We are not buying anything that market sells. We research and learn a lot about how a product reaches their hand. As a consumer, we have developed a consciousness that wants us to reject unethically sourced products, manufactured without following the principles of Sustainability, and many more. Vegans, for example, have their own set of principles when utilizing resources. In order to live the lifestyle we wish, we have to know who is making the products we buy. Aldi is a retail chain, and most of the products sold by it are manufactured by someone else.

Who Manufactures the Aldi Products?

For different types of Products, Aldi relies on different manufacturers. Aldi sets its own standard and purchase from companies that would meet the Aldi standards. Here are some of the popular items sold at Aldi stores. Below you will find the answer for Who Makes Aldi Products.

Aldi Almond Milk – Friendly Farms

One of the celebrated Aldi’s Milk products “Almond Milk” is supplied to Aldi stores by Friendly Farms. Especially, people who are sensitive to lactose and vegans enjoy this milk option. The Aldi Almond Milk doesn’t contain carrageenan which is a popularly used additive for thickening liquids. It has been said that using “Carrageenan” can cause adverse health effects. Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy manufactures the “Aldi Almond Milk” that is sold under the label “Friendly Farms”. The parent company is Germany based On top of all, the price of half-gallon of Aldi Almond Milk will cost you $2 only. This is $1 less when compared to Silk.

Aldi Bread Products – L’oven

I must say, Aldi, is one of the few places where you could buy white bread loaves for a cheap price. The price can drop to $0.89. Bimbo Bakeries is the one that bakes bread for Aldi. It is also the manufacturer of Sara Lee products. Based on the country, Aldi sources from the renowned company of the company. For example, in Australia, Davies Bakery bakes bread for Aldi. Davis Bakery has a legacy of 100 years, and it is owned by a family. As of now, Davies Bakery in Australia is supplying crumpets, bread, and English muffins to Aldi stores present in Australia. People will be able to find it under the label “Bakers Life”.

Aldi Diapers – Little Journey

Most parents have to go through a difficult phase for a few months after giving birth to a child. You will heavily rely on Diapers and you wish they are sold for a cheap price. You may even have to buy more than a hundred diapers per month. Well, guess what? Aldi helps your savior in this case. Aldi charges only 14 cents per diaper. If you had been buying diapers from big brands, you would know how affordable Aldi diapers are.

Aldi vends Little Journey diapers in its in-store and online. So, who is the one making diapers for Aldi? Well, the name of the company that manufactures Aldi’s diapers is First Quality, LLC. This company is said to own PA and GA facilities dedicated to producing baby care items. However, this isn’t the only product the First Quality manufactures. Other First quality products are Plenty Paper Towels, cuties, and adult incontinence products.

Aldi Ice Cream

Aldi Ice Cream has mixed opinions among people. While some enjoy the flavors and a few have rejected Aldi Ice Cream calling it “ice milk”. Aldi gets its Ice cream from Ludington’s House of Flavors, which is a company located in Northern Michigan. You will also see Ice creams sold under the label “Sundae Shoppe”. The latter is manufactured in Newyork by a company called Field Foods Corporation.

Aldi Beer

Aldi is not really the first option when it comes to “Beer”. However, the wine at Aldi is totally worth it. In the case of Beer, it is not worst but drinkable. The price of beer is comparatively cheaper when compared to Beers belonging to Big brands or craft breweries.

Beers Brewed in the USA

If you had been purchasing from Aldi stores for a long time, you would have noticed that some beers at Aldi are sold under the name of “Actual Breweries”. You would have noticed beers under the label “Third Street Brewhouse”. Do you know that it is from an actual microbrewery based in Minnesota? Aldi has partnered with that brewery for supplying beer to its stores.

A Newyork based “Custom Tap Brews” also joins the club of Aldi beer suppliers. They brew and supply Wild Range IPA and Independence Harbor Amber Ale. The exact location where the aforementioned beers are brewed in Rochester. Hopping Nomad IPA, Ryder NO. 8 Blonde Ale, and Brecken Bock are some other USA-made beers you can buy at Aldi.

Imported Beers

Aldi imports the “Wernesgrüner” Pilsner from Germany. This is one of the finest of the bunch. Even though it arrives from Germany, the brewery was actually founded in Saxony and has been on for more than 600 years. For all these years, it has continued its legacy. It doesn’t stop here. Aldi flaunts its European collection. Another Brewery based in Belgium, Brouwerij Marten, supplies the Brens lager, the Imperium, and White Tide. This company is known for selling its own labeled beers and also private-label brews. You also have “Cerveza Monterrey” which gets brewed at Cervecería Centro Americana, Guatemala. Aldi also imports from the Netherlands, you can easily identify this beer by its name “Holland Lager 1939”.

Aldi Cereal

You will find Millville cereals at Aldi stores. Many people believe that Millville cereal and General Mills are one and the same. Various sources are cited to support this point. However, in reality, this isn’t the case. MOM Brands Company based in Minnesota produces Millville cereals. This is a subsidiary of the company Post Holdings. In the year, 2015, Post Holdings purchased this company. Therefore, the boxed and bagged cereal sold under the label “Millville” is actually made by Post Holdings.

Aldi Chocolate – Moser-Roth

Aldi sells one of the best chocolate in the U.S. market. The chocolate available at Aldi will be a great option for various special occasions. The Chocolate is made by August Storck which is a German-based company. You will see these chocolates at Aldi stores being sold under the label “Moser – Roth”. This label is more than 150 years old and was recently revived by August Storck.

Aldi Baby Formula – Perrigo Nutritional

When it comes to Baby Care products, Aldi is one of the best places. One of the main reasons is their cost. Aldi really gives a helping hand to parents who are having difficulty managing finance and raising a child. For example, the Aldi Baby Formula is sold in a canister containing 22 oz (0.83 kg) of sensitive formula, and it will cost you only $13.59. If you take a look at the formula’s interest, it is pretty much the same when compared to its competitors. This is because one company, “Perrigo Nutritionals” supplies to many retailers such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, and finally “Aldi” as well.

Aldi Potato Chips

You will definitely be familiar with Clancy’s brand of chips at Aldi. These quality Clancy chips will not cost more than two or three dollars. The price depends on the type of Clancy chips you are choosing. When you visit an Aldi in-store, you will find combo snack bags and wavy potato chips. These are prepared by a company called “Olde York Potato Chips” which is located in Brampton, Ontario. The Cinnamon Apple chips present in Aldi come from Seneca Snack Company, which manufactures them in Marion, New York. However, the chips sold under the label “Clancy” are manufactured in different places. For example, a good share of Clancy chips arrives from a Minnesota Snack company. The name of this company is Barrel O’ Fun.

Aldi Frozen Fruit – Season’s Choice

Are you planning to prepare smoothies? You will not be able to complete it without buying frozen fruit. It will be better if the frozen fruits are sold for an affordable price. Aldi is one of the few places where you can buy different types of frozen fruit mixes for a cheap price. Aldi stores sell Frozen fruit mixes under the label Season’s choice label, and a 48-oz Frozen fruit mix will cost you around $6.89. This is $2 lower than most store labels in the USA. Wawona Frozen Foods from CA supplies Frozen Fruit mixes to Aldi stores. The Wawona is a family-owned company that produces and supplies around 100 different products.

Aldi Flour Baker’s Corner

Aldi sells flour in a five-pound bag for a cost of $1.15. It is sold under the label “Baker’s Corner”. Among many products, the flour at the Aldi stores is also sold at a cheap price. This is why Aldi is a favorite destination for parents who want to do a budget purchase. The Flour arrives from Chicago. A multinational company with plants all over the world is supplying flour to Aldi. The name of the company is ADM Milling Co.

Aldi Whisky

Aldi is not really a good place for buying alcoholic beverages. Especially, the hard liquors like Whiskey. However, the Aldi Whiskey is something unique that you will not find elsewhere. The origin of Aldi Whiskey is not known publicly. However, people do have their own theories. At the end of the day, theories cannot be taken seriously. Hence, we will not know about the Aldi Whiskey origin, unless the Aldi reveals it. Since people are not really interested in Aldi Whiskey, people are apathetic about its origin as well.

Aldi TV – TLC

Aldi has multiple electronics suppliers and Bauhn is one among them. It is an Australian company that supplies TV products to Aldi. In addition to TV, it also supplies other electronic products such as headphones, speakers, tablets, and more. The Aldi stores in the US don’t sell Bauhn products in large. However, Australians are lucky to buy Bauhn’s 75 – inch 4K UHD for just $1000.

Final Thoughts

Aldi, unlike other retailers, imports a lot from Europe. It does source a large portion of its merchandise locally. However, it imports more than its competitors. Since the Headquarters of Aldi is in Germany, it could have made more agreements with European suppliers earlier. I guess Aldi hasn’t changed its suppliers despite opening stores all around the world. I am surprised how Aldi manages to sell the products at a lower price, even though it imports them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Who Makes Aldi Products?

1. Does Aldi import alcoholic beverages? Aldi imports alcoholic beverages like “Beer” and “Whiskey” from Europe. Especially, from Germany, which is Aldi’s home country. However, it sources from local breweries as well. 2. Where do the Aldi potato chips arrive from? The potato chips that you find at Aldi stores come from Brampton, Ontario. However, the Potato chips also arrive from New York. It sources from different snacks company located in the USA. 3. What are some “imported beers” available at Aldi Products? Cerveza Monterrey, the Imperium, White Tide, and Wernesgrüner are “Imported Beers” that are available at Aldi stores located at multiple locations in the USA.