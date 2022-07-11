When you have McDonald’s Big Mac with you, you just have one piece of the dish. The dish will be complete only when you have the Big Mac Sauce with you. The taste created by this combination is delicious. Additionally, some people use the Big Mac Sauce with other food items as well. It is one of the most preferred sauces by McDonald’s customers and a few others. However, will you be able to buy this sauce separately from McDonald’s? Are there any other fast-food chains and stores where we will get the sauce? You don’t know? Well, don’t worry. I have done my research and I know where to buy Big Mac sauce. Continue to know more.

Where Can I Get Big Mac Sauce?

The Big Mac Sauce cannot be bought outside in stores. However, Walmart sells a sauce that almost justifies the taste. This is the closest sauce that is sold on retail chains, which comes closest to Big Mac Sauce. The name of the sauce is “Great Value Secret Sauce” and the price of this sauce is $2. In addition to this, there are a few other sauces that can be a great alternative to “Big Mac Sauce”. They are Bramwell’s Chunky Burger Sauce and Hellman’s Condiment Classic Burger Sauce. If you are looking to try out a few other alternatives other than what I have mentioned in this article, keep reading this article?

What Is Big Mac Sauce?

Before jumping into the places where one can get the Big Mac Sauce, I would like to give a brief account of Big Mach Sauce. This has become one of the most savored sauces by McDonald Burger Eaters. What is so special about this sauce? It has attracted thousands of people. Well, the highlighting things about the Big Mac Sause are the pickle relish and the unique flavor. The unique flavor is prepared by combining vinegar and sugar. The problem with this McDonald’s unique sauce is that it is not available for sale. Hence, the fans of the sauce have started searching for places where they can buy the alternative. I have selected the six best places where you can buy alternatives for the Big Mac Sauce. Take a look at them and choose whichever you feel is the best for you.

Walmart

Walmart has a sauce on its shelves that is manufactured and sold by it. It is called “Great Value Secret Sauce for Burger & Dipping“. Walmart prepared this as a replica of the McDonald’s Big Mac sauce. The good thing about this sauce is that it almost tastes similar to the original recipe. If you are buying it in any Walmart store, you will find it being sold in a 12-ounce bottle. The price of the sauce is cheap, which is around $2. Most people who have tried it have said that it is identical to the original recipe, and they enjoyed it.

Walmart has used the following ingredients for preparing this replica,

Paprika extract

Dried Garlic

Distilled Vinegar

Sugar

Soybean

Turmeric Extract

Dried Onion

Egg Yolks

Water

Pickle Relish

Among many replicas of Big Mac Sauce, people love this the most. This is because the color, taste, and smell of this replica are similar to that of the original recipe. In addition to this sauce, you will find another sauce sold at Walmart that has a similar taste. It is Hellman’s Condiment Classic Burger Sauce. You can keep this as your second choice after the “Great Value Secret Sauce”. However, this sauce is a bit expensive. For an 11-ounce (ca. 416 gram) of sauce, you will have to spend around $2.98. One special thing about the latter is the ingredients used in it and the Big Mac Sauces are the same. Take a look at those ingredients below.

Paprika

Soybean Oil

Egg Yolk

Sugar

Turmeric

Distilled Vinegar

Water

Aldi

Aldi, a popular retail chain, has established numerous stores in the states of the USA. It sells one of the most advertised replicas of the Big Mac Sauce recipe. You will find it on the shelves of Aldi, sold by the name “Bramwells Chunky Burger Sauce“. I bet you don’t want to miss it. You will find it in most Aldi in-stores. However, you will not be able to order it online.

Target

Target is known for selling Sir Kensington’s Special Sauce, which is also available in other retail stores. However, one disadvantage of this sauce is its price. You have to pay nearly $5 in order to get around 12 ounces (ca. 454 grams) of this sauce. For preparing this sauce, in addition to the ingredients used for preparing Big Mac Sauce, other ingredients such as Jalapeño peppers, tomato paste, dill weed, and mustard. Even though the taste of this sauce is similar, it is a bit spicier. You will feel the texture of this sauce and that of Big Mac to be identical.

Kroger

Kroger sells its self-made sauce that is quite similar to Big Mac. It is called Kroger Burger Special Sauce, which is cheaper than other options. You have to pay around $1.99 for which you will get around 11 fluid ounces. The ingredients used for preparing the Kroger sauce are,

Dried garlic

Salt

Distilled Vinegar

Paprika

Turmeric

Mustard Seed

Dried Onion

Egg yolk

Vegetable oil

Lemon Juice

Pickle relish

Additionally, some more ingredients are added. In the end, you will get a sauce that is similar to Big Mac in flavor and texture.

Meijer

You can add the sauce sold by Meijer to the list of alternatives for the Big Mac Sauce. You can find in the Meijer in-stores sold by the name “J.L Kraft Burger Special Sauce” which will have a similar flavor and texture. However, it will cost more than the sauces that were sold in Walmart and Kroger. The cost of the J.L Kraft Burger Special Sauce is around $3.2, and you will get around a 12-fluid-ounce bottle of sauce. The sauce makers have used similar ingredients, except for the horseradish and mustard seed added additionally. The taste will be almost similar, and you will additionally taste a hint of tomato puree.

Amazon

The alternative sauce that Amazon sells to us comes from the UK. The name of the sauce is Hellmann’s Chunky Burger Sauce. This sauce is prepared using different ingredients, yet the taste is comparable. As I mentioned earlier, the sauce is not made in the USA, instead, they are shipped from the U.K. As a result, the price of Hellmann’s Chunky Burger Sauce is exorbitant. Imagine getting this sauce for $14.99 and still, you will get only 8.45-fluid-ounces

This sauce is quite different when compared to Big Mac. This is because, it adds ingredients like red chili pepper, mustard, and tomato paste which are never used in Big Mac. Lastly, the flavor and color of this sauce are different as well. You can keep this as your last option while considering alternatives for the original Big Mac.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by explaining the unique characteristics of the Big Mac Sauce and where they are offered to the customer. Since the sauce was only sold with other food products, people who became a fan of this sauce started searching for alternative sauces in other stores. Hence, I added six places where one can buy sauces similar to that Big Mac Sauce. Those six places are Walmart, Aldi, Target, Kroger, Amazon, and Meijer. All these stores sell at least one sauce that matches Big Mac in terms of taste, texture, or flavor. In addition to providing the names of those sauces, I have given the price and volume sold in each bottle. I hope the information given in the article regarding Buy Big Mac Sauce was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Most fast-food chains don’t sell the sauces along with their main dish. Especially if the side dish is self-made and has a unique taste. Behemoth fast-food chains such as McDonald’s take this as an opportunity and use the sauce to attract more customers. Additionally, the sauce can increase the frequency of customers’ visits if they are allured by the sauce. It is the case with Buy Big Mac Sauce as well. Hence, foodies have discovered the sauces available in the market which almost resemble the Big Mac Sauce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Where to Buy Big Mac Sauce?

1. What is the name of the sauce sold at Target Retail Stores that tastes similar to Big Mac Sauce? The name of the sauce sold by Target, which can be an alternative to Big Mac Sauce, is “Sir Kensington’s Special Sauce”. 2. Does Walmart sell any sauces that can act as an alternative for Big Mac Sauce? Yes. It sells two sauces that almost taste like Big Mac Sauce. Those two are Great Value Secret Sauce for Burger & Dipping and Hellman’s Condiment Classic Burger Sauce. 3. Which alternative sauce sold at retail stores have a similar texture to that of “Big Mac Sauce” The sauces Sir Kensington’s Special Sauce Kroger Burger Special Sauce and J.L Kraft Burger Special Sauce that are sold at Target, Kroger, and Meijer respectively have a similar texture to that of Big Mac Sauce. 4. What ingredients are used for preparing Big Mac Sauce? The ingredients used for preparing the Big Mac Sauce include Paprika, Soybean Oil, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Turmeric, Distilled Vinegar, and Water. 5. What ingredients are used for preparing Kroger Burger Special Sauce? Dried garlic, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Paprika, Turmeric, Mustard Seed, Dried Onion, egg yolk, Vegetable oil, Lemon Juice, pickle relish, and many more ingredients are used for producing the Kroger Burger Special Sauce.