Different types of people visit Home Depot stores. You have people who are involved in DIY projects and professionals who are working on construction projects who depend on Home Depot. In addition to them, the common people also buy equipment during renovation and other instances. If you have been buying different power tools from Home Depot, you will be familiar with the brand Ridgid. After seeing the brand, certain questions will arise in your mind. For example, who makes Ridgid Tools? Is it a house brand of Home Depot? Is a third party supplying it to Home Depot? Well, I have done some research and have answers to your question related to the brand Ridgid. Continue reading to know more.

The power tools that are sold in the Home Depot stores are manufactured by an industry called TechTronic Industries. Currently, Emerson Electric is the parent company that owns the TechTronic industries. Emerson Electric is nearly 100 years old and was founded in the year 1923. The birthplace of this company is the state of Ohio. Emerson Electric company is American-owned, yet the Ridgid tools are mostly made in China. Currently, you can buy them in two places only. They are Home Depot and Ridgid.com. I will elucidate further about the Ridgid Tools sold at Home Depot in this article. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding.

Is Ridgid a House Brand of Home Depot?

The exclusive sale of the Ridgid tools at the Home Depot stores may kindle the thought that it is a Home Depot brand. However, Ridgid is not a brand of Home Depot. In fact, Home Depot sells exclusively sells products belonging to other brands as well. For example, the products of the Ryobi brand can be found only at Home Depot stores. The exclusive sale is due to the agreement that Home Depot has made with the respective brands. According to the agreement, the products of that brand can be sold only at Home Depot stores. Online, one can visit the website of the third-party brand.

Many people consider Techtronic Industries as the owner because they are the ones who are manufacturing the tools. However, the industry is a subsidiary of a Missouri-based company called Emerson Electric. This parent company currently is the employer of around 83,500 employees. The population of the employees comprises people who work in more than 200 manufacturing locations that belong to Emerson Electric. Hence, the parent company of Techtronic industries is the owner of Ridgid tools, exclusively sold at Home Depot.

The Ridge Tool Company, which is located in Elyria in the state of Ohio, is the one manufacturing the Ridgid tools. However, the USA isn’t the only place where they are made. A significant contribution to production comes from China as well. The Ridge Tool Company first began in the year 1920 in the state of Ohio. Power tools aren’t the only manufacturing product of the company. Additionally, it manufactures various other products, such as tools required for HVAC, pipe fitting, and electricals.

The Ridgid tools have made a name for themselves in the market. Their brand is specifically famous for the sale of distinctive red pipe wrenches. However, Ridgid is not limited to one product. Emerson Electric manufactures over three hundred types of tools. The people who have bought the Ridgid tools have given positive reviews. The customers are impressed by the design and durability of the tools. At the same time, there are complaints as well. Well, the people expect a greater diversity in Ridgid’s cordless power tool section. The diversity is less when compared to the competitors of Ridgid.

Speaking of price, most customers find it satisfying. Due to the reasonable prices, people who have different budgets buy the Ridgid tools. Another interesting feature of Ridgid is the lifetime warranty it offers. The warranty includes fee service, free part replacement, and free battery replacement for a lifetime. However, you have to register the tools in order to get this warranty. Initially, Home Depot will provide a warranty when you buy. After the expiration of the Home Depot warranty, you have to apply for the Ridgid tools lifetime warranty.

Are Ridgid and Ryobi the Same Company?

Both the tools are exclusively sold in Home Depot Stores. As a result, many people consider both to be the same company. However, both of them are not the same company. This is despite the fact that the tools of both companies are manufactured in the same industries. Yup, TTI (Techtronic Industries) is the industry that manufactures the tools of both Ridgid and Ryobi. You should keep in mind that the same industry is also the manufacturer of tools belonging to the Milwaukee brand. But at last, the owner of the Ridgid is Emerson Electric company.

Going by the reviews given by the customers online, I am convinced to think that Ridgid tools are indeed worth buying. However, along with positive comments, people have given some feedback as well. One of the main feedback that should be taken into account is the diversity of a product. Many people think of buying Ridgid tools for a competitive price. However, they get disappointed once they get to know that they don’t have many choices.

I don’t know what is stopping Ridgid from taking action. Be it any company, it is important to understand the customer’s problem. Along with understanding, a company should also show its customer how they are trying to deal with the issue. So far, Ridgid hasn’t done that. I hope it does it in the future.

15 Amp Corded 12-inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw

Due to the quality and design, certain products have become the favorites of the people. Those products are sold more and quickly in Home Depot stores. They are a 15 Amp 10-inch Table Saw with Folding Stand and a 15 Amp Corded 12-inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw. The price of the former is around $349 while the cost of the latter Ridgid tool is around $399. Customers are more satisfied with this product.

Ridgid makes a wide range of tools. Primarily, the tools made by Ridgid can be classified into powered and manual tools. These tools are used in different types of projects. I will list some tools that Ridgid makes. You can take a look at them below. They are,

Wrenches

Sanders

Grinders

Drills

Saws and many more.

Among the tools made by Ridgid, the power tool combo kits are the most famous.

If you are planning to buy Ridgid tools from a physical store, the Home Depot store is the only place where you will find Ridgid tools. In case, if you want to order the Ridgid tools online, you have two online platforms. They are HomeDepot.com and Ridgid.com. If you need to buy the tools for a cheaper price using discounts, you should buy them from the Home Depot stores. Home Depot is known for offering amazing deals and discounts on the products it sells. More than everything, you get a low price guarantee from Home Depot. This allows you to price match at Home Depot if you are able to find the price of the Ridgid tool for a cheaper price at other stores or e-commerce websites.

Home Depot has made a good decision by choosing a worthy supplier. When it comes to power tools, many of the customers who visit Home Depot pick Ridgid tools. The reasons for this are two. One is the superior design and the long-lasting quality of the tools. More than everything, Ridgid has shown consistency in the quality of its tools. Due to the agreement between Ridgid and Home Depot, you cannot buy the Ridgid tools anywhere other than Home Depot in-stores. This has increased the probability Ridgid tool fans buy it from the physical Home Depot stores.

