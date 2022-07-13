Home Depot is the biggest home improvement retailer in the United States. The most well-known services provided by Home Depot in materials, repair tools, construction appliances, improvement and decoration, DIY, and other services. It provides all these services at a low cost for its customers. It has over 2,300 distribution centers across the world. The stores are located in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, China, and South America.

Besides low at cost and affordable services, Home Depot also provides credit services in their store. This helps the customers with the credit score and several other perks included in it.

Now, you may wonder what credit card services does Home Depot depend on to provide its customer’s services? So, here is the answer you are searching for. I have also included all the related information about the credit bureau that Home Depot relied on for the credit card services.

Does Walmart Accept Capital One Credit Card Bill Payments? know about it here.

What Credit Bureau Does Home Depot Use in 2022?

Home Depot has mainly associated with 3 credit card services for providing credit services to its customers in the United States. They are Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Before providing the credit services Home Depot verifies the credit score of the customer and offers one of the 3 options. The 3 credit services have different credit score eligibility. Based on the customer’s credit score, Home Depot gives credit card services at their store itself. Additionally, the minimum credit score to be eligible to get a credit card at Home Depot is 640.

Does Home Depot Provide a Store Credit Card to Its Customers?

Absolutely yes, Home Depot has known to be providing store credit cards along with other services at their stores. Customers just have to visit their store and fill out the application for the store credit card. Additionally, they can even do that at their home by visiting Home Depot’s official website, homedepot.com, and using the service for the store credit card. The store credit card services are provided by Home Depot using Citigroup bank.

The below-listed services are currently provided by Home Depot for the store credit card.

Project Loan Card The Commercial Account Card Home Depot Consumer Credit Card The Commercial Revolving Charge Card

The customers have to fulfill certain requirements in order to apply for the above store credit cards. They need to provide the Home Depot store/ website with their personal and contact information along with their social security number for identification and verification. The credit service option within Home Depot is automatically chosen based on the credit score submitted by the customer. Finally, the choice of the card is random, and the customers are not given the option of which one will be given to them.

Which Credit Services Does Home Depot Use For Its Store Credit Card?

Generally, the credit card choice is random and is automated by the Home Depot system. Customers are not given any choice in choosing the credit card services, but it is automatically chosen once the customer submits their credit score. Home Depot provides the main credit card services with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. They all have different credit score eligibility.

There is no other way for the customers to know what credit card will be allotted to them. Citigroup bank provides the Home Depot’s store credit card for their customers at the store. Additionally, the quality checks of Citigroup bank are also reckoned on the 3 credit card services mentioned above.

Know Different Aisles at Home Depot and Their Meanings if you are planning to visit the store anytime soon.

Credit Bureau Associated With the Home Depot

There are 3 major credit card services in the Home Depot store. They are

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

Experian

It is an American-Irish credit score reporting service company. It has information on over 1 billion customers and 25 million businesses in the United States. FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) regulates the Experian credit service. The credit reports from this company are directly reported to the consumers of the credit card. It ensures its consumers and protects their information from fraud and theft.

Equifax

It is one of the biggest credit collecting companies in the United States. Furthermore, it has over 800 million credit card consumers and more than 88 million businesses all over the world. It provides many services to the consumers such as credit collecting, demographic data collection, tracking credit, and prevention of fraud.

TransUnion

The three credit services combined Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion are known as the Big Three. These three are the major credit collecting services in the United States. TransUnion is the smallest when compared to the other 2 credit collecting companies.

Do you want to know what does Home Depot Homer Award mean? Read this article to know.

Does Home Depot Do a Hard Credit Inquiry?

Hard credit inquiry means the credit card service provider checks the eligibility of the customer and credit score before issuing the credit card. This happens when the customer intends to apply for a loan, credit card, mortgage, etc. Basically, they all are related to credit score so the hard credit inquiry takes place. No pre-qualified credit cards are issued by retailers before providing the credit cards at their stores.

This is a compulsory inquiry by all the major stores and services before giving credit cards. Like all other retailers, Home Depot also checks the hard credit of the customer to know the eligibility of the customer. So, for this inquiry, the customers need to submit all the required details. The details include personal information, contact details, and the social security number for verification. Home Depot collects this information to run a status check on your credit score.

What Is the Credit Score Requirement to Apply for Home Depot Credit Card?

Most of the major retailers in the market check for a good credit score before providing their customers with their store credit cards. Likewise, Home Depot also requires a minimum credit score of 640 before they issue a credit card to their customers/ buyers. This is the minimum credit score for almost all retailers.

Does Home Depot Provide Any Perks Along With Their Credit Card?

Home Dept has different interests on their credit card, but the initial interest rate is nil. The interest rate can be delayed up to 6 months for purchases above $299. The initial interest rate depends on the Annual percentage rate (APR) at Home Depot. Even the APR is variable and changes every year.

The cardholders can enjoy exclusive discounts in the store on their new credit card. Additionally, they can extend the return period of their purchases. The return period can be extended to 1 year from the date of purchase and is 4 times longer than the original return duration.

Home Depot also offers exclusive cards for relatively large projects with a low APR rate.

Is It Hard to Get a Home Depot Credit Card?

It is not at all hard to get a credit card at the Home Depot store. It is relatively easy when the customer completes successfully the credit score check and provides accurate information. Once they undergo the hard credit check then they are provided with a negative credit score. This step will help them reduce their credit score by 5 to 10 points. The obstructions and freezing of the customer’s credit card are removed before issuing them the store credit card. This is to reduce the chance of rejection of the card when applied.

What Does Home Depot Do With All the Returns? Know about it right here by clicking on the link.

What Have I Covered in This Article?

I initially started by explaining which credit bureaus are associated with the Home Depot store. Home Depot even provides its own store credit cards to the customers eligible for it. Citigroup bank provides the Home Depot’s store credit card for their customers at the store. The three credit services combined Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion are known as the Big Three. Depot does a hard credit inquiry on its customers before issuing them a credit card to reduce the chance of rejection. They also provide several benefits with credit cards at their stores.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot provides well-known services in Home improvement and other related services. It provides credit card services at its stores with leading credit collecting companies. Additionally, they also provide store credit cards with Citigroup banks. The 3 major credit collecting companies with Home Depot are Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

The minimum credit score for almost all retailers in the industry is 640 points. Home Depot does not provide any pre-qualified credit cards at their stores without hard credit inquiries. Getting a credit card at Home Depot is relatively easy when the customer completes the credit score check successfully and provides accurate information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Home Depot offer a store credit card? Yes, Home Depot offers store credit cards for customers who have eligible credit stores (minimum 640 points). The store credit card is provided by Citigroup bank which relies on the Big three companies for credit checks. What is the credit score requirement to apply for Home Depot credit? The minimum credit score required by any major retailer in the industry is 640 points. Are they any other requirements to get a credit card at Home Depot? Customers should have a minimum credit score of 640 points and also a decent CIBIL score. Additionally, they have to provide their social security number, and personal and contact information to get a credit card. Is it hard to get a credit card at Home Depot? No, the credit card check is strict at Home Depot, but it is not impossible to get a credit card at their store.