We all love pickles, at least I assume you must love it since you visited this page. The balance of the pickles’ spicy, sour, and bitter taste is what many crave. It is a perfect addition to a good meal. Although making a pickle is an art in itself. There are many food companies that make and sell them in markets. You can buy pickles at almost any grocery retailer in the country. Many restaurants use pickles in their dishes, including many fast-food chain restaurants. McDonald’s is one such place that has some mouth-watering pickles for people to taste. When you eat pickle at a McDonald’s, I’m sure you’ll be lovin it, just like advertised. Many people have doubts whether they may purchase the pickle that McDonald’s outlets service. So, Where to purchase McDonald’s pickles? What are some other places where you can get Pickles? Read on to find out.

Where Can You Purchase McDonald’s Pickles?

Unfortunately, you can’t buy pickles individually from McDonald’s. The burgers at McDonald’s have a unique taste of their own. It is no wonder that it is the largest and most popular fast-food restaurant company in the world. Their big mas have veggies like tomato, lettuce and of course pickles. There are many McDonald’s pickle lovers, including me. They call them sour dill pickles. Tony Parle, is the sole supplier for pickles at McDonald’s. The tangy and sour flavor their pickles have is surely a heavenly experience for the palate.

So, if you are wondering whether you can purchase pickles at the fast-food chin outlets individually, then the answer is no. There are many stores and retailers that sell pickles. Some of them even offer the same brand that McDonald’s uses. Continue reading the article to know where else can you purchase pickles that mimic the taste served at McDonald’s.

What Are Some Major Retailers That Sell Pickles at Their Stores?

You can find many places that sell pickles. Most of them sell different brands of pickles. It is up to your preference on the type of pickles, you want to eat. Here’s a list of retailers that sell pickles.

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

Meijer

Target

Ralph’s

These are some of the major retailers in the country that offer pickles. As I have mentioned, each of these retailers sells many brands of jarred pickles. Every single one of these brands has a distinct taste and flavor. Some of these pickles, taste sweet and sour, while others have a salty note to them. It is up to you to choose which type of pickle brands you want to choose. Below is a list of these retailers and the type of pickles you can find at their stores.

Walmart

It is no surprise that Walmart is on the list. AS the largest retailer in the world, it obviously sells pickles, one of the most loved foods in this country. Walmart has many pickle brands in every price segment. If you are looking for a pickle brand that has a similar taste to what you get at McDonald’s, then Heinz genuine whole sill is one right option for you. It has a taste that rivals the ones at the fast-food chain outlets.

Heinz’s pickles have the original dill flavor that many crave. They have a sour and salty taste, with a tangy note in between. The best thing about them is that they are comfortably crunchy. That makes it a good snack for all occasions. You can purchase Heinz’s pickles at both Walmart in-store and online. A 46 fl oz jar of Heinz genuine original sour dills costs $10.18 currently.

Kroger

Kroger has many brands of pickles for sale, but the most coveted of them is Vlasic’s original whole dill pickles. They also mimic the taste of pickles sold at McDonald’s. There are plenty of people that buy this pickle brand as a side dish for their meal. Just like with Heinz, Vlasic’s dill pickles come uncut in a whole form. You need to cut them into slices before eating them. A 46-ounce Vlasic’s pickles will cost you just $3.59. There are other pickle brands sold at Kroger, which you can choose as per your preference.

Publix

This is another retailer that sells its own branded pickles called Publix hamburger dill pickle chips. As the name mentions, Publix’s pickles are cut into pieces, unlike others that sell whole pickles. That is not to say that they don’t sell pickle chips. Publix’s pickles have a tangy flavor that makes you want to have more. People say that this retailer’s pickles are best for burgers and sandwiches. Publix charges $2 for 16 oz of pickles. This is low when you compare it to the prices at other stores. They also sell Ba Tampte Pickles half sour, and many other brands.

Meijer

Meijer stores sell pickle brands that are commonly available at most stores. You have the option of buying which brand of pickles as per your preference. I, personally, like Milwaukee’s baby dill pickles that are available at most Meijer stores. They are small, which makes them easier to cut and put in burgers or sandwiches. A 32- ounce jar of Milwaukee’s baby pickles will cost you $2.69. The main thing I like about these pickles is that they have a sour taste that only enhances the taste of your burger. Meijer also sells Vlasic pickles that have a sweet taste to them. If you are looking to broaden your horizons on different kinds of pickles, then Meijer outlets are the ones you need to go to.

Target

Target is the place to go to get goods at affordable rates. These items also include dill pickles. There are many pickles brands that you can find at Target in-store and website. The most sold pickle brand at target is Claussen dill pickles. They are long in shape and have a spear-like appearance. It has a premium taste, that you can get for a low price of $4.89 for a 20 oz jar. The other major pickle brand at target is Kosher dill. This one’s a budget pickle brand that will cost you $1.49 for a 16 oz jar. There are other brands, but these two are the most sought after at Target stores.

These are some of the many retailers that sell pickles. Each of them sells many brands, it is up to you to select which one you want to eat. Some of these pickles have a sweet taste, while others are spicy and tangy. Some of the brands I mentioned have a similar taste to the ones you get at McDonald’s. While others have a distinct taste of their own, albeit good. So, the next time you visit any of these stores, be sure to know what you are buying.

Are the Pickles Served at McDonald’s Real?

The Pickles that you get at McDonald’s outlets are very real. The fast-food company gets its pickles from Tony Parle. Their pickles have a delicious taste that is affordable for most people. Some people have doubts concerning the authenticity of pickles served at McDonald’s. But they don’t have anything to worry considering that pickles at McDonald’s are fairly popular among people. So, you can savor them without any concerns as their supplier is a legit pickle dealer.

Do Pickles at McDonald’s Have Preservatives?

Yes, McDonald’s uses pickles that have preservatives. But it is nothing out of the ordinary, as all pickle brands use some kind of artificial preservative to make the pickle last longer. That is also the case for pickles at McDonald’s. Tony Parle, is the sole supplier of pickles for McDonald’s. Although nothing much is known about this supplier, they do use an artificial preservative for their pickles. The fast-food company has made it their policy to not serve any ingredient with any artificial flavorings and preservatives, but they have admitted to serving pickles that have preservatives. But you don’t have to worry about this, as McDonald’s won’t do anything that threatens its image of offering good quality and safe food.

Conclusion

You cannot purchase McDonald’s pickles, as ts gets its pickles from a private pickle farmer, Tony Parle. Although you cannot use to purchase pickles from McDonald’s, there are many retailers that offer pickle brands that have similar tastes to what you get at McDonald’s. Most of these pickle brands have their own distinct taste and flavor, catered to all people’s tastes. Retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Target, Publix, etc. all sell different pickle brands that come at different rates. It is up to your choice which brands of pickle you wish to buy.

The pickles that you get at McDonald’s are real. Although McDonald’s claims that it has stopped using ingredients with artificial flavorings and preservatives, its pickles have an exception. The company itself claims that its pickles have at least one artificial preservative inside them. But you don’t need to worry much, as they are safe for eating.

FAQs – Where to Purchase McDonald’s Pickles?

