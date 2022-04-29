Home Depot is one of the World’s largest home improvement retailers with, 2300+ stores across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Also, it is the go-to store for the people in the US, when they want to make the corner of their home more aesthetic. With its great marketing strategy, commercials, and the slogan “How Doers Get More Done.”, they have attracted a lot of customers across the US. If you have watched the commercial for Home Depot, you may feel that the voice is known but couldn’t recognize the actor behind it. In this case, you must be eager to know the Home Depot’s voice actor. So to get the information on Home Depot’s voice actor, keep reading the article.

Who Is the Voice of the Home Depot Commercials in 2022?

The actor behind the voice of the Home Depot commercial is the ‘Stealth’ actor Josh Lucas. Though the voice behind commercials keeps changing, he has managed to voice Home Depot ever since September 2013. Before Josh Lucas, the actors that have voiced the Home Depot’s commercial are Ed Harris and Brian Cummings.

What Was Home Depot’s First Commercial?

Home Depot’s first commercial was aired long back in the year 1985 on KTRK Channel. It was an ad break for the movie “The Five Pennies.” Though this commercial that was aired on Television is not available online, the oldest commercial advertisement for Home Depot that you can see online is a reflection of the original Home Depot commercial.

The 1985 Home Depot commercial showed the employees listing the best local prices of the products and introducing the various exotic offers to the customers. The commercial also showed the employees thanking the customers, and the ad was based in Houston, Texas.

Can You Apply as Voice Actor for Home Depot?

Home Depot hires a Voice actor that is famous and has prior experience in Voice acting. So, if you want to apply at Home Depot as a voice actor, then you may have to get admission into the drama school to take an acting course and voice-over lessons. Once you get a few projects, you become famous, and after having some experience in voice acting, you may contact an agent that may help you become a voice actor at Home Depot.

You have to mention your requirements to the agent like where you want to work, what type of role you are searching for, etc. Accordingly, the agent will find you relevant work at the choice of your place. Even if you reach Home Depot through the agent, there are several factors that should be thought of, such as whether they are in search of a new voice actor? Or whether your voice suits their commercial? and so on. If everything goes well, then there are chances that you may be hired as a voice actor for Home Depot.

What Is Home Depot’s Marketing Strategy?

Home Depot has attracted its customer and has built a brand name in the market among its competitors by adopting a marketing mix framework that includes 4Ps which are Product, Price, Place, Promotion. Home Depot stresses the marketing strategies such as product innovation, pricing strategy, place or distribution strategy, and promotion and advertisement strategy to achieve its objectives, and goals and stand out differently. Let us now get a brief of the marketing strategy adopted by Home Depot to get a better understanding of their way of attracting and holding customers.

What Is Home Depot’s Product Strategy?

Home Depot offers a wide range of home improvement products starting from electrical appliances that include refrigerators, various cooking appliances, washers & dryers, heating cooling & air quality, etc. to kitchen equipment such as kitchen sinks, cabinets, and cabinet hardware, kitchen faucets, etc. Additionally, it provides a great variety of home and bathroom accessories including, doors & windows blinds and decor, building materials along with lawn supplies, lighting, and paints, etc. To have a good impact on the customers, Home Depot maintains the quality of these products and mostly sells the private labeled products. Home Depot also sells the products of other famous brands and continuously strives to acquire other brands to strengthen their position.

What Is Home Depot’s Pricing Strategy?

People tend to buy products that are low in price and great in quality. As there is no doubt about the quality of products, Home Depot has adopted the EDLP strategy, which means Everyday Low Pricing strategy. With this strategy, the customers don’t need to wait for offers or sales to buy the products, as they offer the lowest possible price of the product daily. In addition to good quality and low pricing, Home Depot also offers expert advice and quality service to attract new customers and retain the old ones. Home Depot has turned the requirement of customers into its goal in terms of quality and pricing, thereby making it the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

What Is Home Depot’s Place And Distribution Strategy?

Home Depot has offered its customers various options to shop including the Warehouse style store, online store, and mobile app. It has, 2000+ stores across the US, and the majority of the people prefer to shop from the Warehouse style stores as they can physically view and explore more products in the store which makes it easy for them to decide the suitability of the product in their home.

For the customers who don’t like visiting stores, it has provided them with online shopping, where they can view the product and order them for either self-pickup or home delivery. Through the mobile app, you can locate the store and order online. With the online service, it has gained a lot of popularity and is trying to expand its service in other locations.

What Are the Different Ways That Home Depot Markets Itself to Customers?

Promotion and advertising of the products play a very important role in enhancing the sale. Home Depot has adopted various modes for promoting and marketing its stores that include advertising via online ads, TV Commercials, sales promotions, direct selling, public relations, personal selling by store experts, etc. Online ads and TV commercials attract customers to visit the store. Personal selling by the store experts is done by explaining the product’s benefits and giving them expert advice. Sales promotion includes offers and discounts on various services. Additionally, they also target large contractors, builders, and professionals through a direct selling strategy. This gives them the orders in bulk with great profits.

Home Depot adopts all the possible ways to make its brand a big name in the market. It is also involved in online marketing and print media. Apart from the above marketing ideas, it has also tried and is into Public relations through sponsorships and other activities.

What Are The Other Steps taken By Home Depot To Attract Customers?

Home Depot has adopted this principle of providing high-quality products at the lowest possible price to the customers. And we have also seen the 4Ps adopted by Home Depot that play a major role in the marketing of the store. In addition to the above 4Ps, it has also adopted 3Ps, making it the 7Ps for marketing Home Depot.

These 3Ps are Process, People, and Physical evidence. The Process involves providing a smooth service to the customers by maintaining the store, be it front-end customer support or backend distribution and warehouse management. By People, they mean the assistance provides to the customers in the form of expert advice and product description. Currently, there are more than 50,000 people employed with Home Depot, making it the best service provider. Lastly, Physical evidence describes the systematic physical availability of the products in nearly 2000+ stores across the US. The store is well-designed and is categorized according to the different types of products. Also, the customer is provided with good facilities at the stores that include the provision of trolleys, alleys, and proper product placement.

Home Depot’s marketing strategy starts by attracting customers to stores and ends with providing satisfaction and a good experience to the customers.

Conclusion

The current actor behind the voice of the Home Depot commercial is the ‘Stealth’ actor Josh Lucas, who is voicing the commercial since September 2013. The other actors that have voiced the Home Depot’s commercial are Ed Harris and Brian Cummings. Also, we have discussed Home Depot’s first commercial that aired on KTRK Channel in the year 1985.

In addition to the Home Depot’s commercial, we have briefly explained its marketing strategy which includes product strategy, pricing strategy, distribution strategy, and promotion and advertisement strategy.

