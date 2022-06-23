If you love to purchase Sauerkraut all the time, and you are wondering where to find them at the Walmart Stores, then you are in the right place. As here in the below article we are going to discuss in much more detail the topic, Where Is Sauerkraut in Walmart? In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive instructions on how to find Sauerkraut inside the Walmart Stores. And for those people who don’t know what is Sauerkraut, we will provide a brief description. Next, we will talk about the cost of Sauerkraut at Walmart Stores, while also listing other popular stores where you can find this product across the country. And in the last section, we will list out some of the popular brands of the Sauerkraut right now, along with their various features and benefits.

What Is Sauerkraut?

Sauerkraut is a very popular upcoming dish or ingredient, which many people are loving across the country and using actively when making multiple types of dishes or snacks. More importantly, the Sauerkraut is a carefully cut raw cabbage that has been fermented for a long time using various types of additional chemicals such as fermented acid bacteria, such as lactic acid bacteria. Besides, this is the national dish of Germany, and it is quite popular used in various popular dishes across the European Countries.

Where Is Sauerkraut in Walmart?

Due to the popularity of this food item, many recognized retailers across the country started selling them at their stores, including the Walmart Company. And as you know, the Walmart Stores are typically large-sized, and the customers usually find it very difficult to find certain products at these stores like that of the Sauerkraut. So here’s a short guide for you. Firstly, the customers must head to the refrigerated salad aisle, where they can find Sauerkraut products.

Secondly, the Sauerkraut can also be found in the Condiments Aisle in the Pantry Section of the Walmart Store. Other than this, sometimes, the customers can even find the Sauerkraut jars from various popular brands nearby the Lunch and Sausage Product located in the Deli Aisle. Furthermore, the customers can take the help of the executives to find these products at the said aisles, or can simply use the map of the store provided at the entrance.

Can You Purchase Sauerkraut in Walmart?

From the above sections, as you can guess, Yes, the customers can purchase Sauerkraut Jars at the Walmart Stores located across the country or the online platform from various types of brands easily. Furthermore, because of the large variety of brands selling the Sauerkraut jars at the Walmart Stores, many people across the country, prefer shopping at these stores. And not just that, the Sauerkraut products at Walmart are very cost-effective, and the customers can easily find the right product for themselves within their budget.

Moreover, they can also save more on these product purchases through discounts and offers provided by the company. And if they are not interested in running around the stores trying to find the Sauerkraut products, then they can make use of the Walmart Online Platform to order these products from the comfort of their home. Apart from this, the Sauerkraut can be purchased from various other retail stores all across the multiple states in the country.

What Is the Cost of Sauerkraut at the Walmart Grocery Store?

Similar to all the other food products and groceries at the Walmart Store, the Sauerkraut price ranges from under $1 to above $25. This price variation is based on the type of brand, and their popularity, as well as the size, and content of the product in the jar. This is why it is safe to say that the customers can easily find the right Sauerkraut product at the Walmart Grocery Stores easily within their budget.

Moreover, there are three types of Homemade Sauerkraut products at the Walmart stores, the entry-level, Middle Level, and High-End Level, each priced at different ranges. For example, the Entry Level Sauerkraut Jar is priced at $3.50, while the High-End one costs $5.32. This price is further varied when the customers purchase these products from very popular grocery brands, that are known to offer high-quality products, similar to that of the Walmart In-Store brands.

How Do You Locate Sauerkraut in the Walmart Grocery Store?

Apart from the above ways provided to find the Sauerkraut at the Walmart Grocery Stores, there is another unique option for the customers that will help them find the product much more easily. This process is possible only by installing the Walmart App on your device and creating an account. Then the customers can browse through the products at the nearby Walmart Stores. And not just that, the customers can find out where each product is located at these stores through this online mobile application easily.

This application can be very helpful for the customers, as sometimes, each store has different allotments of products across the country. Thus locating the stores using GPS, and finding the location of each product at the stores can be very beneficial, and it will help the customers save lots of time while shopping at Walmart. Therefore, we suggest, that the people who visit Walmart stores frequently, install this application on their device for free from the App or Play Store, based on the type of device.

What Are Some Other Places That Sell Sauerkraut?

As explained in the above sections, the Sauerkraut is a European Delicacy, which is gaining popularity across the country, as many people are using these products to make multiple types of dishes. Because of this popularity, the Sauerkraut is being actively sold at various other retailers across the country. And here in this section, we will list out some of these retail stores or supermarket chains for you.

Whole Foods Market

The Whole Foods Market retail stores which are quite popular for selling organic and natural fruits, vegetables, and various other products, also sell fermented Sauerkraut Jars that are very organic unlike the jars available at other competitor stores. So if you are a very health-conscious person, then these stores might be the best option for you. Moreover, this company operates retail stores in more than 500 locations across the country, so you can easily find them, or you can simply order the product from the company’s online platform, and get the product delivered to your location.

Target

The Big Box Departmental Store Chain Target is operating multiple Grocery Outlets across the country, where the customers can find different types of Sauerkraut Jars here at these stores from multiple popular brands. Besides, similar to the Walmart Company, Target is also operating an online platform, which the customers can use to order the Sauerkraut jars or products from the comfort of their homes. More importantly, through this online platform, the customers can get access to various other benefits such as exclusive discounts, offers, same-day delivery, etc. Apart from this, the customers can easily find these store outlets nearby their locations across the country easily.

Amazon

These days you can purchase any type of product online, especially from Amazon.com without any worries. Besides, this, on this platform the customers can get to choose from a wider range of Sauerkraut products from multiple brands, based on their needs and budget. Moreover, the customers who have Amazon Prime membership can access multiple benefits while purchasing these products online from the comfort of their homes. Apart from this, the Amazon Platform helps the customers to choose products using various additional filters such as carbohydrates Free, Gluten Free, Cholesterol Free, Sodium Free, and many more.

What Are Some of the More Popular Sauerkraut Brands?

Now that we have covered all about the Sauerkraut Jars, and various locations customers can find them. Let us discuss about some of the most popular Sauerkraut Brands currently, and the reason behind their popularity. According to the customers who frequently purchase these products, the Bubbies Sauerkraut is the best one, as it has a traditional old flavor, and it does not contain sugar, vinegar, gluten, etc. The second most popular Sauerkraut Brand is the Dietz & Watson, which is selling Traditional Barrel Style Cured Sauerkraut, which is popularly used in Subs, Wraps, and Sandwiches.

The third most popular brand is the 365 Whole Food in-store organic Sauerkraut Jar, which is naturally made and organic. Besides, there are other popular Sauerkraut brands across the country, such as Sauer Frau Bavarian Sauerkraut, Libby’s Crispy Sauerkraut, B&G Sauerkraut, Del Monte Sauerkraut, Gundelsheim Perfect Sauerkraut, Eden Organic Sauerkraut, Pickled Planet, and many more. Moreover, all of these brands are readily available at various local and popular retail stores all around the country. Therefore, the customers won’t find it very difficult to find these brands at the stores or the online platforms.

Conclusion

Here in the above article, we have explained the topic, Where Is Sauerkraut in Walmart? in great detail, while also providing comprehensive instructions on how to find these products at the Walmart Stores. Next, we provided a brief description of the product, and why it is very popular. Furthermore, we have also given details about the cost of these products, while listing out various popular brands currently selling Sauerkraut Jars. Moreover, we have also listed out other ways to find Sauerkraut Jars at the Walmart stores easily. Apart from this, we have listed out various other locations where the customers can purchase the Sauerkraut products or jars.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is Sauerkraut in Walmart? The customers as stated in the above sections can find the Sauerkraut Products at Walmart in three different aisles such as Condiments Aisle, Deli Aisle, and Refrigerated Aisle. Name some of the popular brands of the Sauerkraut? There are multiple popular brands selling Sauerkraut currently such as Dietz & Watson, Pickled Planet, Cortland Valley, Bubbies Sauerkraut, Eden Organic Sauerkraut, and Libby’s Crispy Sauerkraut, and many more. What are the other places, where you can find Sauerkraut Products? Amazon, Target, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Macy’s, etc are some of the popular places, where the customers can find the Sauerkraut products.