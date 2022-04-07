Who is Verizon Girl?

Verizon is the largest and the leading provider of wireless communication services in the US. Have you watched Verizon’s new commercial featuring a woman who walks a little funny in her high heels? If not, then just take a look at its new commercial. You may get a little entertained by watching the new girl in the commercial. Let’s just know the real name and the personal details of this Verizon commercial girl who is in the news for her funny walk.

Verizon Commercial Actress

The Verizon commercial actress that is famous for her awkward walk in red high heels is none other than the actress and comedian Kate McKinnon. She is famously known as Blonde girl in Verizon’s commercial, and also known as Verizon girl in red. Though people have mocked her for her appearance in the Verizon commercial, she is no doubt beautiful and has a great sense of humor. Apart from being an actress and comedian, she is also a writer. She can also be seen in the Verizon commercial about the iPhone, along with the other commercials. Now, as you know her name, you must have got an idea about who she is. And if you want to know more about this hilarious actress, then just stick to the article.

What Is the Verizon Girl Famous for?

The Verizon girl, Kate Mckinnon, is a famous American actress, comedian, voice-over actress, and writer. She is best known for her role in the American show ‘Saturday Night Live’ and has won the Primetime Emmy Award twice for being an outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. She has also been known for performing impressions of political leaders such as Rudy Giuliani and Hillary Clinton on the SNL show. Her good sense of humor has always kept her high on entertaining people. Prior to SNL, she has appeared on the sketch comedy series ‘The Big Gay Sketch Show’. Her incredible work as an actress can be seen in the movies Office Christmas Party, Balls Out, Ghostbusters, Rough Night, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Bombshell, and Yesterday.

Kate Mckinnon is also the co-creator of the audio series ‘Heads Will Roll’ which is an Audible Original from Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon and costar. Additionally, she has appeared in various other commercials such as Ford Focus commercials in 2015, and in the Tostitos Habanero chips.

Apart from the Primetime Emmy Awards, she has been nominated for various awards and has also won awards like the Dorian Award for being the wild artist of the year in 2017, American Comedy Awards for her role in SNL, Women Film Critic Circle Awards for Best comedic actress and Best Female Action Hero for the movie Ghostbuster in the year 2016.

How Old Is the Verizon Girl?

Verizon commercial girl, Kate Mckinnon, was born on 6 January 1984 and is 38 years old. She was born on Long Island in the town of Sea Cliff, New York to Laura Campbell, and Michael Thomas Berthold. Her younger sister Emily Lynne is also a comedian. She has collaborated with her sister on the Audible series Head Will roll and the digital series Notary Publix.

What Is the Net Worth of Verizon Girl, Kate Mckinnon?

Mckinnon has become famous and has entertained the audience with her performances on impressions of the high profile celebrities. She has also worked in many movies as an actress and also voice-over actress and has managed to have a net worth of $9 million as of 2022.

Does the Verizon Girl Make More Money Than the AT&T Girl?

The AT&T girl, Milana Vanytrub who is famously known for portraying Lily Adams in a long-running series of AT&T has a net worth of $3 million which is less than Kate Mckinnon, with $9 million.

Who Is More Famous, Verizon Girl or AT&T Girl?

No doubt Verizon girl, Kate Mckinnon, is more famous for her hilarious performance on Saturday Night Live which has extensively contributed to her career. Speaking about commercials, the AT&T girl, Milana Vanytrub is more famous than the Verizon girl as she has made 40 AT&T commercials since she began in 2013.

Though both are famous and receive a lot of attention online, Milana often receives lewd comments on her post and commercials because of her beauty. This has led to concealing her body parts in the AT&T ads. On the other hand, Verizon girl is made fun of her walking in her latest 5g commercial.

When Did Verizon Girl First Start Appearing?

Verizon girl, Kate Mckinnon, started her career in 2007 by appearing on ‘The Big Gay Sketch Show’ on Logo TV and was the cast member for all its three seasons. She has also performed live sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City. Along with being a comedian, she has also worked as a voice-over actress for the series ‘The Venture Bros’, ‘Robotomy’, and ‘ugly American’ and for movies such as ‘Finding Dory’, ‘The Angry Birds, and ‘Ferdinand’. After her success with the show ‘Saturday Night Live’, she appeared in various movies and series.

Is Verizon Girl’s Walk Funny?

The Verizon girl in her recent Verizon 5G commercial has become a source of memes for her funny walk in red heels. Those who watched the commercial had made funny and snarky comments on her appearance and especially on her walk.

Some people found the ad annoying and had commented in such a way that shows their disappointment with the entire commercial. You can go through the comments to get an idea of how disappointed people are with Kate Mckinnon’s new commercial.

“There’s nothing on TV more annoying than the Kate McKinnon Verizon commercials. I don’t get it. Why does she walk like that? Why does she talk like that? Why the weird faces? Is it supposed to be funny? I intensely hate these commercials,” writes @AngerE. Another comment was from AnaforianSark who wrote “Why does Kate McKinnon walk around like a constipated ape in Verizon commercials?” on Twitter.

When you see the ad and go through the comments, you will realize that the Verizon girl could have done better and that her walk is hilarious to watch.

What’s the Song in the New Verizon Girl Commercial?

If you have heard the song in the background of this new Verizon girl commercial and couldn’t recognize it, then let me tell you that the song is ‘Revolution Come Knockin’ by Aloe Blacc and AG.

What Is Verizon’s Marketing Strategy?

Verizon serves to bother B2B and B2C customers, and hence it uses geographical and behavioral segmentation strategies to distinguish the market and provide customized services to its customers. The IT/ telecommunication and networking industry truly runs on customization, as every company has got different requirements and features of the services, so Verizon uses a differentiated targeting strategy to facilitate each client. Additionally, Verizon also uses the usage and product-based positioning strategy to create a strong image of the technologically advanced company.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

