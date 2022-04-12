The Amazon Gift card is one of the best benefits offered by Amazon. You can use the gift card to buy products from Amazon.com or subscribe to Amazon services such as Amazon Prime, Kindle, Amazon Fresh, and many more. It is very much like a credit/debit card, making it one of the best payment options. However, you can still have doubts regarding Amazon gift cards. One of them could be locating the Claim code present on your Amazon gift card. Well, I have pulled in some deets regarding the Amazon Gift card. I will be answering the aforementioned and other alike questions in this article. Continue reading to know them.

Where Is the Claim Code on an Amazon Gift Card in 2022?

If you are looking for the claim code on your Amazon gift card, you will be able to find it on the back of your card. It is a 14 digits code that you can find at the top of the card. You will also find two arrows pointing up. On the left side of the code, you will find an image of a camera. Similarly, on the right side of the code, you will find an image of a gift box. Now that you have come to know where the claim code is, I will be answering various other questions related to the Amazon gift card and the code. Read the article till the end to get to know more information.

What Does the Claim Code in the Amazon Gift Card Look Like?

The claim code is actually a combination of numbers and alphabets. If you have a new Amazon gift card, in the place of the claim code, you would see a removable white strip. Below the white strip, you would find two arrows pointing upwards. Between the arrows, you can read “Claim Code”. You can scratch the white strip to get to know the claim code. In case, you have received the Amazon gift card via email, the code will be available in the mail.

How Should I Redeem a Gift Card on Amazon?

Firstly, you should log in to your Amazon account. After logging in, select the Accounts & List option present in the top right corner.

You will find the option “Gift Card Balance” under “Your Account”. Click on it.

Now you will be able to see a yellow button that reads “Redeem a Gift Card”. Press that button and enter your 14-digit claim code.

In case you want to use the Amazon app to redeem your gift card, you can follow the below steps.

Log in to your account via the Amazon app. You will find a three-line option at the bottom. Click on it.

You can scroll down to the Payments section. There you can click on the option “Manage gift card balance”

Next, click on the “Redeem another gift card” option. Now enter the claim code manually.

How Many Times Can I Use My Amazon Gift Card?

There is no limit on it. You can use the Amazon gift card until all the balance on the card is utilized, or the card expired. Moreover, you can reload the gift card once you have utilized all the amount. Nevertheless, you can no longer use it if the card expires. The expiry of the card changes from one country to another. So, there is no standard validity for the Amazon gift card. As far as the USA is concerned, the Amazon gift card is valid for up to 10 years. It is important that you check your card’s expiration date. In case, you reload the amount when the card is about to expire, you may lose all the money.

Where Can I Buy Amazon Gift Card?

The Amazon gift cards are sold in different retail stores. To list a few,

Kroger

JCPenny

Office Depot

Lowe’s

Safeway

Kmart

Kohls

Balducci’s

CVS Pharmacy

Best Buy

GameStop

Food City

Foodtown

Fairway Market

EZ Mart

Dollar General Dash In

7-Eleven

AAA Club Alliance

A&A market

Staples

Wegmans

The list of Stores that sells the Amazon gift card extends beyond that. Furthermore, some Amazon users who received the Amazon gift card would put them on sale on websites like eBay. You can purchase those cards as well. Most probably, they would sell it for a price less than the balance present on the card. However, here is the catch. It is too hard to find if the card you are buying really has the balance as stated by the seller. Hence, it is important for you to acknowledge this risk priorly.

Can I Use My Amazon Gift Card at Amazon Fresh?

Yes. The Amazon gift cards can be used to purchase at Amazon fresh. You can buy directly in-store, or you can order from your home. You can use the card to order from Amazon Now Grocery to buy products from other stores such as Whole Foods.

Can I Use My Amazon Gift Card to Split the Purchase?

We have to plan carefully on how much we should spend and how we should spend. As a result, sometimes, we would be splitting a purchase. This could be using cash and a card at a retail store. In our case, it is using an Amazon gift card and a credit/debit card on Amazon.com. Can we split our purchase on amazon.com that way? The answer is yes. You just need to add your gift card as another payment option when you check out.

Is It Possible to Use Two Amazon Gift Cards at the Same Time?

Yes. In case, the total of your purchase is more than the balance available on your Amazon card, you can use the second one by adding it to the account. Furthermore, you can use the gift card with your credit or debit card as well. You have more flexibility in using Amazon gift cards. For example, you can combine the balance from both of your gift cards. Hence, when you check out, the amount will be deducted from the total balance.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Amazon Gift Cards?

Pros

Amazon gift cards have numerous benefits. The Amazon policy regarding the usage of Amazon gift cards has made it one of the best payment methods.

If you had forgotten to buy a gift for your loved ones, the Amazon card would be the best choice to provide them as a gift.

You can use them when you don’t have cash or don’t want to use your credit/debit card.

You cannot spend beyond a fixed amount on the Amazon card. Therefore, using an Amazon gift card instead of a credit card may reduce your spending.

As I mentioned earlier, the Amazon policy encourages the usage of Amazon gift cards. This makes it one of the easier payment methods for Amazon.

Cons

Even though the Amazon gift card is beneficial in numerous aspects, it has its own downsides as well.

You may completely lose all the money on your gift card if you lose the card and haven’t registered or saved the gift card number. However, you have some good news coming. The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act offers to protect the gift cards distributed by retailers and banks.

After making purchases using the Amazon gift card, the small amount left may go unused. This may not be true for all. However, ignorance and forgetfulness are common features found in all people.

Conclusion

The Amazon gift card could be incredibly helpful in many instances. At times, they are more flexible than our credit/debit cards when you are purchasing items from Amazon. If you constantly purchase from Amazon, the Amazon gift card would be beneficial. Since the expiry period is 10 years, I would definitely subscribe for an Amazon gift card. Moreover, the benefits of Amazon gift cards overweight the disadvantages. In this article, I have guided you to locate the claim code present in the Amazon gift card. Additionally, I have explained the usage of Amazon gift cards and the place where they can be used. Lastly, I have spoken about the advantages and disadvantages of using an Amazon gift card. I hope the information present in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Where Is the Claim Code on an Amazon Gift Card

1. Can we merge the balance of two Amazon gift cards? Yes. If you have two Amazon gift cards, you can merge the amount present in the two cars. Later, when you purchase using the gift cards, the bill amount would be deducted from the total balance that came as a result of merging your two Amazon gift cards. 2. Can I use my Amazon gift card for subscribing to Audible? No. This might come as a surprise to you because we can subscribe to various other Amazon services using the Amazon gift card. Audible accepts only debit and credit cards. This is their policy right now. Since the Audible is also owned by Amazon, they may reconsider allowing the usage of Amazon gift cards. 3. Can I recharge my Amazon Gift card? Yes. You can recharge your Amazon gift card numerous times. However, the card should be valid.