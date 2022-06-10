Walmart is one of the big box retailers in the world, which provides services by selling various products including automotive parts and accessories. EverStart is an automotive battery brand under Walmart in the United States. This manufactures battery-related accessories such as post cables, terminal brushes, etc. Walmart provides these automotive services through the Auto Care Centers, which are located at their stores.

EverStart car batteries are one of the most well-known in the United States, everyone has some common doubts regarding this brand, such as the manufacturers of these batteries, cost of these brand batteries, and related questions.

I have done some researched and assembled some information related to Walmart’s EverStart batteries in the following article.

What Are EverStart Batteries?

EverStart batteries are a popular brand and affordable battery available in the United States. The batteries of this brand are mostly used in a variety of automotive, marines, and off-road appliances. These EverStart batteries became popular after Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, started marketing and promoting them. Walmart sells these EverStart batteries. EverStart is a home brand of Walmart, and they sell these batteries through their offline stores and official website.

Who Manufactures EverStart Batteries?

EverStart batteries are manufactured by a company named Johnson Controls. Johnson Controls is the exclusive manufacturer of these batteries sold in Walmart. They are also one of the world’s major battery manufacturers. The car batteries manufactured by this company are high quality, low in maintenance, and very affordable.

Where Are The EverStart Batteries Manufactured?

EverStart batteries are made by Johnson Controls International. It is an American-Irish domiciled multinational company. Its headquarters are located in Cork, Ireland.

However, the primary locations where EverStart batteries are manufactured are the United States, South Korea, and Canada. These are the 3 locations from where Walmart gets these EverStart batteries.

Types Of Batteries Of EverStart

There are different types of batteries in EverStart from which customers can choose the battery that is apt for their vehicle.

Automotive Batteries Tractor and Lawn Mower batteries Marine batteries for boats Vehicle batteries for cars, mortar cycles Power sport batteries

Review of EverStart Batteries

Most of the time, EverStart batteries are ranked at the top of the charts in car batteries. They are one of the car batteries which come for a low price when compared to other automotive batteries. EverStart is also manufactured at top quality, gaining the trust of its customers for its safety and 100% satisfaction. Furthermore, they also provide a manufacturer’s warranty.

The following are some parameters by which the quality of EverStart batteries can be measured in the market

Price

EverStart is available at the most affordable price compared to many other car battery brands in the Automotive industry. The average cost of an EverStart battery can be from $50 to $130 based on the model and the size of the battery.

Warranty

EverStart car batteries come with an inclusive manufacturer’s warranty while purchasing. For example, an EverStart Maxx battery purchased at any Walmart has three years of replacement policy. That means if the batteries get any damage or repair that occurred in these 3 years, Walmart replaces those batteries with new ones at zero extra charges. But, the replaced batteries won’t be given this advantage.

Additionally, these batteries can be returned up to 90 days after the purchase, provided customers bring a valid receipt.

Design

The EverStart batteries are manufactured with the latest design and technology, which helps them last longer with high quality. This design also helps the customers with easy installation. Once the battery is installed, it had minimal maintenance with no human assistance required.

Durability

These EverStart batteries have a long life of 4 to 5 years. They need proper care and minimal maintenance. It is necessary for them to be charged whenever needed. The durability also depends on the factor of how and how much they are used. The poor maintenance and heavy usage may wear off the battery and decrease its productivity over time. Also, the temperature also plays a key role in the working of these batteries. Too much cool temperature can affect the work of these batteries.

What Are AGM Batteries?

Absorbed Glass Mat batteries (AGM) are also called Gel Batteries. This is a kind of car battery particularly designed for 2 major roles. Those are

Giving powerful bursts of starting electricity operating electronics for a long duration

These batteries have valves that regulate the amount of oxygen and hydrogen allowed to escape during charging them. They come under a wide range of batteries which are VRLA batteries. VRLA means Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid batteries. These are generally used for storing power for a longer duration. These batteries can run for machinery which uses power for longer hours.

Does EverStart Make AGM Batteries?

Yes, EverStart has AGM batteries specially manufactured to handle powering a wide range of machinery. They are also designed to last for a longer time. They are a specific kind of lead-acid batteries having low internal resistance. These have high current capabilities. Walmart provides 2 popular EverStart AGM batteries, namely EverStart Plus and EverStart Maxx. These batteries are popular with their customers.

EverStart Maxx Lead Acid Automotive Battery, Group Size 51R, costs up to $149.84.

EverStart Plus Lead Acid Automotive Battery, Group Size 24F, costs up to $88.76.

What Kind of Maintenance Does EverStart Require?

Most automotive batteries are low in maintenance, and they have never been truly maintenance-free. As distilled water has to be filled/ changed in the batteries. Likewise, EverStart batteries also need maintenance as the fluid has to be filled or changed whenever needed. That way, the batteries are charged. But, EverStart batteries are considered to have low maintenance compared to others in the industry. They can work without any human assistance for a longer time.

However, some EverStart batteries are truly manufactured maintenance-free.

What Is the Cost of EverStart Batteries?

Based on Walmart’s current pricing, EverStart battery costs range from $30 to $150. The price may differ based on the model, speed, type, and group size of the battery. I am listing some EverStart battery prices below for you

EverStart Maxx Lead Acid Automotive Battery, Group Size 51R at $149.84

Lead Acid Marine & RV Deep Cycle Battery, Group Size 27DC, at $93.76

EverStart Value Lead Acid Automotive Battery, group size 26, at $54.88

EverStart Maxx Lead Acid Automotive Battery, Group Size 65 N, costs $119.84

Lead Acid Lawn & Garden Battery, group size U1P-7 12 Volts, at $29.87

EverStart Plus Lead Acid Automotive Battery, Group Size 65, at $88.76

How long do EverStart batteries last?

EverStart batteries are long-lasting than any other batteries available in the automotive industry. One can measure the life of a battery based on the warranty period offered on them. EverStart has a decent Warranty policy. They can last longer, up to 1 to 3 years, based on the type and size of the battery. Some EverStart batteries are provided with a warranty of 4 to 5 years.

What Are Johnson Controls?

Johnson’s Control is an American-Irish domiciled multinational company based in Cork, Ireland. It manufactures security, Fire, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment for buildings. This company is a merger of the American company Johnson Controls and is the world’s largest recycler of conventional vehicle batteries, and is planning to continue to improve recycling rates.

Name Some Other Brands That Sell Batteries Manufactured by Johnson Controls

EverStart is not the only brand that Johnson Control produces. They manufacture batteries for various other battery brands in the automotive industry. All the brands under Johnson Controls may not be using their batteries in the Automotive industry only, they are used for different purposes in many ways. Some other types and brands manufactured by Johnson Controls are as follows

Bosch DieHard Heliar Optima Varta AC Delco Delkor Duralast LTH MAC

Conclusion

EverStart is a home brand for Walmart. They are manufactured by a multinational conglomerate named Johnson Controls. EverStart batteries can be purchased from any offline Walmart store, and are also available on their official website. They can also be purchased from Amazon. They are manufactured in a way that customers can use them easily and are very affordable. These batteries have very low maintenance. They can also be used for a longer duration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who makes car batteries for Walmart? Johnson Controls is the company that manufactures batteries for the home brand of Walmart, which is EverStart. Can I return EverStart car batteries to Walmart? Yes, Walmart accepts returns of car batteries within 90 days from the date of purchase, and customers are expected to bring along the original purchase receipt. What are AGM Batteries? The full form of AGM is Absorbed Glass Mat battery, which is manufactured for giving powerful bursts of starting electricity and operating electronics for a longer duration. What is the cost of an EverStart Maxx Lead Acid Automotive Battery? An EverStart Maxx Lead Acid Automotive Battery of Group Size 151R costs around $129.76 on the official Walmart website.