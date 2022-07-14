Many people use activated charcoal for various reasons. Some use it for medical reasons, while others use it for beauty purposes. The point is that activated charcoal is a much sought-after product by the people. You can find it at many stores across the country. As it is a product that is commonly available, most major retailers in the country sell it, this also includes Walmart. It is not news that you can get almost anything at a Walmart store, so it only makes sense that you can also find activated charcoal there. Walmart has huge stores, and finding something as small and unimpressive as activated charcoal can be a bit of a challenge. So, Where to locate activated charcoal in Walmart? What aisle in the Walmart store has them? How much does activated charcoal cost at Walmart stores? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Where to Locate Activated Charcoal in Walmart Stores?

If you ever went to a Walmart supercenter, you will have huge it is in size. They are like mini-malls for groceries, clothes, electronics, and other products. You can even find activated charcoal in its stores. But many people don’t have an idea about where it is located inside the store. Roaming around the store in hopes of finding is just stupid.

You can find activated charcoal in the vitamins section or aisle. The vitamins aisle is just across from the dietary supplements aisle. You may also find it on the shelves in the beauty aisle, which is near the detoxing treatments aisle that is present at Walmart stores. Usually, you will be able to find activated charcoal in these sections, but sometimes it may vary for other stores. If you still have any doubts about where to find it at Walmart, then just ask the staff at the Walmart store to assist you.

How to Find Out the Location of Activated Charcoal Using the Walmart+ App?

If you are not into the traditional method of asking the store employee as to where activated charcoal is. Then you can simply use the Walmart+ app to know which aisle has activated charcoal. As the largest retailer in America, Walmart has launched the app to make the shopping experience for customers at Walmart even more convenient. There are many people that use Walmart+ whenever they want to know the details of a product at the retailer’s stores. Follow the steps below on how to do that.

Firstly, Install the Walmart+ app on your Android or Apple phone.

Sign up for an account in the app, or just log in to it if you already have one.

Once you are logged in, choose the store at which you are planning to shop.

After you have chosen a store location, the next step is to type “activated charcoal” in the search bar of the app.

If Walmart has that product at the particular location you have chosen, you will get the information about the aisle that has activated charcoal. Not only the aisle, but you will also get to know the shelf number, and stock levels of that product.

This way, you can use the Walmart+ app to know the aisle and shelf number where you will find the activated charcoal. Although this may appear a bit of a hassle when you can simply ask the staff, this method will avoid any confusion.

What Brands of Activated Charcoal Can You Purchase From Walmart Stores?

There are many brands of activated charcoal that you can find at Walmart stores. It all depends on your preference on which one you wish to get. As I have mentioned before, activated charcoal is used for both medical reasons and beauty purposes. Charcoal helps to ease digestion problems and also absorbs some impurities which may cause harm to your body. Not only that, but you can also purchase activated charcoal capsules. Here’s a list of activated charcoal brands that you can find at Walmart stores.

Nutricost

Spring Valley

Viva Doria

Country

These are some of the activated charcoal brands that you have the option of buying at the Walmart store. Viva Doria is said to be the customer’s favorite. It is a beauty wellness product that is said to improve skin health. It is important to keep in mind that some activated charcoal brands are meant for consumption, while others are strictly for skincare and beauty wellness reasons. Make sure to know which one you are buying.

How Much Does Activated Charcoal Cost at Walmart?

The cost of activated charcoal entirely depends on the type of brand you choose. It also depends on which type of activated charcoal you buy. The price is different for capsules and powder. The cost for activated charcoal capsules ranges between $7 to $15. If you wish to buy a combo capsule pack, then it will cost more. Whereas, the price of activated charcoal powder will start from $15 and can go up to $25 depending on the brand you select. But there are brands of charcoal powder that cost less than $15. For example, Viva Dorio activated charcoal powder, which is the most sold brand, costs $8.99 as per Walmart’s official website.

What Other Grocery Stores Sell Activated Charcoal?

You can find activated charcoal at many retail stores across America. As I have said before, activated charcoal is a commonly available product. Many pharmacies, retail stores, and supermarkets stock them on their product shelves. Here’s a list of retailers that sell activated charcoal.

Target

Kroger

Meijer

Whole Foods

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Safeway

Walgreens

CVS

Publix

These are just some of the retailers that sell activated charcoal at their stores. You can obviously also get it on Amazon and other online shopping platforms. Activated Charcoal comes in mainly two categories, medical and beauty or skin care. Charcoal that is meant for beauty and skincare purposes shouldn’t be used for medical consumption purposes, and vice versa. If you don’t have a Walmart store near you, you can just visit one of these other retailers.

Where to Locate Activated Charcoal at Other Retail Stores?

Almost every major retailer and pharmacy have activated charcoal. This product can be found in the vitamin aisle of those stores, just like in Walmart. Major retailers like Safeway, Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, and Target all have a vitamin aisle. The vitamin aisle is located near dietary supplements in those stores. But this is only the case for consumable activated charcoal capsules. The charcoal that is used for skin care is found in the beauty care aisle. The gluten-free activated charcoal can be found in the nutritional requirement aisle of these stores. In the case of pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, etc. You will find it in the beauty care section and nutrition aisle.

Is Activated Charcoal Overrated?

The trend of activated charcoal has been going on for quite a few years and many people think that it is truly beneficial for the body. Though there are some nutritional values and are useful for poisoning in the body, their overall uses of it may be overrated. There are many experts who state that the benefits of activated charcoal are promoted more than they actually are. In fact, research studies found that activated charcoal substances contain some substances that interfere with the body absorbing vitamins and minerals. Experts also suggest that you don’t intake any activated charcoal products when taking medications. In the end, it seems that the charcoal fad is not as impressive and beneficial as it is portrayed to be.

Conclusion

You can find activated charcoal in the vitamins’ aisle near the dietary supplements section in Walmart stores. You may also find it in the beauty aisle near the detoxing supplements sections. As one of the most commonly available products, you will find activated charcoal at almost every major retail store. Walmart has a range of activated charcoal brands, both for medical consumption and beauty care. It is up to your preference about which brand you wish to choose. The cost of activated charcoal capsules ranges from $7 to $15, whereas the cost of powder ranges from $15 to $25. It all depends on which brand you choose. You can get this product at many major retailers.

As popular as activated charcoal is, its benefits and uses are much overrated and unnecessarily hyped. Experts have states that it in fact interferes with the absorption of vitamins and minerals inside the body. While there are uses for activated charcoal, they are certainly more hyped up than they really are.

FAQs – Where to Locate Activated Charcoal in Walmart?

FAQs – Where to Locate Activated Charcoal in Walmart?