Lowe’s is a home improvement retailer in the United States. It is famous for home Improvement supplies, including construction material & supplies, DIY supplies, hardware tools, etc. Lowe’s is the second-largest hardware chain in the world.

Among the different brands at Lowe’s Kobalt is one of the best-selling products in their store. Kobalt is a brand that manufactures tools and related supplies. Compared to other tools available in Lowe’s stores, Kobalt tools are affordable and are less expensive.

Many readers are still wondering who is the owner of Kobalt tools and where are they made. This is the perfect article for you to get an idea about all the information related to Kobalt tools.

Kobalt tools are a chain of hand tools, electric tools, Power tools, and tool storage products. It is owned by Lowe’s company, which is an American home improvement retailer. Lowe’s along with their manufacturing partner J.H. Williams launched Kobalt in 1998. These tools are well known for their affordable prices compared to many brands in the store.

Kobalt is a tool company that provides a wide range of tools for daily use. They are divided into power tools, hand tools, air tools, storage & garage, and outdoor power tools. Furthermore, I am listing some tools under the above-mentioned categories.

Kobalt Air Tools-Air grinders, Air compressors, Pneumatic tools, Impact wrenches Power tools-Routers, Saws, Batteries and accessories, Impact Wrenches, Sanders, and Drillers and drivers Kobalt Hand Tools-Sockets, Wrenches, Screwdrivers, Pliers, Torque Wrenches, Utility Knives, and Hammers. Tool Storage and Garage Organization-Tool boxes, tool chests, utility shelves, Truck Tool Boxes, and workbenches. Kobalt Outdoor Power Equipment-Cordless tools like lawnmowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, String Trimmers, and sprayers.

Most of the Kobalt tools have one of the best craftsmanship in their tools. This arises the most common doubt almost all consumers have. Well, the answer is right below.

Some Kobalt hand tools are manufactured in the United States. Whereas, electric tools and others are made in China and Taiwan. They are manufactured by some third-party companies and are supplied to Lowe’s. Great Neck, JS products, and Chervon are some of those third-party companies. Chervon is one of the largest power tool manufacturers in the world. Although, the tools made in China are of less quality when set by the side of tools made in Germany and Taiwan.

Kobalt is the house brand of Lowe’s company. It is a private brand that is manufactured, and sold by Lowe’s and is owned by Lowe’s retailer. Lowe’s started Kobalt in 1998. Initially, Kobalt was a house brand for an Australian company named Masters home improvement. This used to be a joint venture with Lowe’s prior to its closing.

However, Kobalt has a direct competitor in the United States, which is Home Depot. They are operating from Mooresville, North Carolina. It manufactures and sells over 1,700 products, which includes its power tools and hand & electric tools.

Although, Kobalt makes hand tools, power tools, electric tools, and tool storage boxes, these are made by different third-party manufacturers at different locations. Most of the tools at Kobalt are made in Taiwan and China. They are even tools that are made in the United States. The following list explains the different tools made by Kobalt and the manufacturing details related to them.

Kobalt Table Saws

Kobalt table saws are manufactured by JS tools. The United States has no record of manufacturing table saws for Kobalt. Most of them are made in either China or Taiwan. Kobalt KT1015 is a type of table saw that Delta makes. Delta is known for making its tools in Taiwan. A delta table saw costs around $679. They are used for cutting across (crosscut) and with (rip) the wood grain.

Kobalt Air Compressors

These are also not made in the United States, as an air compressor requires a high budget for production. Kobalt imports its air compressors from JS tool manufacturers. They are also made in Taiwan. Kobalt air compressors are used with finish nailing, roof nailing, Framing Nailing, Grinding, surface preparation, Brad Nailing/Stapling, airbrushing, Bolting, spraying, cutting, sanding, and drilling. A Kobalt air compressor price starts at $375, whereas if it is manufactured in the United States then it would cost up to $2000.

Kobalt Miter Saws

From 2020, the Kobalt miter saws are manufactured by Rexon Industrial Corporation, Taichung City, Taiwan. It is considered one of the best tools companies in Taiwan. All the accessories and parts required for miter saws are also manufactured in Taiwan, along with their assembling. Their price starts from $200. Miter saws are used in making angled cuts for molding, trim work, rafters, and other general carpentry.

Kobalt Cordless tools come under power tools, which are manufactured in China. They are manufactured by a Chinese company called Chervon. Additionally, Chervon even manufactures some cordless tools in German through an acquired brand named Flex group. Some cordless tools start from $250. Cordless tools come with rechargeable batteries and can be worked on without a power cable.

Kobalt Drills

Like most power tools, Drills are also not made in the United States. They are made in either China or Taiwan. They are outsourced by JS tool manufacturers. The price of Kobalt drills may vary from $89 to $169 based on the specifications included. Drills are used for drilling holes and driving in screws.

All the hand tools at Lowe’s are made in the United States. Initially, power tools at Kobalt were also made in the United States under different manufacturers. But, later, they started outsourcing power tools from Taiwan and China. Some of the world’s best tool companies manufacture Kobalt tools. At the initial stage, Lowe’s had a contract with a company named Danaher before shifting to J.S Products.

Rexon Industrial Corporation started manufacturing Kobalt miters and related accessories in 2020. All the other tools are manufactured and outsourced from China. Also, Chervon is the largest power tool manufacturer in China. They even sell to competitors like Home Depot and others.

At present, we can observe more tools made in Taiwan and China than tools made in the United States at Lowe’s from Kobalt. Because other countries like Germany, China, and Taiwan manufacture tools at affordable prices than the United States. For example, A Kobalt air compressor price starts at $375, whereas if it is manufactured in the United States then it would cost up to $2000.

When compared to other brands and retailers of tools in the market, Kobalt has very decent quality tools. They are also more affordable than any other tools in the store. Their cordless tools have pretty long battery life. The Kobalt tools made in the United States have a high standard of quality compared to the ones made in China. They provide both 3-year and 5-year warranties.

Kobalt is a house brand of Lowe’s which makes them the only manufacturer and seller of the Kobalt tools. It is a Lowe’s brand, and they are sold at cheaper prices compared to other tools in the store. Lowe’s started this tool line along with their manufacturing partner J.H. Williams. Lowe’s Kobalt tools are the direct competitors of Home Depot and Craftsman. These are exclusively available in Lowe’s stores and their official website. Lowe’s outsourced many companies to manufacture tools for Kobalt.

Conclusion

Firstly, Kobalt is the house brand of Lowe’s company, which was started by Lowe’s and J.H. Williams. This makes it the exclusive store where Kobalt tools are available. Kobalt makes hand tools, power tools, related tool storage, and accessories. All the hand tools at Kobalt are made in the United States only. Along with this, the power tools are made in Germany, Taiwan, and China. Chervon is the largest power tool manufacturing company in China.

Kobalt tools are cheaper than most of the tools available in Lowe’s store. Their direct competitors in the retail market are Home Depot and Craftsman. Finally, they are the most suggested brand for tools and are known for the craftsmanship of their tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Kobalt tools costly and do they provide a warranty for their tools? Kobalt tools are not expensive compared to many other brands in the market. Additionally, they even provide 3-year and 5-year warranties on all their tools. Which Kobalt tools are made in America? Almost all the Kobalt power tools are made in Germany, Taiwan, and China. In addition to that, only Kobalt hand tools are made in the United States. Kobalt 3-piece adjustable wrench is made in America. Who is making Kobalt tools now? Chervon is a Chinese tool manufacturer who is making Kobalt tools now. Also, Some of them are made in Taiwan, at a company named Rexon. Most of the hand tools are still made in the United States. Any other tools, parts, and accessories are made in Germany. Is Kobalt a Lowe’s Brand? Yes, Kobalt tools are the house brand of Lowe’s brand. They are manufactured, sold, and owned solely by Lowe’s.