Where Is the Largest Target and How Large Is it?

Target is as popular as Walmart. It has branches all over the USA. In recent years, it has managed to stay on the list of top 10 retailers in the USA. Millions of Americans have made “Target” their first choice when it comes to retailers. The thing about retailers like Walmart or Target is that their stores are huge. We love spending time at such places. For many people, shopping is a stress buster. What if people get to know about the largest Target store in the world is located in the USA? Before thinking of going there, so many questions would arise in our mind, such as how big is that? What kind of products can I find there? Well, I have collected information regarding the biggest target in the world. Continue reading to know more.

Where Is the Biggest Target in the World Located?

The Largest Target store was built in the USA. It is located in the U.S. state of Maryland at Annapolis. Since Target has a good presence in the USA, they choose this country to build their biggest ever target store. We will talk more about the Largest Target Store. Keep reading to know them.

What Is the Size of the Biggest Target Store?

The size of the biggest target store is around 200,000 square feet (ca. 186 a). This is much larger than the Largest SuperTarget that is located in Alabama state at Hoover. The size of the Largest Supertarget is around 191,000 square feet (ca. 177 a). Whereas the size of a typical Target store is just 130,000 square feet (ca. 121 a). After these two big target stores, the one located in Pennsylvania occupies the third position. Its size is around 165,000 square feet (ca. 153 a). Larger target stores were earlier called Target Superstores. However, Target has recently announced that all types of target stores will be called Target only. In other words, Target gave up the concept of a Superstore.

Which City Hosts the Most Number of Target Stores?

Chicago is the city that has the most number of target stores. The city is located in the state of Illinois. It hosts around 21 target stores within its city limits. The second place is shared between two cities. They are Los Angeles and Minneapolis. Both the cities have around 17 target stores. When it comes to the state with most Target stores, California occupies the first place. That state hosts around 310 target stores. The second and third places are occupied by Texas and Florida, respectively. The state of Texas hosts around 153 target stores, while Florida hosts 126 target stores.

Where Is the Smallest Target Located?

Answering superlative questions is such a joy for me. You ask me why? Well, I loved finding answers to superlative questions. I will feel happy and proud after knowing the answers to those questions. Similarly, now, I am equally happy to answer many such superlative questions for you. So, where is it? The smallest Target Store! It is found at a location called Wicker Park, which is located in the city of Chicago. However, the building is in ruins now.

Why Did Target Open Small Target Stores?

The main aim of opening small stores was to support target services at places where large Target stores cannot be built. Since then, Target has opened around 140 such stores across the USA. The interesting thing about these stores is that 30 out of 140 stores are located near college campuses. Using this, we can conclude that Target’s main focus has been the college students.

Unlike the normal Target Stores, the small Target stores stock selective products. The target fills the shelves of these stores with selective products that have high demand in the area. The main reason for Target to do this is the small stores have compact space. Hence, target prefers products that are sold quickly. In this way, the efficiency and profit of these store increases.

When Was the Concept of Small Target Stores Introduced?

Target came up with small Target stores in the year 2014. Back then, Target called them CityTarget. The first CityTarget stores were opened in the states of Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Later, Target further reduced the size of Target stores and called them TargetExpress. All these stores were located in urban areas where the availability of space was a difficult thing to afford. Now, Target doesn’t differentiate its Target stores based on the size. Target took this decision in the year 2015. Since then all the stores, irrespective of size, are called “Target” only.

Where Was the First Target Store Opened?

Target opened its first Target retail store which included various departments such as fashion, quality, and many more in the year 1962. It was on the 1st of May that the state of Minnesota became the first state to have a Target store. In the following year, target opened many stores in Minnesota at locations such as St. Louis Park, Duluth, and Crystal.

When Was the First Online Target Store Launched?

Online stores are a common thing now. However, it was not the same two decades ago. Back then, the internet was still in its nascent stage. Surprisingly, Target registered its online presence during the early stage of the internet. In the year 1996, Target showed up online with informational and marketing content. After three years, Target launched its first e-commerce website dedicated to selling merchandise. The merchandise sold on the website was limited to sports goods, gifts, Michael Grave designs, Club wedd gift registries, seasonal gifts, and many more. Hence, we can say that Target launched its first online store in the year 1999.

When Did Target Open Its First Pop-up Store?

Before answering the question, do you know what Pop-up stores are? If you don’t know the answer, that’s alright. I will tell you what Pop-up stores are. This is one of the popular marketing techniques followed by many commercial organizations. Target used this technique as well. In the year 2001, Target surprised people by opening its first pop-up store that was available for a limited time only. It created a huge buzz and became the talk of the town.

When Did Target Open Its Stores in All the 50 States of the USA?

Having its stores all over the USA is such a huge deal. Achieving this feat took time for Target. But, How long? Around 5 decades! Yes! The last state where it opened its store in the USA was Vermont. The remarkable event happened in the year 2018 making it a retailer that functions in all 50 states of the USA.

When Did Target Launch Its Target Forward?

The world is experiencing the worst climate in recent years. Unexpected, non-periodic, and violent weather are threatening people. One of the important reasons for this is Global Warming. The more the development, the more will be the damage to the environment. This is what people assume now. However, this is entirely untrue. We have ways to develop without disturbing or destroying the environment. One of the best ways is Sustainable development. So many nations and organizations are adopting sustainable development models. Similarly, Target has also shown its commitment to saving the earth by adopting a sustainable development model called Target Forward in the year 2021.

What I Have Shared in This Article?

In this article, I have shared captivating facts about Target by answering questions. Starting from answering the question of where is the Biggest Target in the world located, I have answered many interesting questions. Most questions in the article deal with Target’s “First”. For example, first target store, first online target store, first pop-up store, and many more.

Final Thoughts

The journey of Target is filled with so many unbelievable achievements. The tale of Target is something that we cannot tell in one day. It has undergone so many changes in the years. Moreover, it has also grown beyond imagination and has become a global brand. Especially, in America, Target is one of the most trusted retailers with branches in all 50 states. Currently, Target is one of the top ten retailers in the USA, occupying 7th position. There is a high possibility of further growth in the future as well. I hope you found this article related to the biggest Target in the world useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – The Biggest Target in the World

1. Who is the current CEO of Target Corporation? Brian Cornell is the CEO of the Target Corporation. He assumed office on the 12th of August in the year 2014, ever since he has been the CEO. 2. Who is the first female to become a board member? Shirley Young was the first female to be included in Dayton Hudson Corp. She became the first board member in the year 1975. 3. Does Target have stores outside the USA? No. However, it has its office located outside the USA. It is located in Bengaluru, India. 4. Who is the founder of Target? The founder of Target is George Dayton,