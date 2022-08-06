Which Is Better, Lidl or Aldi? – All That You Need to Know

Aldi is a discount supermarket chain which is based in Germany. They run a chain of supermarkets around the world in 20 countries. Aldi was split into 2 companies in 1960 and are named Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd.

Lidl Stiftung is also a Germany based company dealing with products at discounts. It also has stores in 31 countries which includes Europe and the United States. However, the majority of its stores are in Germany. It has direct competition with the Aldi stores.

People frequently confuse between Aldi and Lidl stores. This is where they can get a clear view of both the stores in many aspects. Also, I would compare both Aldi and Lidl in several components to know which is better. To know all that information continue reading further.

Comparison Between Aldi and Lidl Stores

Both the Aldi and Lidl stores provide identical services and products to their customers. So there are both identical more than different. Almost all the aspects of these stores are near such as their stores, products, their prices, and discounts available at these stores. To know more these stores are founded by brothers.

This is just the introduction. This article contains all other information about the Aldi and Lidl stores. I am going to compare them in several components so read till the end.

Differentiate Between Aldi and Lidl Stores

Although they are founded by brothers they do not come under the same store category. They are run in different ways. They both serve the same purpose but have their own approach to their customers in the retail market.

This article is going to be all about those differences people notice or want to know to have a hassle free shopping at these stores. Check out the following differences.

Costing

As both the stores are discount chain supermarkets they have low and affordable prices. Their stores are confused sometimes even by their regular customers. They also provide similar products and merchandise at their stores. This confuses their customers further about where to shop. But when keenly observed their pricing system may be differentiated.

In the recent reports in the UK stores compared, Lidl has been known to maintain a very slight difference in prices on the lower side. But this is not the case with all their products. Just to make it more clear, I am going to compare a few products in both the stores to know their price range.

The Asparagus (1 lb) in the Lidl U.S. store costs nearly $2.99 whereas the same product in Aldi costs around $3.69 per lb. Green bell peppers (Pack of 3) cost $2.19 per pack in Aldi stores whereas they just cost $1.99 each pack in Lidl stores. Vanilla extract at Aldi is priced at around $3.25 and the same product is $3.39 in Lidl. This is the price for 2 ounces. Extra virgin olive oil in Lidl is charged 22.8 cents per oz, but it is available for 18 cents (same quantity) at the Aldi store. Brown sugar of 2 pound bag cost the customers the same price at both Aldi and Lidl stores. It is around $1.29.

You might have noticed that the price difference between both the stores is inconsistent. But most of the items are priced slightly low in Lidl stores. However, they both are the direct cutoff competitors in the discount retailers industry.

The Locality of the Stores

This is also the main factor affecting the variation in both the stores. Both the Aldi and Lidl stores are founded in Germany. They have established their stores successfully in many other countries.

Aldi has 12,419 stores all around the world in 19 counties. Whereas, Lidl has 11,785 stores in 31 countries. But the number of stores in the United States is higher for Aldi, and also it entered the United States market way before Lidl.

Product Standards

Both the Aldi and Lidl retailers provide private labeled goods at their stores. At the first glance products from both the stores look similar. However, some customers reported that the merchandise at Aldi has better quality when compared to Lidl’s. While other’s statement is contrary. So, it is a personal choice when it comes to the quality standards of the products at Aldi and Lidl stores.

Merchandise Available

Almost all the items needed by the customers are available at Aldi and Lidl stores. To get a clear picture of things, look at the following list:

Lidl has its own bakery where customers can get freshly baked bread and other bakery items which are totally same-day baked. Whereas, the bread at Aldi stores does not ensure that and there are instances when customers are unable to find some types of bread in Aldi stores. Unlike Aldi, Lidl stores provide bulk amounts of packs of nuts and dry fruits. Aldi has a frozen section where customers can find sushi but not regularly. But, Lidl stores provide sushi daily in their frozen foods section. Lidl has fewer plastic packages compared to Aldi which can also be a factor that needs to be mentioned. As it is quite common in the United States to have frozen foods, Lidl provides them at their stores while Aldi does not. Lidl is well known to provide many other international food options at their stores such as tahini, stuffed cabbage, the trio of gelati, falafel, Turkish pizza, and couscous. Aldi provides more brands at their stores compared to Lidl. But Lidl provides products from some trustworthy brands such as Daisy sour cream, Green Giant frozen veggies, King’s Hawaiian rolls, and Wholly Guacamole. Aldi only sells gift cards at their stores occasionally, but they are available all the time of the year at the Lidl stores.

Store Environment

Even though people confuse between the stores and products between Aldi and Lidl, they might have different experiences in both stores. Even the rules and limitations may vary between Aldi and Lidl stores. Some of them are listed below.

When you notice keenly the Lidl stores (20,000 square feet) are huge compared to Aldi stores (12,000 square feet). Aldi does not provide music playing services in their stores while shopping, unlike the Lidl stores. Aldi rents out their shopping carts just like many other retailers in the United States. But, Lidl provides them for free. Additionally, they provide them in 2 sizes – big carts and half size carts. S, next time you visit Lidl, no need to search for a quarter. The store workers at the checkout counters at Aldi’s sit during they bill, while the checkout workers at Lidl stand while billing like most of the workers at other retailers. Lidl’s stores have an in-house reward program that is provided to their customers. It is available in their app as myLidl, a shoppers’ club-like program. They provide games for customers. If they win those games they are given rewards in the form of coupons that can be used in the future. All the Lidl store customers can shop in their official app which is available both on android and iOS devices. Whereas Aldi does not provide this facility for their shoppers. But they do deliver groceries if the customers order them from Instacart.

Profits

Aldi and Lidl stores are well known discount stores visited and loved by all their customers. However, there is a huge difference in the revenue both the Aldi and Lidl stores make every year. The net revenue of Lidl stores is $47 billion, whereas the revenue of Aldi is nearly $91.9 billion. There is a big difference in both their revenues and is important to be mentioned in this article.

Final Thoughts

Both Aldi and Lidl are German-based discounted stores. They have been successful in the retail market of the United States and are direct competitors. Many of their customers get confused between both the stores due to major similarities between them. Both as there are similarities, they also have quite a few differences. I have mentioned clearly all the differences between the stores and their merchandise in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Aldi and Lidl stores owned by the same company/ person? No, they are not by the same company. However, they both are found by brothers. Do Lidl stores make the same profits as Aldi stores? No there is a lot of difference in revenue between both the stores. The revenue of Aldi is nearly $91.9 billion and Lidl stores are $47 billion. Do all the products available at Aldi and Lidl have similar costing? The price of products available at Aldi ad Lidl may differ slightly. How many Aldi stores are there in the United States? Aldi runs nearly 2,700 stores in the United States.