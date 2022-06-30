Where to Find Horseradish in Walmart?

Walmart is the largest retailer in the world based on its revenue. It has nearly 10,500 stores and clubs in 24 countries and e-commerce websites. It is well known among its customers for providing the best services. They supply everything their customer needs, from daily groceries to electronic appliances.

There are nearly 74 departments in the Walmart store. If you are planning on shopping at their store and getting horseradish, then you might want to know where it is kept in their store. It might get difficult while searching for a particular item in all those aisles.

Read till the end of this article to learn information regarding horseradish at their store, app, and official website.

Where Is Horseradish In Walmart?

Horseradish is a root vegetable and is available in both fresh and dry states at Walmart. Fresh horseradish is found in the frozen or refrigerated food section at the Walmart store. The food in the fridge includes dips, cheese, dairy, etc. However, dry horseradish is found along with other dry foods and condiments such as Ketchup, sauces, seasoning, etc. You can even take the help of store associates and workers to know the exact location of horseradish.

Use the Walmart+ App to Locate Horseradish at Their Store

If you are not able to find the horseradish in the Walmart store, then the Walmart+ app is for your rescue. This is the mobile application format of the Walmart store. This is supported in both android and iOS versions. It is a simple and easy task to use this application.

Steps to follow to find horseradish in the Walmart+ app are listed below.

Download the Walmart+ app for free from the play store of your device. Search for the Walmart you want by entering the zip code of the area in which the store is located. Select the store you are in. Enter the name of the thing you want to find in the search bar located at the top. For instance, here you want Horseradish, so search for it. The app will locate the exact shelf and aisle number in which horseradish is present. You can even contact the store to get information regarding the stock availability of horseradish.

Where Is Horseradish Located In Other Grocery Stores?

Horseradish is available in almost all the other retailers, grocery stores, and local retailers. All the major grocery stores like Kroger, Meijer, Safeway, Whole Foods, Publix, and Trader Joe’s provide horseradish in their stores. Generally, all these stores have horseradish in their condiment aisle where you can also find sauces, olive oils, etc. It is also available in the fresh refrigerated section with other dairy products and dips.

What Is The Best Horseradish At Walmart?

There are several brands that are available at Walmart which sell horseradish. Some such brands are Kraft, Beaver, Silver Spring, Yoder’s, and Annie’s. The price of the horseradish from these brands varies from $2 to $12 per jar.

There are several other brands that provide horseradish, but Walmart customers rated Beaver Brand Hot Cream Horseradish, which costs as low as $3 for a 12 oz jar. Horseradish from this brand is rated 4.5 out of 5 among Walmart customers. Customers who love strong horseradish may want to check out Yoder’s horseradish.

For customers who want horseradish with other sauces, then Walmart has several options like cream blended horseradish, Pure horseradish, and mustard sauce blended horseradish.

Inglehoffer’s brand provides horseradish with wasabi flavor, which enhances its extra spice to it. Additionally, Woeber’s smoky horseradish is apt for BBQs.

To check out several other options, you may visit the Walmart Official website.

Some Brands of Horseradish available in Walmart

Beaver

St. Elmo Steak House

Deli Direct

Hengstenberg

Inglehoffer

Daylily Nursery

Yoder’s

Old Original Bookbinder’s

Reese

Silver Springs

Woodland foods

Podravka

What Are Some Other Vegetables That You Can Purchase at Walmart?

Walmart sells almost all kinds of vegetables in 3 sections. They are as follows

Frozen Vegetables Fresh Vegetables Canned Vegetables

Frozen Vegetables

Broccoli

Corn

Green beans

Cauliflower

Mixed Vegetables

Peas

Fresh Vegetables

Asparagus and Artichokes

Broccoli and Cauliflower

Brussel sprouts and Cabbage

Carrot and root vegetables

Celery and Cucumber

Garlic and Shallots

Lettuce and Whole greens

Mushrooms

Onions and Leaks

Peas, Beans, and Corn

Peppers and Chilies

Potatoes and Tomatoes

Squash and Eggplant

Canned Vegetables

Beets

Corn

Carrot

Spinach

Mushroom

Green Beans

Peas

How to Store Horseradish in Freezer?

Horseradish can be bought in the fresh vegetable section of Walmart or can be purchased directly from frozen foods. Horseradish bought fresh can be stored in your freezer for several days in order to keep it fresh. Following are the steps through which horseradish can be a freezer.

Step 1: Clean the horseradish with clean and cool water.

Step 2: Wipe it clean with a soft cloth or soft material.

Step 3: After wiping them clean, dry them on a paper towel.

Step 4: Wrap the dried horseradish in a plastic wrapper and then in foil.

Step 5: Place it in a freezer bag and freeze it.

Is Horseradish Healthy?

Horseradish is a root vegetable from the mustard family. It has a very strong and spicy taste. It comes in cold climates, but is available throughout the year at any grocery store. Not only that, but it has many health benefits and is used for many medical purposes. The following are the benefits of horseradish

Reduce inflammation and help soothe symptoms of atherosclerosis.

Fight cell Damage in Cancer patients.

Improve respiratory health and fight problems like sinus infections and bronchitis.

Help in Digestion.

Boost your immune system.

Fight UTI.

Helps in weight loss.

Reduces Blood pressure.

Allows calcium absorption and helps in Bone strength.

Nutritional Value of Horseradish

Horseradish has some significant nutrients which help you with several health benefits, as I have mentioned above. The nutrients in the Horseradish are as below.

Potassium Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin C Folates

Can Horseradish Cause Any Health Issues?

No, just like most other food, horseradish also does not cause any harm to your health when taken in limitation. But, it is recommended to take it in fewer quantities. As it has a strong taste and can burn your palate and tongue when taken a lot of it. The burning sensation might be there for a long duration. People with dietary issues should take the suggestion of a doctor before eating Horseradish.

What Are Some Dish in Which Horseradish Is Used?

Horseradish can be used in different ways in different dishes, such as

Used in Vegan mashed potato Make Sandwich sauce that is Vegan or a dip Can be used while making Bloody Mary mix Used while making coleslaw

Alternatives for Horseradish

There are some options that can be used as alternatives to Horseradish. They are

Mustard has nearly the same taste as Horseradish.

Wasabi root and paste can also be used as substitutes as they have a similar strong taste. It is also called Japanese Horseradish.

Fresh Ginger has the same fibrous texture and strong smell

Horseradish Sauce which is available throughout the year can be the best used when horseradish is not available.

Conclusion

Horseradish is a root vegetable that is widely grown in colder climates. But can be available throughout the year. This is available in fresh produce, frozen, and in sauce form. This has a pungent taste and strong, spicy flavor, which is similar to mustard and wasabi. That is the reason why they can also be used as alternatives to horseradish. Horseradish is available in the above sections of the Walmart store.

Walmart sells Horseradish in many brands and in many forms. Almost all the grocery stores also sell Horseradish in their condiments section, in fresh produce, or in frozen foods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the taste of horseradish? Horseradish’s taste is strong and spicy. You can feel the heat on your tongue immediately after eating it. You may also tear up. It smells pungent. In which section or aisle can I find horseradish in a grocery store or Walmart? For fresh Horseradish, check fresh produce. For frozen, you can check out the freezer section and for sauce, you can go to the condiments aisle. Name some other retailers/ grocery stores which sell horseradish. Other than Walmart, there are several other retailers which sell horseradish at their stores. They are Amazon, Target, Safeway, Kroger, Publix, etc. They can also be available in your local grocery stores. What dishes can be prepared using Horseradish? Horseradish can be used while preparing vegan mashed potatoes, vegan sandwich sauce/ dip, coleslaw, and bloody Mary.