and made of High-Density Polyethylene. It comes with a pad which helps in lowering the noise.

This product also has a thick ceramic bead wear layer. Additionally, the water layer is made of urethane of 8 mm thickness. The underlayment provided has a high-quality design which makes it stick without using any glue. If at all glue is used to stick the flooring, then the warranty is nullified.

Who Are Some Biggest Competitors to Lifeproof Flooring?

Home Depot has a big list of competitors when it comes to the Lifeproof flooring. There are also some of the best in the construction industry. I am listing them below.

Shaw (Luxury product)

Armstrong (Costly but high quality)

Proximity Mills (better warranty policies)

Newton Vinyl Flooring (Affordable but has premium finish)

Doma (stylish and bold)

NuCore (Same features as Lifeproof Flooring)

Conclusion

The Lifeproof Flooring is the home brand of the Home Depot which is exclusively available in their stores only. They are manufactured by an American company named Halstead. Although the company is based in the United States, they are made in China. Most of the flooring available at Home Depot has a lifetime warranty, but the commercial products have only a 5-year warranty.

Underlayment is included with the flooring and no glue should be used to stick it. It can be used on any type of flooring. It is heat radiant, stain-resistant, scratch-resistant, and water-resistant. This is also lightweight with a low thickness. Individual sheets are not available, only large continuous sheets are manufactured which have to be purchased and cut according to your need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who Manufactures The Home Depot’s Life proof flooring? Halstead is a part of HMTX Industries, which is an American company, that is the manufacturer of Life proof flooring. It is the home brand of the Home Depot. Can I use the Lifeproof Flooring on a concrete surface outside my house? No, this life-proof flooring cannot be used outdoors. But it can be used in any indoor structures on any kind of floors such as concrete, wood, vinyl, and tiles. What is the warranty policy of the Home Depot Lifeproof flooring? Most of the flooring has a lifetime warranty. However, the commercial construction flooring has only a 5-year warranty plan. What are the features of the Home Depot Lifeproof flooring? Some major features of the Home Depot Lifeproof flooring are scratch-resistant, waterproof, slip-resistant, stain-resistant, water-resistant bamboo, and scratch-resistant laminate.