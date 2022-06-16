Scientists say that sugar is more addictive than Cocaine, and I guess they were right about that. Once the sweet taste of sugar touches your palate, you’ll start craving it more. Sugar actually triggers the pleasure centers in your brain, which is what makes it so wonderful. But we were taught not to consume sugar regularly in large quantities as they cause cavities and stomach complications, which is very much the truth. Now, eating refined sugar may not be good for your health, but not more than Molasses. Molasses is also extracted or made from sugarcane, just like your normal refined sugar. So, if you are thinking of switching to molasses, go for it, as it’s a better option than refined sugar. But which place sells molasses? Well, Most normal grocery stores have it. In this article, you’ll find out where to find Molasses at Walmart and other stores?

There is no arguing about the number of products Walmart has to offer at its grocery stores and supermarkets. They are basically the cathedrals of budget shopping. As the largest retail chain in the world, it’s no surprise that you can get almost anything at Walmart. The number of aisles and product categories its stores have cannot be explored in a single day, that’s how big they are. You can even order any item you want from Walmart’s website and app. All items like clothes, produce, electronics, poultry, fruits & vegetables, groceries, etc. are available there.

So, if you are trying to buy Molasses, you can surely get it at Walmart. But, if you are here, then you must be confused about where to find it as Walmart stores are huge. Read on to know where to get it not only at Walmart but also at other major retailers.

Where to Find Molasses at Walmart Stores?

As Molasses is a sweetening agent, you’ll find it stocked near the corn syrup, and refined sugar shelves on the baking aisle. There’s also a chance that you find it in the health foods and organic products sections or aisles. If you want dark molasses or pomegranate molasses, then you’ll be able to find them on the breakfast food aisle near honey and maple syrup. There is no definite answer to which aisle has molasses, as its location varies from each store. But you will most probably find them in the aisle I just mentioned. If you aren’t able to find Molasses in those sections, then you just ask a Walmart employee where to find it.

You’ll even be able to get discounts on it at Walmart because, well, it’s Walmart, the go-to place for low price goods. With a bit of luck, you may even get steep discounts on Molasses. You can also find the sweetening product at other major retailers too. Molasses is not something exclusive to Walmart, so if you are used to shopping at Target or Kroger, you can just get it from those retailers. But before dwelling on where to find Molasses at other stores, let’s first get to know what Molasses is and the benefits it provides.

What is Molasses?

There are many types of sugars like agave syrup, corn syrup, table sugar, sugar granules, etc. and Molasses is one of them. Molasses is a product that comes during the sugar cane refinement process. The Molasses is dark, which you’ll find in brown sugar. The molasses is what gives the brown sugar that distinct color, flavor, and moisture. As molasses is a highly concentrated form of sugar, it comes in liquid form. Unlike sugar, Molasses primarily contains sucrose and has smaller amounts of glucose and fructose. It is also not as sweet as your normal table sugar.

The texture of Molasses is also very viscous, which is thicker and stickier than other liquids sweetener agents like honey, corn syrup, maple syrup, etc. There are even more concentrated forms of Molasses that taste bitter and not sweet at all. Such ingredients are used to enhance the tastes of desserts and other sweet dishes. With the growing epidemic of obesity and diabetes in America, it is better to substitute normal table sugar with less unhealthy options of sugars.

What Are the Benefits of Molasses?

We all know how harmful sugar is to our health. But a sugar type like Molasses is a better option than table sugar for its health benefits. Although Molasses is a healthier option, consumption of it in large quantities causes adverse effects on the body. So, here are some of the benefits of consuming Molasses.

As per the Nutrition health research, it states that molasses is much more nutritious than sugar, which is mainly packed with carbohydrates. Molasses has a good quantity of iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients make our body more healthy and efficient.

The ingredient also contains a rich source of plant-based iron, which can help prevent and even treat Anemia for most people.

Sometimes children experience abdominal pain and constipation due to regular consumption of sugar. By giving them Blackstrap Molasses, it may help treat the abdominal pains and also constipation problems. It is used as a home remedy to treat these illnesses in many households.

As molasses is a good source of calcium, it will promote or assist in improving bone health and structure in children and young adults.

There are some researches that identified Molasses can boost hair health as it has a high content of iron present in it.

Despite the many benefits molasses provides, it is never a good thing to consume it regularly, especially in large quantities. There are multiple accounts that Molasses may also lead to bad cholesterol and heart health in general. So take caution on how much you consume it.

What Brands of Molasses Can You Find at Walmart?

Walmart sells many brands of Molasses at its store, which is to be expected. Each of these brands has a unique flavor of its own. But in essence, all of them taste the same and contain the same nutritional value. The cost of a single jar of molasses also doesn’t differ much. A single jar of Molasses costs a minimum of 6 bucks, but it will vary according to which brand you purchase. Here’s a list of molasses brands that Walmart has.

Laodicea

Golden Barrel Blackstrap

Wholesome

Al Wadi

Grandma’s Original

These are the list of molasses brands that you will be able to find in the aisles of Walmart. Take note that some new brands may have been made available since this article is posted. So the next time you visit Walmart, observe what new brands does Walmart stock.

Where to Find Molasses in Other Stores?

Now, you already have an idea of where to get Molasses at Walmart stores, but its location at other grocery stores differs from one another. The classification of Molasses is different at other stores. Some stores classify it as organic food while others consider it as a bakery ingredient.

Grocery stores like Meijer, Kroger, Publix, Trader’s Joe, etc. stock molasses in the dry foods section. You may also find it in the baking aisle, just like at Walmart. If the molasses you want is highly concentrated and bitter, there’s a good chance that you’ll find it in the organic foods section. But as I’ve mentioned previously, each store classifies Molasses differently. In general, you’ll find it stocked near corn syrup, honey, etc. If you can’t find it in any of these places, then ask the store’s employees to assist you in finding it.

Conclusion

Finding a specific product we want at a grocery store is a bit challenging task, especially if that store is Walmart. When it comes to molasses, you’ll be able to find it in the baking aisle or breakfast aisle. You may also find it in the organic and health foods aisle. When it comes to other grocery retailers like Kroger, Publix, and Trader’s Joe, you may also find it in their dry foods section. In case you still have doubts about where to get it or haven’t been able to find the place It’s stocked, then just ask the store’s employees to assist you.

When it comes to molasses, it is a less unhealthy option than your regular table sugar. Molasses is a by-product you get during the refinement of sugar from sugar cane. The ingredient has many benefits, like treating anemia. Promoting hair health, making bones stronger, etc. It is even used as a home remedy to treat constipation among children. So, try switching to molasses from your regular sugar and find out its uses and benefits on your own.

FAQs – Where to Find Molasses at Walmart and Other Stores?

