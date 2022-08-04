Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. They provide services from their stores and online website. They offer several construction tools and materials, repair tools, DIY supplies, other materials, and services. Home Depot has its headquarters located in Cobb County, Georgia. They are a well-known big box home improvement retailer which runs its stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They also have their own interline brand named The Home Depot Pro.

Home Depot has many in-house brands which are exclusively sold at their stores only. Some such brands at Home Depot are Behr paints, Husky, Glacier Bay, Vigoro, HDC, HDX, and also Hampton Bay. It would be surprising for everyone that Hampton Bay is an exclusive brand at Home Depot. This article deals with all the information related to the Hampton products available at the Home Depot stores.

Who Makes Home Depot’s Hampton Bay Products In 2022?

A single company does not manufacture Hampton Bay products. They are made by several companies such as Fedders Corporation, Sunjoy, and Woodcrafters. They are mainly produced by the above 3 companies as of the year 2022. It is the in-house brand of Home Depot. Home Depot offers several Hampton Bay products at its stores. They are cabinets, lighting, fans, furniture of different kinds, and also many more. Most manufacturing companies that make Hampton Bay are located in the United States and China.

Who Sells The Hampton Bay Brand?

Generally, it is a popular brand providing several products for the customer who loves them. They are manufactured by many companies as I have mentioned above. However, they are available for its customers only at the Home Depot brand. It is an in-house brand of Home Depot. All the Hampton Bay products are exclusively available at the Home Depot stores and their official website homedepot.com. Additionally, no other retail store has permission to sell Hampton Bay products at their stores.

Does Home Depot Own the Hampton Bay Brand?

Yes, Home Depot owns the Hampton Bay brand products by itself. They are also the in-house brand which is exclusively available only at their stores and their official website. Hampton Bay is a well-known brand among the customers and is also a subsidiary of the Home Depot retailer.

Hampton Bay brand includes all the products namely ceiling fans, patio furniture, cabinets, gazebos, and many other products. Home Depot has sole ownership of the Hampton Bay brand and also is responsible for the distribution. So, they are not available for purchase anywhere else other than the Home Depot retailer.

Does Home Depot Manufacture Hampton Bay Products?

No, Home Depot does not manufacture Hampton Bay products on its own. They are just the owners of the subsidiary company. The products under the Hampton Bay brand are manufactured by some third-party companies which supply the products to Home Depot. Home Depot makes some contracts with some companies to manufacture Hampton Bay products for them.

Additionally, Hampton Bay’s products are not manufactured just in one place. They have several products available with them and are manufactured by different suppliers. However, these suppliers are different because all the products have different processes to make. Also, they need different components during that process.

These suppliers and vendors who make Hampton Bay products are across the world. Moreover, they have manufacturing units across the United States and also in some parts of Asia. Many of their parts and components are manufactured in China and their assembling is done in the United States.

Which Supplying Company Makes Hampton Bay Cabinets For Home Depot?

Hampton Bay is well known to provide different products from their brand at the stores and website of Home Depot. They provide a wide range of cabinets at Home Depot for the customers which are used in the homes. They are mainly used in kitchens and bathrooms.

As I have mentioned above that the products of the Hampton Bay brand products are made by a third-party supplier. Likewise, their cabinets are also made by third-party suppliers and vendors only.

They are known to be manufactured in the United States and Asia. Some locations include parts of Asia, Florida, California, and Texas.

The company which produces Hampton Bay’s cabinet units for Home Depot is JSA Industries. It is located in California. Additionally, they have a partnership with Woodcrafters company to make the cabinets. This Woodcrafters is located in Texas.

Which Company Makes Hampton Bay Air Conditioners For Home Depot?

Not all the air conditions at Home Depot are Hampton Bay’s. They are not available throughout the year for their customers. Their availability depends on the seasonal sale at the Home Depot.

Hampton Bay’s air conditioners at the Home Depot are manufactured by the Fedders Corporation. This company is an air conditioner and air treatment supplies manufacturer which is based in New Jersey.

There are also some other suppliers who manufacture air conditioners for Home Depot. They are LG and GE. But, they have been no longer associated with Home Depot for air conditioner manufacturing for quite a few years now. Also, they are now in direct competition for Hampton Bay’s air conditioners which are available at Home Depot.

Which Company Makes Hampton Bay Ceiling Fans for Home Depot?

Nowadays, Ceiling fans are the domestic and most selling product at Home Depot. They have positive reviews among its customers and also is useful for both domestic DIYers and professionals. Home Depot provides 6 kinds of ceiling fans at their stores which are from Hampton Bay’s brand. Those 6 types of ceiling fans are as follows:

Ceiling fans with lights Flush-mount installation ceiling fans Quick Fit installation ceiling fans Indoor ceiling fans Outdoor ceiling fans Ceiling fans remotes

Additionally, there are many third-party suppliers which manufacture ceiling fans for Home Depot. So, it is difficult to pinpoint one company that makes ceiling fans. There are many companies under Home Depot as subsidiaries just like Hampton Bay which provide them ceiling fans.

But it is known that the assembling for these ceiling fans is done in the United States. Whereas, most of its components are made in China and other parts of Asia.

Who Makes Patio Furniture from Hampton Bay Brand For Home Depot?

There are several companies that make Patio Furniture for Home Depot. They are present in various parts of the United States and also in Asia such as China. Customers who want to know where their product is from just have to check the tag. The location of manufacturing would be mentioned on it. The product description has all the information related to Hampton Bay’s Patio Furniture.

Additionally, the Hampton Bay Patio Furniture at Home Depot is low cost for its customers. Patio furniture includes many products which are available at the stores such as:

Patio tables Cushions Outdoor rugs Furniture covers Patio seats Outdoor chairs Umbrellas and gazebos Outdoor heaters and lighting fixtures

What Are the Companies Which Make Hampton Bay Lighting for Home Depot?

Just like ceiling fans, lighting at Home Depot is the daily goods that are popular among their customer. Home Depot assembles all the fixtures manufactured outside the United States in the local units. Further, sell them at their stores. Most of these fixtures are made in China.

Most of these products are marketed locally and are available for affordable prices at their stores and online website.

Who Makes Hampton Bay Gazebos For Home Depot?

Initially, Just like patio Furniture, Hampton Bay brand gazebos are also manufactured in China. Once manufactured in China they are transported to North America. From there they are distributed all over America and Canada. There is no official state by Home Depot on who makes gazebos for their stores, so it is unknown.

Finally, to know about any of the above products available at the Home Depot stores, customers can just contact the nearest store. Last but not least, the associates/ workers at the stores will help you with all the information related to any of the Hampton Bay products at Home Depot stores.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

